Rajon Rondo Honors Marathon Bombing Victims With Special Sneakers (Pics)

Tuesday in Boston marked the one-year anniversary of the bombings that rocked the Boston Marathon, injuring 264 people and killing three. Celtics coach Brad Stevens reminded his team of the significance of this week, and Rajon Rondo paid homage to the victims with a special pair of ANTA kicks designed to commemorate the victims and all the brave Boston PD, Fire Department, emergency personnel and civilians who helped in the aftermath of the horror at the finish line.

Rondo’s special pair of sneakers featured the initials of every victim of the attack, and the famous “BOSTON STRONG” slogan. The number “41513” — representing the date of the tragedy (April 15, 2013) — adorns the tongue of the sneaker.

Unfortunately, Rondo didn’t get to wear them in Boston’s finale, sitting out with a bruised shin. The C’s lost in his absence to the visiting Wizards, 118-102.

Still, Rondo wore the special sneakers on the bench anyway to pay respect to the victims of last year’s senseless tragedy.

Rondo is planning to donate the one-off kicks to One Fund, an organization set up to help the victims hit most hard by the bombings. He said before the game, “It’s a great time to play sports and give the fans something to cheer about — keep their spirits high.”

Here’s pic from Boston’s strength and conditioning coach, Bryan Doo, and a few other angles of the sneaks from around Twitter:

Rajon Rondo wearing shoes to honor victims of the Boston Marathon bombing. Will donate to the One Fund afterwards. pic.twitter.com/AbBAXkihu8 — Abby Chin (@tvabby) April 16, 2014

Rondo himself tweeted a pic of them after the game:

Big ups to Rondo and ANTA and the amazing people of Boston for overcoming last year’s horror.

