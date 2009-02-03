Q&A With The Bryant Bunch

As much as the Lakers are Kobe Bryant, they are also the sum of their parts. Before the game, I got a chance to chat with a bunch of the supporting cast that allow Kobe not to have to score 61 on a nightly basis. (Not that there’s anything wrong with that!) As the Lake Show embarks on their four-game roadtrip, I thought I’d ask Jordan Farmar, Luke Walton, Sasha Vujacic, Lamar Odom and Andrew Bynum about travelling away from home…



Jordan Farmar

Dime: When you’re on the road, what is some stuff you can’t leave home without?

Jordan: Socks, underwear and deoderant are basically the essentials. My laptop, to keep in touch with people back home, and my Beats by Dre headphones.

Dime: What’s your favorite NBA city to visit?

Jordan: Miami. The weather there. I just like the city.

Dime: In the offseason, what’s your favorite spot to visit when you’re not training?

Jordan: (laughs) Miami. I love L.A., but I went to Tahiti the summer of my rookie season. It’s a real nice spot. Hopefully I get the chance to go more places as my career goes along.

Luke Walton

Dime: When you’re on the road, what is some stuff you can’t leave home without?

Luke: My cell phone, my laptop and my iPod. Country, classic rock, rap â€“ I got a little bit of everything.

Dime: What’s your favorite NBA city to visit?

Luke: I love New York City. Go out to dinner, just walk around the town, just an awesome city.

Dime: In the offseason, what’s your favorite spot to visit when you’re not training?

Luke: San Diego, California. Every offseason, that’s where I’m at. That’s where I grew up. I love the people, got my family down there, love the city, love the weather and the beaches.

Sasha Vujacic

Dime: When you’re on the road, what is some stuff you can’t leave home without?

Sasha: iPod, iPhone and computer. And definitely a book or two, because if it’s a long roadtrip, you gotta educate yourself as well. I got a book from my country, which is not going to be interesting for you, and Phil just gave me a book, “Lord of the Flies.” Coming from Europe, I never heard of it. I heard it’s a pretty good book.

Dime: What’s your favorite NBA city to visit?

Sasha: New York and Chicago. Those are the two cities that I like the most. I got a couple of Italian restuarants that I like, Serafina is one of them, and I have a couple of friends here so they take me out.

Dime: In the offseason, what’s your favorite spot to visit when you’re not training?

Sasha: My favorite place, I’m not going to tell you that, because it’s going to stay a secret place. I’m going to keep going there. This upcoming summer, I’m going to go back home after six-seven years I’m going to play for the national team. So I’m excited about that.

Dime: So your secret place, I won’t try and find it, but what continent is it on?

Sasha: (laughing) It’s in Mexico.

Lamar Odom

Dime: When you’re on the road, what is some stuff you can’t leave home without?

Lamar: My laptop. It has everything. A lot of information that I always need.

Dime: What’s your favorite NBA city to visit?

Lamar: New York. I’m from here, but I just love the energy.

Dime: In the offseason, what’s your favorite spot to visit when you’re not training?

Lamar: Miami is my favorite place. I still have my home there. Just love being there. Love the energy as well.

Andrew Bynum

Dime: When you’re on the road, what is some stuff you can’t leave home without?

Andrew: My Beats by Dre headphones, laptop, little Apple computer, cell phones, and that’s about it. If I’ve got those three things, I’m good to go.

Dime: What’s your favorite NBA city to visit?

Andrew: New York. Just go around, look around, a lot of my family lives out here so I hang out with them.

Dime: In the offseason, what’s your favorite spot to visit when you’re not training?

Andrew: I like Miami and I like the Bahamas, and that’s really the only place I’ve been outside of the country. Hopefully I get to expand that.