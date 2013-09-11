Rajon Rondo Might Be Leaving Nike To Join ANTA

There are some prominent sneaker free agents next summer, but Rajon Rondo is up for a new contract after his Nike deal expires this summer. Evidence may have let slip that he’s joining former teammate Kevin Garnett by signing with Chinese sportswear company ANTA.

Sole Collector did some sleuthing today after ANTA teased “TEAM

PRICELESS” featuring a mysterious new generation of ballers for the Chinese company that you can’t actually discern.

The display shows shadowed-out silhouettes of five ballers, with only Kevin Garnett named.

Sole Collector was pretty convinced image 2 is long-time ANTA player Luis Scola.

Image 3 matches up almost perfectly with the picture above.



Sole Collector is less sure Rondo is also the inspiration behind image #4, based off his slashing freeze frame, but they’re convinced image #5 is Rondo too, based off his famous Rolls Royce back tattoo photo where he’s shot from behind showing that knobby form on his jumper.

All told, it’s some pretty compelling evidence that Rondo is headed to ANTA.

Do you think Rondo will drop Nike to head to ANTA based off Sole Collector’s photographic evidence?

