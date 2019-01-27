Getty Image

A highly-anticipated NBA game happened on Saturday night, as the Boston Celtics and the Golden State Warriors finally squared off against one another. The two teams came into the season viewed as the favorites in their respective conferences, and it’s possible that this game — the first time they played during the 2018-19 campaign — could serve as a preview of the NBA Finals a little later this season.

With the matchup taking place on ABC, one Warriors player decided to use the national spotlight to pay tribute to one of his friends. Quinn Cook, who has appeared in 41 games this year and has become a steady hand off the bench when Steph Curry needs a break, wrote the initials of Pacers guard Victor Oladipo and his number, 4, on his sneakers.