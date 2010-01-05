Rafer Alston Could Be Heading Back To South Beach

It couldn’t have been a great past couple months for Rafer Alston. After helping lead the Magic to the Finals last spring, he was rewarded by getting traded during the offseason to the rebuilding Nets to play in front of a half-empty crowds every night. Fortunately for Skip, the 3-30 Nets put him out of his misery and bought him out today.
Now, the 33-year old guard is free to sign with whomever he pleases. One possible destination where Alston could land is back in South Florida. Alston spent the 2003-04 season with the Heat, where he helped take them to the second round of the ’04 Playoffs. Right now, the Heat could use Alston and it would only probably cost them the veteran’s minimum. Skip has stated in the past that he would like to play with the Heat again.
yesssss bring him back…the heat have until tomorrow to waive arroyo so they have to make sure skip is coming home before they waive arroyo at the deadline
he should go help the lakers. isher isnt getting it done.
Alston not going to Utah…Jazz just signed playground legend Sundiata Gaines…
It makes sense for Skip to go back to South Beach
He isn’t a playground legend. Media I tell you. He’s a player that played against the best competition since high school.(Molloy & Georgia). He dominates in summerball & should have been drafted or in the league already. One of the best scorers around & gets to the foul line. Similar to Bayless or westbrook. Hopefully he sticks & give the Jazz a much needed boost.
I hope Skip goes to L.A. SHOWTIMEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE Or Atlanta. He wants a shot to win rather than it being taken away by the system. Thanks Smith,Van Gundy,Superman, & Jameer. The Chemistry.
Rafer Alston is still very effective & has had to conform or change his game completely. Which isn’t an easy thing to do. His former game was just fine if not better aside from his standstill jumpshot. He can easily take a team over the edge. Boy did he look good in the Orlando uniform. Big gamble hope it pans out.
The Miami Heat need more than just Skip. They need basketball players. They’re like the old knicks. One star & the rest blue collar players. Come on Riley build up a Showtime Dynasty so you can coach again & go for Phil’s record. LOL.
I just read they traded Chris quinn and cash and a 2nd rounder for Alston
yea they did…so i wonder if they are going to waive arroyo or not..cause chalmers has to play since he is their future at pg
good luck Skip but you’re not a star so just play your role.For what it’s worth this sure aint Streetball.
Head to Miami young man, head to Miami. Orlando did ya boy dirty I am not wishing them well come playoff time!
Poppi Gee….Young man enh? <,<
Nice to see Kiki was looking for the best interest of Skip.
foxsports.com
“To me he was clearly in a situation that was tough for him,'' Vandeweghe said. “He's been a star, a starter for most of his career and played in the championship series last year, and has a lot more basketball in him. To be able to set up a situation where he potentially can get to a place where he wants to go and out of a situation that is not good for him is, I think, is clearly good for everybody.''
Vandeweghe said that Alston never complained and only recently came to him to discuss a buyout.
Orange ain’t dude young lol? I mean I know he been in the Street game a min. but I still think he a young dude. Perhaps I am wrong. Streets can most def. put some age on ya.
Anyway he still need to be out and head to that sunny weather!
Come back to Orlando :). cmon rafe, u understand we had to give up something for vince carter. On a side note i like how Jason Williams, Rafer Alston ,Carlos Arroyo , Shaq , Penny ,Rony Seikaly all played for the magic or heat at some point. Any other teams have this kind of sharing players relationship ?
@poppi Gee
at 33? a man, yes. but young? how many years does he have left is what i’m wondering.
Orange I didn’t know he was 33 lol, I see ya point, well long as he is able to help more than hinder is the main thing.
I think he could most def. help Wade and crew.
it’s says he’s 33 in the article above. start of the second paragraph. being a fan of both the nets and skip….3-30….and i’m still holding on to my hope that the nets will win 25 games this year…<.< i really believe that. i'm starting to doubt that and think the nets might possibly tank the season now. i'm hoping for at least they win 15. anything but 9 will be fine with me. even 10 games.
I’m glad the gave skip his freedom. They did him dirty. To me he’s more effective than Jameer. I like Jameer’s game, but son is too little and gets exploited because of his size.
If he was the starting point guard (harris was injured) that lead a team to the worst starting record in nba history, why would any other team want to sign him?
^^^^uumm, becuz he can’t do it by himself??
I guess we shouldn’t put the blame NFL quarterbacks on losing teams either, it’s the punters fault damnit!
Good to see Rafer go back to a playoff bound team. He’s way to good to be wasting his last years in the slums of the league.