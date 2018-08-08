Getty Image

LeBron James is a member of the Los Angeles Lakers and the “price” for employing the best player on the planet is that the franchise will now be under an even more significant microscope than usual. While the mere presence of James should cure a lot of ills, the Lakers have come under fire for some of their roster building decisions, ranging from the fact that the team did not acquire a legitimate “number two” star to the bizarre nature of their veteran signings.

While the acquisition of Rajon Rondo (albeit at a potentially inflated price) isn’t high on the list of highly criticized moves, the fit could be tenuous with the veteran point guard. In addition to his lack of shooting prowess and need for the ball, the Lakers already employ a young point guard in Lonzo Ball with similar strengths and weaknesses, at least in a present-day sense.

With that as the backdrop, there is some concern about the fit between player and team but, in speaking with TMZ Sports this week, Rondo attempted to dispel any issues. The former All-Star guard indicated that he is “always able to adapt” to any situation and he went on to indicate that he would be flexible in helping to aid Ball’s development, potentially at the expense of his own role.

“Whatever they ask me, you know, my main objective is to win,” Rondo said. “I’m ready to help develop Lonzo (Ball) as much as possible. If I’m not starting and he’s starting, he’s going to be ready to go and ready for anybody that comes his way. And we’ll be ready to roll.”

It will be very interesting to see how the starting backcourt shakes out for the Lakers season opener and, if Ball is indeed the centerpiece of the backcourt at the outset, Rondo’s adjustment period could be intriguing. Still, he is saying the right things and that is a good early sign for Los Angeles.