Raef LaFrentz Is Mr. Popular

When Raef LaFrentz started the season, who knew he might be the most important guy on the Blazers roster. Being paid $12.7 million this season with an expiring contract, any trade proposal/rumor the Blazers are involved in has featured LaFrentz as the centerpiece. But with the clock ticking down and about to strike 3:00 PM in a matter of hours, here are the latest Trail Blazer deals:
Vince Carter – The Blazers are one of several teams interested in acquiring Carter, but they reportedly asking for a lot. They have discussed sending LaFrentz, Travis Outlaw and Sergio Rodriguez to the Nets for Carter, Maurice Ager and Chris Douglas-Roberts, but now Portland also wants a first-round draft pick as part of a deal.
Richard Jefferson – The Bucks and Blazers have talked about a deal that would send Jefferson and Luke Ridnour to Portland for LaFrentz, Outlaw and Rodriguez.
Gerald Wallace – After the Bobcats turned down a preliminary LaFrentz-for-Wallace offer earlier yesterday, the Bobcats would like the Blazers to take back Nazr Mohammed or throw Nicolas Batum into a deal.
Andre Miller – This came out of left-field, but as the Blazers decide whether or not they should acquire a blue-collar veteran to complement their emerging trio of Brandon Roy, LaMarcus Aldridge and Greg Oden, or an established star to lead the young roster, Miller’s name has popped up.
Note: LaFrentz’s expiring money will supply the Blazers with less than $10 million in cap space this summer, which is why they were seeking deals for him now at peak value.
What deal do you think the Blazers should get done?
Sources: SI, ESPN, Sporting News
LOL
Jefferson deal!
Crash for LaFrentz sounds great
No way Philly will hand them Miller so that’s out. I think they’ll end up with Jefferson but Crash might be the better fit.
look at his smile, making 12.7 (and all he has already made), with no effort or talent.
Wallace would be ideal, but the most likely looks to be Carter, unfortunately for Rip City.
get Crash at all costs. Nazr’s a pretty solid, albeit overpaid player. If that’s all it takes to get Crash, DO IT
Crash NEEDS to be there…they have, at the very least, a capable point guard in either Steve Blake, Sergio Rodriguez or Jerryd Bayless. Trade one of those three, plus one of these three (Batum, Outlaw or Webster) and LaFrentz contract for Crash.
That deal is the end all, be all. Crash fits into the Blazers team concept…they’d be trading away Raef who currently gives them nothing and one player from each of the positions that have more than servicable backups.
Miller or Wallace on this team would be ridiculous, I don’t see why the Blazers would insist on keeping batum for Wallace.