Q&A with Marvin Williams

Everything has been put in place for Marvin Williams to go down in history as an NBA Draft bust — he’s just been a little too good to let it happen. While the Atlanta Hawks as an organization are still laughed at for bypassing Chris Paul and Deron Williams with the #2 pick in ’05, those jokes hardly ever come at the direct expense of Williams, the UNC-bred small forward taken with that infamous pick.
Through Wednesday’s schedule the 6-foot-9 Williams (one of my hometown guys from the Seattle area) is averaging 13.4 points and 6.1 rebounds, helping lead the Hawks to a 23-15 record, fourth-best in the East. His 38 percent shooting beyond the arc isn’t quite Dale Ellis level, but considering Marv connected on just TEN PERCENT of his treys last season, it shows how much he’s improving his game.
I got up with Marvin earlier this week when the Hawks landed in Phoenix at the beginning of their current West Coast road swing…
Dime: How do you think the Hawks are living up to the preseason expectations coming off a playoff appearance?
Marvin Williams: After last year in the playoffs, the NBA kind of saw what this team is capable of doing. Overall we’re doing pretty good this year — people know the Hawks can definitely compete for a playoff spot.
Dime: With Orlando and Miami also in the playoff picture in the Southeast, where do you guys fit into that division?
MW: I think we’re right there. Obviously Orlando is a very good team, but we’re not too far behind them. Besides Dwight (Howard), we can definitely matchup with them well, but they’re a little more experienced than we are. We’ll keep pushing, trying to win the division.
Dime: How do you go about replacing what Josh Childress brought to this team?
MW: It’s always tough to replace somebody like Chill. He’s just a pro, on and off the court. But I think we did a very good job signing Mo Evans and Flip Murray, who can do some of the things Chill did as far as scoring and defending. They’re overall good locker room guys, too.
Dime: Where do you fit into the equation?
MW: My job is just to score, rebound and defend. Coach (Mike) Woodson said that to me when I came through the front door, and every night I try to do my best at it.
Dime: How do you explain the jump in your three-point shooting this year?
MW: Last summer I just really worked hard on my range. So far it’s been successful, but I’m gonna continue to work on that to get better.
Dime: What do the Hawks have to do in order to finish strong and keep a high playoff seed?
MW: We gotta defend, man, period. We gotta guard as a team. We have a lot of guys that can run and jump, but we’ve gotta make it tough for teams to score — and that’s all five collectively, not just one man locking down another man.
It don’t matter what “Marv” does in his career, he will always one of those guys who was picked before Chris Paul. ATL could have done better w/ Deron, CP3 or maybe even Raymond Felton…he’s the new age Sam Perkins.
Marvin won’t make people forget CP3 but the Hawks have some tough decisions to make. They can’t keep Josh, Joe Marvin and Horford and still employ a decent PG and some bench players.
Marvin or Horford? I take Horford Marvin might end up being a better player than JSmoove which is going to be tough to take.
QUESTION …..why do people rip ATLANTA only for not takin D WILL or CP3….. culd sumone please rip THE BUCKS for picking that BUSS ANDREW BOGUT over them also…..i dont want to hear the ( well they had TJ FORD argument) because the blazers had drexler when they passed over MJ in 84 and they still get ripped for not taking him…….so PLZ RIP THE BUCKS ALSO!!!!!!!
@Kobeef I am a hawks fan season tkt holder and I agree Marvin is definitely going to be a better player than Josh. Marvin has bball smarts and Josh is a complete idiot on the offensive side of the ball. Peeps are blinded by the dunks and the blocks but I honestly think Josh is a weak link in the hawks puzzle. Mike Woodson is one of the worst coaches ever. The hawks are winning this year off of pure talent not because woody is a decent coach.
@Zach — I was actually talking to Marvin for something that you’ll see in the magazine soon; I used the remaining couple of minutes to throw some Hawks questions at him.
Marvin’s stats are not much better than last year, but his game this year has improved quite a bit. I joked earlier in the season that I wondered where the real Marvin was locked up, what with this new and improved replicant playing. (Could it be that this year is Marvin’s contract year?)
But as Dominique and the other fellow said during last night’s game (yes, the Hawks games are basically all televised locally), Marvin needs to get more in the offense scheme.
Not as harsh as post 6, but if you do watch Josh Smith (a power forward) regularly, you do notice he plays with his head apparently up his ass a lot, and he really needs to develop some more go-to low post moves. He has not been up to snuff this yeasr. (Hmmm, wasn’t last year his contract year?)
Marvin is not a bust; nor is Bogut. Paul just is a superstar.
