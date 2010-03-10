Question Of The Day: Could The UConn Women’s Basketball Team Beat A Division 1 Men’s Squad?

As you can imagine, the arguments we have in the Dime office are often and varied. From what NBA players you could score on in a game to 100, to who has more lifetime notches on his belt than Charlie Sheen, anything is fair game. But with college basketball taking over our lives, there was one debate that got especially heated yesterday surround the following question: Could the UConn women’s basketball team beat a Division 1 men’s squad?

Before you jump to any conclusions, let me give you the facts:

– UConn currently has an NCAA-record winning streak of 72 consecutive games

– UConn is a perfect 14-0 against top-10 ranked opponents during its current 72-game winning streak

– UConn has won each one of those 72 games by double digits

I’m not going to say what answer I gave just yet, as I’ll respond in the comments below, but keep in mind that there were people on both sides of the fence. With 347 schools in 32 Division I basketball conferences, we’re talking about beating any of them in one game.

What do you think? Could they do it?

