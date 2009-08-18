Quintin x Marty McFly Hyperdunk

For guys always looking to match their gear to their kicks, the guys from Quintin have got you covered. Borrowing a few styling points from the legendary Marty McFly Hyperdunk, Quintin’s newest release gets the job done.

The hat features a sublimated front panel with a nice faded Q, as well as a suede body. The side panels take notes from the flywire technology, while the lining is the same sublimation print as found on the sole of the McFlys.

If you are into sneakers, and were lucky enough to cop a pair of the McFlys when they came out, this may be one drop you do not want to miss out on. The hat will be available this week at all Quintin stockists.