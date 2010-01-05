Rafer Alston Could Be Heading Back To South Beach

#Miami Heat
01.05.10 9 years ago 21 Comments

It couldn’t have been a great past couple months for Rafer Alston. After helping lead the Magic to the Finals last spring, he was rewarded by getting traded during the offseason to the rebuilding Nets to play in front of a half-empty crowds every night. Fortunately for Skip, the 3-30 Nets put him out of his misery and bought him out today.

Now, the 33-year old guard is free to sign with whomever he pleases. One possible destination where Alston could land is back in South Florida. Alston spent the 2003-04 season with the Heat, where he helped take them to the second round of the ’04 Playoffs. Right now, the Heat could use Alston and it would only probably cost them the veteran’s minimum. Skip has stated in the past that he would like to play with the Heat again.

