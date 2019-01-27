Warriors Guard Quinn Cook Honored Victor Oladipo With His Sneakers Against The Celtics

01.26.19 2 hours ago

Getty Image

A highly-anticipated NBA game happened on Saturday night, as the Boston Celtics and the Golden State Warriors finally squared off against one another. The two teams came into the season viewed as the favorites in their respective conferences, and it’s possible that this game — the first time they played during the 2018-19 campaign — could serve as a preview of the NBA Finals a little later this season.

With the matchup taking place on ABC, one Warriors player decided to use the national spotlight to pay tribute to one of his friends. Quinn Cook, who has appeared in 41 games this year and has become a steady hand off the bench when Steph Curry needs a break, wrote the initials of Pacers guard Victor Oladipo and his number, 4, on his sneakers.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Golden State Warriors
TAGSGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSQuinn CookVICTOR OLADIPO

Listen To This

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

01.25.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

01.23.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

01.22.19 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

01.21.19 6 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

01.18.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

01.15.19 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP