Quincy Acy Receives ‘MVP’ Chants From MSG Crowd As Knicks Get Blown Out

The New York Knicks trailed by 45 points at the beginning of the fourth quarter during their embarrassing 110-82 loss to the Charlotte Hornets. If not the for the relative heroics of Quincy Acy, their deficit would have been even worse. As he caps a 15-point final stanza at the free throw line, listen to the Madison Square Garden crowd serenade the journeyman big man with chants of “MVP! MVP!”

We can’t decide whether this depressing or charming. How about three-fourths of the former and a quarter of the latter?

Acy finished with a team-high 18 points in the Knicks’ fifteenth consecutive loss. New York is now a NBA-worst 5-35. Charlotte, meanwhile, is trending the other direction. Spurred by more excellent play from Kemba Walker (28 points), the Hornets have won five in-a-row and suddenly sit just a game and-a-half back of eighth-place in the Eastern Conference.

