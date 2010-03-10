Question Of The Day: Could The UConn Women’s Basketball Team Beat A Division 1 Men’s Squad?

As you can imagine, the arguments we have in the Dime office are often and varied. From what NBA players you could score on in a game to 100, to who has more lifetime notches on his belt than Charlie Sheen, anything is fair game. But with college basketball taking over our lives, there was one debate that got especially heated yesterday surround the following question: Could the UConn women’s basketball team beat a Division 1 men’s squad?
Before you jump to any conclusions, let me give you the facts:
– UConn currently has an NCAA-record winning streak of 72 consecutive games
– UConn is a perfect 14-0 against top-10 ranked opponents during its current 72-game winning streak
– UConn has won each one of those 72 games by double digits
I’m not going to say what answer I gave just yet, as I’ll respond in the comments below, but keep in mind that there were people on both sides of the fence. With 347 schools in 32 Division I basketball conferences, we’re talking about beating any of them in one game.
What do you think? Could they do it?
Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
yes.
…………..
Hell to tha naw and they wouldn’t beat D-2 school either. Come on now you guys are really tripping. lol This is coming from a former D-1 basketball player.
Could they?….of course, anything is possible given the right circumstances. Is it likely, doubtful. True they are more athletic than the teams they play against, but playing against guys is a whole different game. The guy team would be extra-motivated because they wouldn’t want to be the team that lost to a women’s team.
Yes…the UConn men’s team:-)
Yes…the UConn men’s team:-)
No – Not one single team – In fact, give me a DII or DIII school with 2 starters over 6’6”- 230 and i’ll take them too.
@Heckler
You think that the UConn women could beat a men’s D-1 team? Which one? What’s your thought process?
ZERO chance. Even the worst D1 men’s team in the country would be too big, too strong, too fast for UConn to deal with.
@ AP–
good basketball is good basketball. makes no difference if its Mens or Womens. a good team is a good team; and they have proven themselves to be a good team (and program).
if they played a 30 game Mens schedule, I believe they could get about 4 wins vs D1 Mens comp.
sheeeeit, they probably could beat the Minny TimberWolves or the Nets tonight!
NO! There is no chance that they could beat a men’s team. Bigger, stronger, faster. They would have a hell of a time trying to score.
NO. This is a stupid question, hell no. Men jump higher, run faster, and are waaaay stronger than women. I don’t care how good they can play together and have good fundamentals or whatever people like to say about the womens game. No woman is gonna outrun John Wall or Denis Clemente, no woman is gonna outjump Stanley “Sticks” Robinson, no woman is gonna get a shot over Demarcus Cousins or any other dude over 6’8″. I can guarantee when any chick comes down the lane to do some kind of “layup” no dude is gonna let her get near the goal, they’re either gonna a) kill the poor girl b) swat the shot into the nosebleed section or c)just pick the chick up and run with her down the court and slam dunk the chick and the ball
A (male) college friend of mine played on the UConn Woman’s Basketball practice squad. Essentially, Geno brings in a team of guys – guys who couldn’t or didn’t walk-on to the Men’s team to scrimmage against the girls.
This guy played high school basketball but wasn’t a standout by any means. From his reports to me (I never watched practice or anything) he said that his team ran through the Woman’s team. He was about 6-2 and his main gripe was that Geno didn’t let them play physically, which makes total sense. That withstanding, he once claimed the Woman’s team never beat them once (which I assume is a little over the top).
This was during Diana Taurasi’s time on the team. He also said the girls could definitely hoop, and Diana was lights out.
The only way that the women could do it is fantastic team basketball. They may get beat on the boards or on fast breaks, but at worst I think they could be competitive as they play together as well (or better) than any team men or women in the country.
Naw! Come on now, Word of GOD Academy might end their streak lol.
Most def. would not happen. No disrespect to females but my homies and I chopped this up some time ago.
The scales would have to be obsurd in order for them to win. Like 5 on 2 obsurd lol.
Sorry that ain’t happening.
link to answer: nope.com
We all know that men and women in sports are not equal. Lets face it. Other wise there would be no seperate mens and womens divisions in every sport. Geez even billiards the women cant beat men in the world championships. And thats not even a game of strength, speed and athleticism. And you gonna ask about basketball? The worst D1 team can crush the UCONN womens team by 40 points.
We all know that men and women in sports are not equal. Lets face it. Other wise there would be no seperate mens and womens divisions in every sport. Geez even billiards the women cant beat men in the world championships. And thats not even a game of strength, speed and athleticism. And you gonna ask about basketball? The worst D1 team can crush the UCONN womens team by 40 points.
The right answer to this question is NO
they definitely cant… not knocking on those women, they just wont be able to go head to head… its kinda like asking the recent wnba champion, phoenix mercury if they can beat the nets…. the nets will win but definitely gonna be tight lol
possible. physically and size wise, the men would/should dominate. I’d expect the women to get killed on the boards and in the post. however, if the women are hitting their 10-12 ft jumpers all day, it’d be an interesting game. women tend to be more fundamentally sound on the j since they can’t rely on pure athleticism around the rim.
bear in mind, these are the best college women in the nation so they’d make it interesting to watch.
are you guys even serious?
put these joke links away till april fools
Yeah, as much as I considered saying that they could beat one team, i really dont think they could. They would have to have a 100% field goal percentage. They would never get a rebound, get beat down the flooe every time. I think their point guard is like 5 foot nothing. How would she see the floor with guys who are like a foot taller, faster, and way stronger guarding her? And if the guys team threw on a trap? Disasterous. I dont think the girls would get completely mopped, but a twenty to thirty-piecing would be a safe assumption. the guys would crush them simply based on pride.
I think a better question is, could the Uconn women’s team beat the best high school team in the country? Or what about an average high school team?
I am a fan of a pretty terrible D1 basketball team (Michigan) who is drastically undersized, and they would STILL be way bigger than Uconn-how are the women even going to score? who can create a shot?
I think UCONN’s women could beat most of the guys posting on here! But I don’t think that they could beat an actual DI Men’s team. I bet they have better fundamentals than many men’s teams, but they wouldn’t be able to compete in a physical game.
Agree with Azad. The high school question is a more apt one. That said, no way do they beat a top HS team.
I once had this argument with a girl from school with Holdsclaw from Tennessee. Then I showed her a clip of Holdsclaw playing some random dude from the Y and he was killllllling her. And she was just as nice as any girl baller I’ve ever seen.
The answer is no. And no Candace Parker could not play in the NBA.
this was the question of the day like a month ago in Connecticut
Absolutely not.
just checked the roster on the uconn website, tallest girl on the team is 6’4″ (and we all know those roster heights arent legit). Maya Moore (the all world forward) is only six feet tall! just like azad said, whos creating a shot? are this girls setting monstorous backpicks on a team of guys where there is great potential that the point guard is bigger than their center? Nope.
My first comment got erased! Go figure….
hell f@#king no
never mind, now its back
maybe in a cooking contest…
i think they could take Oklahoma and UNC into overtime! just this year though! haha
Even guys who would be considered relatively unathletic in the college game would be like the most dominant inside players in the world against Uconn women. Jon Scheyer would probably pull down 25-30 rebounds in a game.
What if we put John Wall, Evan Turner, and Cole Aldrich out on the court against the starting 5 of Uconn women’s team. Who you guys got?
This was a topic on local radio last week. A caller told this story.In Pennsylvania High School their Senior women’s team had just won the State Championship. They scrimmaged the freshman boy’s team from their high school. The caller was one of the freshman. The boys won 70 to 8 after four 10 minute quarters.
The way he explained was the woman’s game is not the same game. Women doesn’t have jumpshots. The guys were effectly 6 inches taller due superior jumping ability. The boys were stronger, faster and bigger. And these boys were 3 years younger. The boys team just switched on every screen because the strongest, biggest woman post player couldn’t post the smallest guard on the boy’s team.
It was this guys opinion that an average HS team would overmatch the UConn woman’s team.
On a personal note, once at college I was playing pick ball. We were playing 3 v 3. Two women who claimed to have collegiately elsewhere wanted to play and they brought their boyfriend. All 3 were about 6’1″ or 6’2″. I was a skinny 5’7″ and about 140. It worked out I was guarding a 6’2″ woman. Well 6’2″ vs 5’7″- she thought should could post me all night. She tried 6 or 7 times in a row. She couldn’t back me down. And when she tried shoot a turnaround I blocked it several times in a row. She kept getting more and more angry. I just don’t see how any women’s team could overcome their physical disadvantages.
i got in an arguement with a girl who played d1 ball, and i told her she wouldn’t even be able to score on me once. we played 1 on 1 and i beat her 15 to 0, without really trying. i’ve had more trouble scoring on the high school kids i coach. You think that guys that are in shape and bigger, stronger, faster, and more atheletic than me would lose??? trippin. UCONN would get absolutely destroyed.
No chance. Butw hich ball are they using? A women’s ball or a men’s ball? It might keep it closer if its a women’s ball.
I remember this one time when there was a discussion on lowering the women’s rim… Enough said.
not a chance. please…
Ask the Uconn players how they fare against the male scout team during practice. The athleticism makes all the difference. Ask Kyle McAlarney…
HELL NO. In a 3-point shoot out, a game like HORSE and the like, maybe. But in an actual game with all the physical shit under the boards and in defense? Ain’t no way.
I was bored and actually did research before I posted.
Worst D1 squad is Alcorn State. They RPI is 347 outta 347 and they’re 2-29 on the season. The teams they beat beat better teams leavin em dead last. Best player is a 6’8 240 lbs post named JaMarkus Holt who averages 11 and 8 with 1 blk. Starting point is a kid called Jonathan Boyd and he goes 6’3 175 so bigger than Tina Charles with one less inch and he puts up 11 and 1 assists per. This team is terrible.Nobody averages more than 1.3 assists a game 3rd best player is a stringbean frosh forward named Francis who goes 6’8 189 and he puts up 10 and 6. NOBODY on the team shoots 50% from the field and most, including the two best players are in the 30s…….
That bein said, they would KILL the UCONN women. Looking at just the size disadvantage of the point guard being bigger than Charles. They won’t be able to guard a 6’8 240 post player and no disrespect, but very few women can create their own shot against taller, faster and stronger defenders who are just waiting to block the shot. I played against some of the best women players in university and these girls MURDER the comp. They play great team ball, set solid screens, crisp passes, great shooters, some will even crack your ankles if you get cocky and overplay to one side, but 3 on 3 against some intramural cats lookin for a run and there was no competition. No post ups, no open looks and NO rebounds.
This question is always interesting to think about, but let’s be real for a minute.
No chance…
They would definitely beat NJ Institute of Technology
It’s not like this is tennis w/ billie jean king.
Like everyone else said: size and athleticism of the men’s team would kill this uconn squad.
While the UCONN ladies would LOVE to win against the boys, you know that the coach of every men’s team they’d play would have the guys absolutely terrified to lose to a women’s team. So even the motivation to win would be in the favor of the guys.
Reality isn’t a disney movie — otherwise the hockey mom from alaska would be president right now.
I think they will give the Nets a go!
I think they could win. One thing you guys arent considering is fouls. The guys being more physical could work against them. Imagine a male post player against a female defender. He tries to muscle his way in and his move throws her on the floor; offensive foul. On the other side of the court, most blocked shots involve some contact. That contact would force a weaker/shorter woman to the floor and then to the free throw line.
Also the height might be disadvantage. Ever try to dribble around someone 8″ shorter than you? A lower center of gravity and easy access to the ball could lead to so many steals if the ball handler isnt skilled enough.
Now if the refs let them play physical (which will never happen) the women don’t stand a chance. If not, the UConn women stand a chance against some mediocre men’s teams.
Maybe not a D-1 team. But what about a pro team? I’m Filipino and I know for sure they could beat a PBA team in their sleep. Even an All-Star selection doesn’t stand a chance. As passionate as we are about basketball, our pro teams suck big time. We all have delusions of beating China and being on top in hoops in Asia. But we gotta be real, it ain’t gonna happen. The PBA here is a damn joke.
@ Isotope
Fouls are considered and not even close to a equalizer.
The females I watch scrap way harder and dirtier than the guys do. Dude post players bang for position and set crushing picks to get a man open, but females are VIOLENT all thru the squad. Guards hold, scratch, whatever for the advantage. Guys get into the mode of lookin good while breaking an opponent down. Girls don’t care. You wanna know why Brittany Griner clocked that girl? Watch the game and see how she was being defended. Borderline assault. The same way college dudes guarded Shaq at LSU.
No matter how the game is called, the girls don’t stand a chance. A offensive post can’t uproot a defender, but the defender can’t prevent a post from sittin under the basket and postin up.
If I’m 6’8 240 and got a 6’4 160 female guardin me, I don’t need to charge. I’ll walk to the block, take a big step into the paint, turn around and set up. EVERYTIME
no way, it will never happen. i would go on to say that a women’s team couldn’t beat a men’s team going 5 on 4. the average man is probably just as athletic as the women’s UConn team, so that would mean that a d1 player would be like a 100 more athletic. lets not forget how good you have to be to even PLAY D1. The worst player on the worst d1 team could easily dominate womens college basketball.
Answer of the day: No