With everyone talking about bouncing to Europe lately, we can’t be mad at Lynn Greer. Passing on a guaranteed $770,000 with the Bucks this year, Greer is headed to Greece for a nice $3.5 million per for the next two years. Lynn never really did get a fair shot in the League. He was The Man at Temple, dropping 23 points a night as a senior (which is hard to do under John Chaney) but he went undrafted in ’02 simply because he came along at the wrong time. At 6-2 and not your traditional PG, Greer was the classic “tweener.” Had he come along today, since guys like Gilbert Arenas and Ben Gordon and D-Wade and Randy Foye — and even to some extent Earl Boykins and Nate Robinson — have broken through that “tweener” stereotype, we think he would get drafted and wouldn’t have had to spend years playing overseas trying to get his shot in the NBA. He finally got in last year, couldn’t get a lot of tick in a crowded Milwaukee backcourt (Mike Redd, Mo Williams, Boykins, Charlie Bell, Steve Blake) and now he’s going back across the water to get that check … Since every Sixers fan has an opinion when it comes to Larry Brown, our own Philly guy Cass weighs in on the LB-to-Boston story that almost was … We’re still cranking out stuff for our new High School Hoop site: yesterday we put up the first Baller’s Workout in a series by Kevin Durant‘s high school strength & conditioning coach; another Border Wars between Northern Cali and Southern Cali featuring Renardo Sidney and Jrue Holiday; and some news on 7-2 Sudan product John Riek, who could be in the League next year … Watching Milton Bradley tear his ACL being tackled by his manager over the weekend (and do you think David Stern cringed when Bradley brought up the Tim Duncan/Joey Crawford thing afterwards?), it got us thinking of the kind of damage Jeff Van Gundy could have done when he wrapped himself around Alonzo Mourning‘s ankle back in the day. You remember that one, right? … You knew this was coming: Promoters in Vegas (including boxing promoter Bob Arum) are said to be putting up $5 million for a Kid Rock vs. Tommy Lee fight. Sounds fun, but with the way those two have partied over the years, they’d be completely gassed by Round 3 … And speaking of predictable, Dennis Rodman is in trouble again. A woman in Newport Beach, Calif, accused Worm of slapping her “on an intimate body part” at a bar called Hennessy’s. “It’s just an unfortunate situation of another woman taking advantage of Dennis,” Rodman’s agent told the Orange County Register. The alleged incident took place on Sept. 16 around 9:30 p.m. Since when does Rodman even leave the house before 9:30? He must be getting old … Remember when Damon Stoudamire got arrested for allegedly trying to sneak weed through the airport wrapped in foil way back when? Did you know that case STILL hasn’t been resolved? The Tucson Citizen said the prosecutor’s office “may be near” a plea agreement or a dismissal of the misdemeanor charge that stemmed from Damon’s 2003 arrest. If Stoudamire is convicted, though, he could have to spend a few months in jail for breaking a plea agreement from a previous marijuana case … UConn/Tennessee, usually the most (and often only) hyped-up game on the women’s NCAA schedule, won’t be happening anytime soon, and no one is saying why. “I’m not going to tell you the reasons — that should be between UConn and Tennessee,” UT coach Pat Summitt told reporters. “If [UConn’s Geno Auriemma] wants to tell it, he can tell it…Geno knows exactly why I canceled the series.” Geno’s side: “I think she should just come out and say she’s not playing us because she hates my guts. And I think people would buy that. Then everyone would be happy. She should just say that [Geno is] a dope, a smart-ass and then everyone could say that they agree with her.” … We’re out like Lynn …