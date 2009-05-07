Rafer Alston, Derek Fisher suspended one game

As expected, Rafer Alston and Derek Fisher have been suspended one game each by the League for their (unrelated) actions in Wednesday’s playoff games.
In case you missed it, here is Fisher’s chin-check on Luis Scola that earned him the night off when the Lakers go to Houston for Game 3 of their series tomorrow, and here is Rafer’s slap on Eddie House that will keep him out of Orlando’s home Game 3 tomorrow.
Vice-Principal Stu Jackson also said Kobe Bryant has been assessed a Flagrant-1 for his elbow on Ron Artest last night, but won’t be suspended.
Can’t wait until Friday night when Artest destroys Kobe…literally.
i wonder if Kobe will be fined $25,000 like K-Mart was? He has money to spare
Fisher deserved it. I’m not sure what he was thinking to be honest (of course Scola is going down . . . ).
Rafer’s suspension could have gone either way. Its a little soft, but so is the leauge these days. He just made it way to obvious.
Kobe, lol, I’m surprised he got anything (he is Kobe fuckin Bryant). Stern needs the Lakeshow in the finals. How are they gona do that without Kobe?
I guess no one learned thier lesson by seeing 9/11, Columbine, Manson, etc. . Artest is a fucking maniac! He will kill! Its just a matter of when? Ban Artest!
Let me drive this point home! I know being retarded is a gift but, Artest has gone FULL retard and its going to be deadly.
OK here’s the problem I have with both the suspensions, Rondo clearly clocked Brad Miller so hard the dude had to get medical treatment before taking the free shots. Then Rondo grabs Hinrich’s arm and tosses him into the scorers table and he gets nothing?
So my question is when did Rondo become a superstar? Cause he def gettin superstar calls!
#6 is right…they didn’t want the Bulls to advance and that’s why Rondo wasn’t suspended…and that’s why Kobe won’t be suspended. S A D!
I’m cool with Rafe and Fish getting suspended….thier fouls had nothing to do with the game. I’m also glad Kobe didn’t get suspended because we wouldn’t here the end of it out of LA. The flagrant 1 was a good call…the elbow had to be punished somehow…but not on the same grounds as Howard’s elbow..which was intentional, and measured.
@7
OF COURSE thats the reason.
does rafer alston have kids? cause im pretty sure that he beats them, saying smackin someone upside the head “is a natural reaction”
Can’t wait to see what happens in game 3. I get the feeling Ron Artest might just go f*ucking crazy in the first Quarter. Like post #5 he’s going into full retard mode and I’m sure some of the other Rocket players might pull something on Kobe, expect a hard foul early in the game.
Kobe shouldve been suspended.
I’m happy he wasn’t so I can watch Ronnny go to work on Friday.
FUCK THE REFS…
Fucking bullshit that Kobe hasn’t been suspended. Artest’s reputation probably has something to do with that, but remember when Kobe was elbowing people left and right when supposedly following through on a shot? Since he was suspended for that he hasn’t done it anymore, but this guy has a history of playing dirty with his elbows. He was clearly trying to provoke Artest, which might still prove to have been a big mistake . . . .
at least Fish gave a DAMN GOOD Hit . . . rafer should feel like a puss for what he did!
@14
I dont know man, smaking someone in the back of the head like that is pretty disrespectful, like he was his dumb little bitch. Funniest thing ever!
I agree with all the haters here prayin…prayin… Artest loses it. Please snap. Houston ain’t doin sh+t without Ron. Laker fans need you to go Full Retard…
Didn’t Kobe prove what kind of person he is in Colorado?
@17 Yeah, he proved your mom would fuck him to try to get rich, the whore.
Think Alston would get suspended if he grab House balls?
back in the days when Karl Malone threw elbows here and there, knocking ppl unconscious…:
[basketbawful.blogspot.com]
The thing i took out of stewies explanation is ANY punch/slap is worth 1 game. So if rafer had punched house in the face he’d have got a 1 game suspension. Do you think Kobe would play again THIS SEASON if RON RON clocked him just once? I’d take that suspension in a heart beat – Kobe just became fair game fo sure.
LOL. I guess the refs STILL love Kobe.