Getty Image

The NBA’s Rookie of the Year award won’t be announced for another month, (and the general consensus is that Luke Doncic has it all but locked up), but Trae Young did his part in the second half of the season to at least make it a conversation. The Atlanta Hawks rookie point guard averaged 24.7 points per game after the All-Star break, shot a healthy 35 percent from deep on seven attempts per night and raised his assists per game from 7.6 to 9.2. He even pulled down nearly 5 rebounds a night for good measure.

Young has instantly become the face of a new era in ATL hoops, the catalyst behind an incredibly entertaining offense that also features John Collins and whomever the Hawks select with the no. 8 and 10 picks in the upcoming draft. And if you had any doubt that Young is Atlanta’s new favorite son, Quavo made it official when he gifted Young an icy-as-all-hell chain to celebrate his rookie year.