Q&A With Kemba Walker

As we said this morning in Smack, if UConn is going to be a contender, a lot of it rests on Kemba Walker‘s shoulders. Playing in front of his hometown crowd at MSG, Kemba was instant energy. Standing 6-foot-1, 172 pounds, the freshman is reminiscent of Ben Gordon, but with more of an attack-the-basket mentality. He’s fearless.

Before last night’s game, his previous highs in the Big East were 14 points and 22 minutes, numbers that will be soon forgotten after Kemba dropped 21 points on 8-12 shooting, along with five rebounds, four assists and only one turnover in 30 minutes off the bench. After the game, I had a chance to get up with Kemba…

Dime: It’s hard to watch your game and not be reminded of Ben Gordon. How much growing up was he an influence on your game?

Kemba Walker: Definitely. Ben was big. He’s a great player and works hard. They always tell me stories about how he worked and they always tell me I can be something like him.

Dime: So what was it like not only coming home tonight and playing in the Garden, but also seeing Donyell Marshall and Cliff Robinson in the stands. Have you had a chance to meet those guys and other alumni?

Kemba: Yea, that’s big. You know, a lot of schools probably don’t do that. Those guys coming back, that’s big for us. It makes us want to go out there and play harder, and makes us know that those guys are still watching and they still show interest in their old team.

Dime: Rockin’ some Js now, and rockin’ the black-on-black Nike Zoom LeBron VIs during the game, are you a sneakerhead?

Kemba: I’m definitely a sneakerhead. I try and get as much sneakers as I can. I love sneakers.

Dime: What’s your collection look like these days?

Kemba: Right now, probably got 75 pairs of sneakers. Currently my top pair are the Big Apple LeBron VIs. I played in those against Georgetown.

Dime: What spots in the city do you get your kicks?

Kemba: I get sneakers from House of Hoops or wherever. Just try and look around and whatever I see, I probably go in the store and get ’em.

Dime: What’s in your rotation on the iPod?

Kemba: Lil Wayne, Trey Songz, Chris Brown â€“ a little bit of everything.

Dime: When you’re not playing ball, what do you do off the court?

Kemba: I watch movies and play video games all day. I love video games. My game is NBA 2K9.

Dime: What team do you play with?

Kemba: I play with the Hornets. I’m a big Chris Paul fan.