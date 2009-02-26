Rafer Alston: “I Love the Chemistry Here”

Even if Rafer Alston isn’t playing at the All-Star level that Jameer Nelson was before he tore his labrum, he can still give the Magic the floor general that they need to contend in the East. We sat down with Skip at MSG yesterday to talk about his transition from a playoff team in the West to one in the East.

Dime: How does it feel to go from a contender out West to one in the East?

Rafer Alston: It’s rare to go from one playoff contender to another one. In terms of being traded, it doesn’t usually happen like that. That’s the best situation for someone who gets traded. You don’t want to go to a team that’s not going to make the playoffs, that’s struggling. I come into this situation where the direction is set, you have a lot of talent, and I get to be the quarterback of it all. I’m happy about it.



Dime: Everyone talks about how being traded “is a business” – do you take it personally at all?

RA: Every guy in this League wants to feel wanted and appreciated about the way that we play the game. I understand that this team has all the components to win, and win now. That’s why I’m here. To win, and win now.

Dime: Personally, do you see this team as a good fit for you – being the floor general on a team that shoot a lot of three’s?

RA: I love that responsibility. It comes naturally to me. I’ve only played one position my entire life. Directing guys to get them the ball in the right spot is easy. They say passing is contagious. This team passes the ball well, and that helps us stretch the floor. We have a low post game, we have guys who can drive off the perimeter. I’m a passing point guard â€“ not much of a shoot-first point guard. These guys understood what they were getting when they brought me over.

Dime: How has the chemistry been in the locker room since you came over?

RA: I love the chemistry here. These guys welcomed me from day one. As soon as I walked into the locker room, they treated me like a real part of the team. We’re 3-1 since I’ve been here â€“ but there’s still a lot of room for improvement.

Dime: Stan Van Gundy got on your guys for not playing hard enough against Chicago. Is there something you have to change in the clubhouse to be a true title contender?

RA: We just have to play our game to be up there with Cleveland and Boston. I don’t think we have to change or tweak anything except our minds â€“ our mindframe, our everyday approach to the game. We need to play as hard and compete as hard, with as much energy and intensity as possible. If we play with that style and brand of basketball, we’ll be fine. We don’t have to worry about who other teams are trying to target in free agency or on waivers.