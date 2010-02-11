Rajon Rondo Ignored Team USA

02.11.10 8 years ago 41 Comments

When Team USA‘s 27-man invitee roster for this summer’s World Championships and 2012 London Olympics was released yesterday, there was a pretty healthy debate on Dimemag.com about some of the names left off the list. Two of the most popular names being discussed were Andrew Bynum and Rajon Rondo.

It turns out there was a good reason for them being left off the list. Jerry Colangelo told reporters on a conference call that Bynum received an invite but pulled out at the last second and that Rondo was, well, “not responsive” to his invite.

We’re not really sure what to make of Rondo at this point. His talent is without question (even though judging by some of our readers’ comments every time his name is brought up, that sentiment is not universal among basketball fans), but it seems like his personality might consistently rub people the wrong way. He appears to have a complicated relationship with Doc Rivers and KG (often contradicting them in the press), among others in the Celtics family.

We’re not saying that Rondo has to play for Team USA just because the invite was thrown his way – he can do whatever he wants to do with his offseason time. No reason for him to burn bridges for no reason though…

