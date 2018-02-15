Getty Image

Rajon Rondo has never been here to make friends with anyone, not even his own teammates. So when the former Celtics star was asked last month about the franchise’s plans to pay homage to Isaiah Thomas with a video tribute upon his return to Boston while he was still a member of the Cavs, Rondo offered a searing dismissal of that idea.

It’s possible Rondo was just rightfully taking sides with his former teammate Paul Pierce, who had balked at the notion of sharing the evening of his jersey retirement with IT, but Rondo clearly put a little extra mustard on his comments that IT understandably didn’t appreciate.

So when the two faced off during the Lakers’ game against the Pelicans on Wednesday night in New Orleans, things got heated fast, and it wasn’t long before both earned rejections for their respective parts in their various dust-ups during the first half.