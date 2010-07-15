Rajon Rondo, Blake Griffin the next candidates for Team USA

NBA stars are dropping off of Team USA left and right. This week it was confirmed that none of the ’08 Olympic team members will participate in this summer’s World Championship, and other players in the USA Basketball program like Kendrick Perkins and LaMarcus Aldridge have recently pulled out due to legit injuries and apparent apathy.

With plenty of holes to fill for the red, white and blue, next week’s training camp in Las Vegas will be crucial. Two players whose names have been tossed around as replacements who haven’t yet been part of the USA program are Rajon Rondo and Blake Griffin. Rondo has reportedly declined USA Basketball invitations in the past, but he’s in this year. Griffin, as of a few days ago, was still debating whether to test his knee in that setting.

Others who will participate in the training camp are Derrick Rose, Russell Westbrook, Chauncey Billups, Stephen Curry, Tyreke Evans, Eric Gordon, O.J. Mayo, Kevin Durant, Danny Granger, Andre Iguodala, Rudy Gay, Gerald Wallace, Lamar Odom, Amar’e Stoudemire, Kevin Love, Jeff Green, David Lee, Brook Lopez, Robin Lopez and Tyson Chandler.

Out of this group, who would make your 12-man World Championship squad?