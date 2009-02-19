Raef LaFrentz Is Mr. Popular

When Raef LaFrentz started the season, who knew he might be the most important guy on the Blazers roster. Being paid $12.7 million this season with an expiring contract, any trade proposal/rumor the Blazers are involved in has featured LaFrentz as the centerpiece. But with the clock ticking down and about to strike 3:00 PM in a matter of hours, here are the latest Trail Blazer deals:

Vince Carter – The Blazers are one of several teams interested in acquiring Carter, but they reportedly asking for a lot. They have discussed sending LaFrentz, Travis Outlaw and Sergio Rodriguez to the Nets for Carter, Maurice Ager and Chris Douglas-Roberts, but now Portland also wants a first-round draft pick as part of a deal.

Richard Jefferson – The Bucks and Blazers have talked about a deal that would send Jefferson and Luke Ridnour to Portland for LaFrentz, Outlaw and Rodriguez.

Gerald Wallace – After the Bobcats turned down a preliminary LaFrentz-for-Wallace offer earlier yesterday, the Bobcats would like the Blazers to take back Nazr Mohammed or throw Nicolas Batum into a deal.

Andre Miller – This came out of left-field, but as the Blazers decide whether or not they should acquire a blue-collar veteran to complement their emerging trio of Brandon Roy, LaMarcus Aldridge and Greg Oden, or an established star to lead the young roster, Miller’s name has popped up.

Note: LaFrentz’s expiring money will supply the Blazers with less than $10 million in cap space this summer, which is why they were seeking deals for him now at peak value.

What deal do you think the Blazers should get done?

Sources: SI, ESPN, Sporting News

