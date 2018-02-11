Rajon Rondo Wore Velcro Shoes To Cavs-Celtics And Got Roasted On Twitter

02.11.18

Getty Image

The biggest sporting event of Sunday was Cavaliers-Celtics in Boston as the new-look Cavs took to the floor for the first time on the day when Boston was set to retire Paul Pierce’s jersey.

Pierce’s retirement ceremony wasn’t taking place until after the game, but all his former teammates and friends on hand for the occasion took their spot courtside to watch the final game between two of the East’s top teams. Among those in attendance were Kevin Garnett, Doc Rivers and Rajon Rondo, the latter two of the three flying in on off days for the Clippers and Pelicans respectively.

The three were seated together courtside as a trio of the key components of Boston’s most recent championship team, and a rather innocuous photo of them taken by the NBA’s Twitter account started spreading rapidly because people couldn’t help but notice Rondo’s very strange shoe choice.

