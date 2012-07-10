Quin Snyder Leaves Lakers For Same Job In Moscow

Los Angeles Lakers assistant coach Quin Snyder was a finalist in Charlotte for its head coach job. He didn’t get it. He’s not a finalist for Orlando’s job, which hasn’t been announced yet. The worst-case scenario is that he doesn’t get either and still goes back to the most well-known hoops team on the planet, right? Well, Snyder has decided to become an assistant for Russian powerhouse CSKA Moscow instead. It’s a lateral move of about two continents.

Mike Bresnehan of The Los Angeles Times wrote about the departure late last night. Snyder will coach under Ettore Messina, who was a consultant for the Lakers last year and apparently wooed the coach to the East.

“This was a very difficult decision as Mike [Brown] and Mitch [Kupchak], and the entire organization, have been fantastic to work with, and while we’re talking about one of Europe’s elite teams, the Lakers are the highest caliber organization in the NBA and CSKA is the Lakers of Europe,” Snyder said.

That’s fine and all but given the choice wouldn’t you rather be with the Lakers of … America?

