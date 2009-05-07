Rafer Alston, Derek Fisher suspended one game

#Kobe Bryant
05.07.09 9 years ago 22 Comments

As expected, Rafer Alston and Derek Fisher have been suspended one game each by the League for their (unrelated) actions in Wednesday’s playoff games.

In case you missed it, here is Fisher’s chin-check on Luis Scola that earned him the night off when the Lakers go to Houston for Game 3 of their series tomorrow, and here is Rafer’s slap on Eddie House that will keep him out of Orlando’s home Game 3 tomorrow.

Vice-Principal Stu Jackson also said Kobe Bryant has been assessed a Flagrant-1 for his elbow on Ron Artest last night, but won’t be suspended.

