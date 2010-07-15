Rajon Rondo, Blake Griffin the next candidates for Team USA

NBA stars are dropping off of Team USA left and right. This week it was confirmed that none of the ’08 Olympic team members will participate in this summer’s World Championship, and other players in the USA Basketball program like Kendrick Perkins and LaMarcus Aldridge have recently pulled out due to legit injuries and apparent apathy.
With plenty of holes to fill for the red, white and blue, next week’s training camp in Las Vegas will be crucial. Two players whose names have been tossed around as replacements who haven’t yet been part of the USA program are Rajon Rondo and Blake Griffin. Rondo has reportedly declined USA Basketball invitations in the past, but he’s in this year. Griffin, as of a few days ago, was still debating whether to test his knee in that setting.
Others who will participate in the training camp are Derrick Rose, Russell Westbrook, Chauncey Billups, Stephen Curry, Tyreke Evans, Eric Gordon, O.J. Mayo, Kevin Durant, Danny Granger, Andre Iguodala, Rudy Gay, Gerald Wallace, Lamar Odom, Amar’e Stoudemire, Kevin Love, Jeff Green, David Lee, Brook Lopez, Robin Lopez and Tyson Chandler.
Out of this group, who would make your 12-man World Championship squad?
Any 12 would still win….
G Derrick Rose
G Tyreke Evans
F Kevin Durant
F Amare Stoudemire
C Brook Lopez
G Stephen Curry
G OJ Mayo
F Rudy Gay
F Lamar Odom
C Kevin Love
F David Lee
G Eric Gordon
Yikes. Talk about uninspiring. I dunno, seems like you need shooters, so with that in mind…
Rose
Curry
Billups
Gordon
Gay
Durant
Granger
Odom
Amar’e
Love
Brook Lopez
Chandler
they got evans, rose and westbrook who can all get to the basket like Rondo but they actually have some offensive skills other than gettin ther knob slobbed by the refs and media…how the fuck was his dive/travel nominated for an espy for PLAY OF THE YEAR????if thas the case then diego maradona’s hand of god goal should go down as the greatest play in sports history
oooh yea…david lee gotta b on the squad…white amurrrika needs some representation
PG: Derrick Rose, Russell Westbrook
SG: Stephen Curry, O.J. Mayo, Eric Gordon
SF: Kevin Durant, Danny Granger, Andre Iguodala
PF: Kevin Love, David Lee
C: Amar’e Stoudemire, Brook Lopez
pg rondo
sg iguadala
sf durant
pf Odom
C Lee
bench
Griffin
Stoudamire
Love
Wallace
Granger
Billups
Curry
so far, it seems like usa will get their asses kicked
THIS OPENS THE DOOR FOR TEAMS LIKE PR!!!!1 PUERTO RICO NEW WORLD CHAMPIONS!!
Derrick Rose, Rondo are my pgs
Curry, Evans, Mayo are my sgs
Durant, Granger are my sfs
Griffin, Odom are the pfs
Stoudemire, Lopez and Chandler are the centers (kinda weak, bring back Shaq!!)
PG: Derrick Rose, Russell Westbrook, Stephen Curry
SG: Tyreke Evans, Andre Igoudala
SF: Kevin Durant, Danny Granger, Rudy Gay
PF: Amare Stoudemire, Lamar Odom
C: Brook Lopez, Robin Lopez
Derrick Rose,
Russell Westbrook,
Stephen Curry,
Tyreke Evans,
Kevin Durant,
Danny Granger,
Rudy Gay,
Gerald Wallace,
Amar’e Stoudemire,
Kevin Love,
David Lee,
Brook Lopez,
Amar’e can play some center….KD will be their best blyer…got a couple shooters with Granger and Ellis…three hustle guys and some athletic wings….go UsA
In no way does Chandler make this squad, he’s a shell of himself.
Buckets.. Your funny.. Kev Love, Lee and a Lopez twin. That’s pretty good representation…
Still a lot of talent, but kinda reminiscent of those bronze medaling squads that had the players but no chemistry or experience playing together.
This could really shape up to be a good year for Spanish sports.
@ Taj … r the Lopezes white? they gotta be like, half mexican or puerto rican or something. they got the name and that frizzy hair … i dont know what they are … they representing ugly.
Below is what I beleive is the best team. You have some vets, some defenders, shooters, bigs & scorers. This team should still win it all
g – billups
g – curry
f – Durant
f – Amare
c – B. Lopez
b – Rose
b – Mayo
b – Love
b – Iggy
b – Granger
b – Wallace
b – Lee
PG: Billups, Rose
SG: Evans, Curry, Iguodala
SF: Durant, Granger
PF: Love, Lee, G. Wallace
C: B. Lopez, Stoudemire
Billups will be on the team if he wants to, considering his experience in an otherwise young roster. I don’t think you’d want more than 2 out of the trio of Rose, Westbrook, and Evans cause they are all attacking guards w/ unreliable jumpshots, but Westbrook will go if Chauncey wants to rest up.
Curry is a shoo-in cause of his jumper, Iguodala isn’t suited for the international game but I say take a big 2 guard just in case you need his defense.
Durant and Granger, obviously. Take Love for his shooting and rebounding, Lee and Wallace for the hustle and energy, and the two obvious bigs in Amare and B. Lopez.
you will need good shooters and disiplined ( sp?) players to play a world cup in fiba rule settings, slashing to the basket will only get you so far.
ofc the us team has the most talent by far, but considering playing for the national team is more important for eu players then their local teams and they train together alls year we can see why it was difficult for the us teams in some of the cups before.
on paper it should be a blowout, but if the us team is not a harmonic unit dedicated to playing defense and passing the ball vs zone cluttering up the paint to prevent the much more athletic us players to get to the rim, countrys like spain greece or some eastern european teams could give them a run for the money.
sorry for my poor english ~
I never understood the idea behind the US selection policy. Due to the different rules, players who have explosive athleticism but poor basketball IQ should not even be considered (i.e. Iggy, Griffin). The focus should be on Fundamentals (Billups), shooting, spacing and obviously strong defense. International hoops is a TEAM game. A player like Danny Granger who needs the ball to be effective and has few key skills aside from scoring in iso type setups is worthless. Stupid Americanos.
Wow, not a lot of love for Billups on here.
Billups
Evans
Durant
Lee
Stat
This starting 5 would be a big ass lineup with lots of range. Fill the rest with whoever and USA might win. They’ll probably lose to Spain though.
PG- Rondo, Rose, Billups
SG- Mayo, Tyreke, Curry
SF- Granger, Durant
PF- Odom, Lee
C- Stoudamire, Brook Lopez
PG= Rondo and Rose are the 2 bets PG’s available so you gotta take them. Both are good floor generals with shaky jumpers and above average athleticism. Billups goes because the team needs leadership and he got that in bunches.
SG= Tyreke was a beast last year so you gotta take him, though I’d understand taking Iggy in his place. Curry and Majo are needed cuz they both can space the floor which the team needs.
SF= Durant and Granger are both the best perimeter scorers, and I can see Durant killing teams this FIBA tourney.
Bigs= Stoudamire may not be the best rebounder but he has a decent mid range game and is crazy athletic so he goes, Odom is a quintessential role player and could fit in well being the teams glue guy, Lee is a true hustle big and Lopez is the best center.
While it may not be redeem team good this team could legitimately make a run and win it all.
shooters. need flat out shooters.
and fundamentalists. its a FIBA game, not NBA.
PG Derrick Rose, Russell Westbrook, Chauncey Billups,
SG Stephen Curry, Tyreke Evans, Eric Gordon
SF Kevin Durant, Danny Granger
PF Lamar Odom, Amar’e Stoudemire
C David Lee, Brook Lopez
The key player to all this is Billups. No veteran leadership = no championship.
Starting 5:
PG – Billups
SG – Evans
SF – Durant
PF – Stoudemire (Odom is use to coming off the bench)
C – Lopez
Here’s a reality check: it doesn’t matter who’s on the final 12 players, if none of the 2008 gold medal winners join the US isn’t winning the WC in Turkey. I’d say 3rd of 4th place at best. All I c here is a lotta athleticism and we all know how much experience counts in those games. Good Luck!! But the US isn’t winning… lol
PG – Billups
SG – Durant
SF – Wallace
PF – Odom
C – Stoudemire
Rose, Iguodala, Granger, Lee, Lopez, Rondo, Griffin
PG: Rondo/Rose/Curry
SG: Evans/Iguodala/Mayo
SF: Durant/Granger/Gay
PF: Griffin/Love/Wallace
C: Lopez/Amar’e/Lee
@Jordi
It’s that attitude that caused the US to start losing world tournaments. FYI, the rest of the world has caught up. The US can’t just send anybody they want anymore.
PG – Billups, Rondo, Rose
SG – Iguodala, Curry
SF – Durant, Granger
PF – Lee, Wallace, Odom
C – Amare, B. Lopez
I’d rather Love make it over Odom, but it won’t happen.
No way is the USA winning with this roster, opens up doors for Brazil, Spain, Argentina & Serbia.
Send the Globetrotters.
this will be durant’s breakout show for sure. gotta get people who can shoot and can do the press
Everyone forgets that Nike influences US Basketball…that’s why no-jumper players like Rondo get at least a shot. It’s about who Nike wants to feature. Adidas gets the point guards though.
PG – Chauncey / D. Rose / Steph
SG – Iggy/ Mayo
SF – Durant / Granger / Rudy Gay
PF – Amare / Blake
C – Brook Lopez / Kevin Love (whoever)
Rose/WestBrook/Rondo, Iggy/Mayo/Curry, Durant/Gay, Amare/Odom, Lopez Twins.
Odom should be good to go. he didn’t play hard until the finals. and even then……..
pq-rose/billups
sq-qranqer/iquodala
sf-durant/wallace
pf-lee/odom
c-stoudemire/b.lopez
res-tyreke evens & ty chandler
rose,billups
granger,evans
durant,gay
lee,green
stoudemire,lopez
mayo & iquodala
