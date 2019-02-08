Getty Image

Thursday was slated to be a huge day for the Los Angeles Lakers and the Boston Celtics. The former hoped they’d acquire Anthony Davis before the NBA’s trade deadline passed, the latter hoped that specific scenario did not happen. Ultimately the Celtics ended up being happy with how things turned out … and then about seven-and-a-half hours later, the Lakers ended the evening on a high note by ripping the hearts out of their longtime rivals.

Los Angeles marched into Boston and gutted out a 129-128 victory over the home team. The hero of the evening was someone who has been at the center of many a big moments in TD Garden, albeit for the Celtics.

The Lakers had the ball on the game’s final possession after a Kyrie Irving layup gave Boston a one-point lead. Brandon Ingram drove to the rim and had his shot blocked by Al Horford. Then, in the ensuing scrum, the ball popped out and into the hands of Rondo, who calmly pulled up from midrange and won the game.