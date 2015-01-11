Quincy Acy Receives ‘MVP’ Chants From MSG Crowd As Knicks Get Blown Out

#New York Knicks
01.10.15 4 years ago

The New York Knicks trailed by 45 points at the beginning of the fourth quarter during their embarrassing 110-82 loss to the Charlotte Hornets. If not the for the relative heroics of Quincy Acy, their deficit would have been even worse. As he caps a 15-point final stanza at the free throw line, listen to the Madison Square Garden crowd serenade the journeyman big man with chants of “MVP! MVP!”

We can’t decide whether this depressing or charming. How about three-fourths of the former and a quarter of the latter?

Acy finished with a team-high 18 points in the Knicks’ fifteenth consecutive loss. New York is now a NBA-worst 5-35. Charlotte, meanwhile, is trending the other direction. Spurred by more excellent play from Kemba Walker (28 points), the Hornets have won five in-a-row and suddenly sit just a game and-a-half back of eighth-place in the Eastern Conference.

What do you think?

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#New York Knicks
TAGSCHARLOTTE HORNETSDimeMagNEW YORK KNICKSQuincy Acy

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 22 hours ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP