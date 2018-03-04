Radford Gave Us A Proper Dose Of March Madness With A Buzzer Beater To Win The Big South

03.04.18 6 days ago

March is here and, even before the NCAA Tournament gets underway, there is plenty of madness taking place in the world of college basketball. A handful of conference tournaments wrap up with title games on Sunday and, in the Big South Conference, that meant a battle between Liberty and Radford for a trip to the Big Dance.

After a wild, back-and-forth game, Radford redshirt freshman Carlik Jones decided that he wanted to avoid overtime, breaking a tie in the final seconds to propel the Highlanders to a buzzer-beating win.

