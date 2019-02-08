Rajon Rondo Buried The Celtics With A Game-Winning Buzzer-Beater In An Instant Classic

Associate Editor
02.07.19

Getty Image

Thursday was slated to be a huge day for the Los Angeles Lakers and the Boston Celtics. The former hoped they’d acquire Anthony Davis before the NBA’s trade deadline passed, the latter hoped that specific scenario did not happen. Ultimately the Celtics ended up being happy with how things turned out … and then about seven-and-a-half hours later, the Lakers ended the evening on a high note by ripping the hearts out of their longtime rivals.

Los Angeles marched into Boston and gutted out a 129-128 victory over the home team. The hero of the evening was someone who has been at the center of many a big moments in TD Garden, albeit for the Celtics.

The Lakers had the ball on the game’s final possession after a Kyrie Irving layup gave Boston a one-point lead. Brandon Ingram drove to the rim and had his shot blocked by Al Horford. Then, in the ensuing scrum, the ball popped out and into the hands of Rondo, who calmly pulled up from midrange and won the game.

Around The Web

TOPICS#LA Lakers#Boston Celtics
TAGSBOSTON CELTICSLA LAKERSRAJON RONDO

Listen To This

The Best Adventure Podcasts To Inspire Your Boldest Dreams

The Best Adventure Podcasts To Inspire Your Boldest Dreams

02.07.19 12 hours ago
These Fascinating History Podcasts Will Make You Fall In Love With The Past

These Fascinating History Podcasts Will Make You Fall In Love With The Past

02.06.19 1 day ago 10 Comments
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

02.05.19 2 days ago
The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth That You Should Be Listening To

The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth That You Should Be Listening To

02.05.19 3 days ago 28 Comments
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

02.04.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

02.04.19 4 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP