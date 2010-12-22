When I was down in New Orleans last week, I got a sneak peek at Chris Paul‘s new Jordan Brand commercials. And just like CP’s game, the “Quick Can’t Be Caught” spots — which are his first solo commercial for the brand to date — are lightning fast. To be exact, they’re about five seconds each. Kind of funny that the full-day shoot took nine hours. While these debuted during Monday Night Football, I’m sure you’ll be seeing them around a lot more. Check ’em out:
Quick Can’t Be Caught: Break
Quick Can’t Be Caught: Isolation
Quick Can’t Be Caught: Paint
Quick Can’t Be Caught: Ripped
What do you think?
Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
Not to be so negative, but what’s with all the commercial posts? Some of these I’ll be seeing non-stop on TV, and dreading every second of them.
Quuuuick Dooonnnnnn”t Lieeee!
short and shweet!