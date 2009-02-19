Rafer Alston Traded To The Magic

Just as the trade deadlines passed, ESPN’s Marc Stein is reporting a three-way deal that has been submitted to the League for approval:
NBA front-office sources tell ESPN.com that Orlando is acquiring Rafer Alston from Houston to fill the void created at point guard by Jameer Nelson‘s shoulder injury. The Rockets will receive Memphis guard Kyle Lowry, Orlando forward Brian Cook and perhaps two other minimum-salaried players to make the finances work. The Grizzlies will receive a first-round pick from Orlando.
What do you think of this deal?
Source: ESPN
good trade it makes sense for all parties
Kyle Lowry is a good pick up for Houston.
Excellent trade for the Magic who seem to have lost their swagger a lil bit when Jameer went down. Overall good trade for both teams ! Although I really have no clue what it would do to the Grizzlies.
the grizzlies are known for giving people up for nothing….daaaaamn they have a terrible front office
So the Rockets think that what they need is LESS skill at the PG? Not that Brooks is bad, but it’s better to have two decent point guards than just one. Or are they scrapping the season now and planning to get one in the summer? Orlando gets back into the finals chase, Memphis gets a first round pick, and Houston gets even more forwards when they can’t even find time for all the ones they have. It’s pretty clear who the loser is in this one.
the Magic just got sick. The Rockets? Not so much. As good and quick as Aaron Brooks is, he does not know how to run any kind of offense. He’s pretty much an undersized 2 guard. sigh. I’m going to miss Rafer. And Kyle Lowry???? Dude was like the 3rd best PG on the Grizzlies. THE GRIZZLIES!!!
what will happen when jameer comes back and rafer is playing well???…..The Magic just love point guard drama.
ya for real, how long is skips contract? or is he goin to be jameers back up next year? and they gave up their fiirst pic too..houston shoulda went after vince…
so, orlando just gave up a first round pick (& other players) for rafer alston?
uh, ok.
Like it quite a bit for the Magic, who get a legit PG that won’t threaten Jameer’s long term future with the team. Also like it for the Rockets, who get Lowry (whom I’ve always liked) and, as the Fantasy Doctor will tell you, it opens up playing time for Aaron Brooks.
I guess the Grizzlies improve themselves by getting a pick, since they weren’t going to be winning anything this year. I figured they could get a liiiitle bit more for Lowry, like say Houston’s pick (since I think it’ll be better than Orlando’s pick), but otherwise it’s an ok trade for them, too.
Don’t like it for Houston one bit
dumb ASS trade for orlando. dwight howard is what, 23 years old? jameer is young too. sucks that jameer got hurt, but for the magic there is a long, bright future…..unless you trade away your 1st round picks now just so you can lose to Cleveland/Boston in 6 games instead of 5. and then in 2 years your team is crap and Dwight leaves in free agency.
just stupid, dumb ass trade. pisses me off for some reason and i’m not even a magic fan.
I like it for Houston and Orlando…Memphis doesn’t matter. Orlando was in dire need of a PG can can pass and shoot. And Rafer can do both…one thing I haven’t seen posted yet…is Rafer played some of his best ball under Stan Van Gundy. So the adjustment period isn’t that big of a step. Who gives a shit of what to do when Jameer gets healthy? Orlando has a chance to win now. So you got two serviceable PG’s next season….oh the humanity!
Houston gets to open up the can of Aaron Brooks now. And getting Cook to help with scoring off of the bench is a win as well. Not too many 3 point shooters in Houston, so I think Brian would thrive…Lowry isn’t spectacular…but he can defend. So Houston makes out fine with just giving up Skip.
skip is 32, houston getting anything for him is a great move.
you guys are thinking a little too deep. trade doesn’t help much for anybody. none of these players are impact players. i say grizzlies win for getting a draft pick and dumping salary. rafer is overrated and whatever happened to you “tyrone lue is the answer for backup pg” dudes. lol. magic don’t improve by much imo. same goes for houston. pretty irrelevant in terms of impact trade will have. orlando may win one more game in a playoff series vs cavs/celtics but still lose the series. just my opinion.
Y’all got a short term memory. If Rafer didnt miss games in the playoffs last year, Houston and TMac would have gotten out of the 1st round.
I used to love Skip…but everytime I have seen him play this year he was just brutalizing Houston. Guy was like a black hole with that ball, only time he’d pass is with 2-3 seconds left on shot clock, so the guy receiving the pass would have to straight jack some ugly shit.
IF Rafer plays under control and doesn’t turn into a balling on a budget AI, he could be good for the Magic. If he doesn’t, hopefully Dwight develops his mean streak by knocking Rafe’s head the fuck off.
Otis Smith is God disguised as an NBA General Manager, wow, he just saved the Magic’s season with That one. As for the next issue of business, we need to line up Anthony Johnson & Tyronn Lue against a wall and have them Shot. damn they’re trash.
Houston need to get rid of their new G,M, as well as that
stupid excuse of an offensive minded coach. The only way that this trade make any sense is that Houston is tanking the rest of the season for a high lottery pick. Rafer is their starting floor general,shoot a decent percentage,and
don’t turn the ball over. That’s a helluva deal in the league. I don’t understand it.
@Quest
so your all concerned about Jameer now that hes an all star?
This was a good trade magic gets a stable replacement who by the way was the starting point guard for the rockets, the rockets get to see how Aaron brooks(Allen iverson who passes) will handle being a starter and they also get a nice backup in Kyle lowry, and Memphis gets to expand and improve mike conley because he is way better than Kyle lowry anyway so overall it was a good trade for all parties.