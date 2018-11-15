Rajon Rondo Fractured His Hand And Will Be Out ‘A Few Weeks’

11.15.18 27 mins ago

Getty Image

The Lakers played arguably their best game of the season on Wednesday in a 126-117 win over the Blazers in L.A., and that unsurprisingly coincided with LeBron James’ best game since joining the team.

James had 44 points, 10 rebounds, and nine assists, passing Wilt Chamberlain for fifth on the all-time scoring list in the process, and dominated in a way he has yet to in Los Angeles. However, while it was a spectacular performance and a big win for the Lakers, they did get some unfortunate news afterwards.

Rajon Rondo, who played 16 minutes and had three assists, two steals, and two rebounds (and 0 points), reportedly broke his hand during the fourth quarter and will be out for a few weeks.

Around The Web

TOPICS#LA Lakers
TAGSLA LAKERSRAJON RONDO

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

11.13.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

11.12.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

11.12.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Smino, Charles Bradley, And Lil Peep

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Smino, Charles Bradley, And Lil Peep

11.09.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

11.06.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

11.05.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP