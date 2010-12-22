When I was down in New Orleans last week, I got a sneak peek at Chris Paul‘s new Jordan Brand commercials. And just like CP’s game, the “Quick Can’t Be Caught” spots — which are his first solo commercial for the brand to date — are lightning fast. To be exact, they’re about five seconds each. Kind of funny that the full-day shoot took nine hours. While these debuted during Monday Night Football, I’m sure you’ll be seeing them around a lot more. Check ’em out:

Quick Can’t Be Caught: Break

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Quick Can’t Be Caught: Isolation

Quick Can’t Be Caught: Paint

Quick Can’t Be Caught: Ripped

What do you think?

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.