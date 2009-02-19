Rafer Alston Traded To The Magic

02.19.09 9 years ago 21 Comments
Skip to the rescue in Orlando

Just as the trade deadlines passed, ESPN’s Marc Stein is reporting a three-way deal that has been submitted to the League for approval:

NBA front-office sources tell ESPN.com that Orlando is acquiring Rafer Alston from Houston to fill the void created at point guard by Jameer Nelson‘s shoulder injury. The Rockets will receive Memphis guard Kyle Lowry, Orlando forward Brian Cook and perhaps two other minimum-salaried players to make the finances work. The Grizzlies will receive a first-round pick from Orlando.

What do you think of this deal?

Source: ESPN

