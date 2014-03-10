Rajon Rondo: The Most Interesting Man In The NBA

Growing up in Boston, it was a dream come true whentold me last week that I’d grace the parquet for the first time at the TD Garden. It didn’t matter whom it was against or what the stakes were–dominating on this court was on my bucket list. Through my adolescence, I witnessed multiple legendary Celtic performances on that same floor. Whether it was Pierce and Walker‘s ’02 Playoff comeback against the Nets or‘s “Anything is possible!” moment, this was my childhood.

One of the guys that I’ve watched continue to etch his name into the Celtics history books is Rajon Rondo. Whether it’s been on TV with Celtic legend Tommy Heinsohn calling the game or on Causeway Street, I’ve always noticed that Rondo’s been a bit different than the others. He has his own unique style.

In a league in which scoring point guards are becoming more and more prevalent, Rondo breaks assist records. When other All-Star point guards in their prime sign shoe deals with Nike and adidas, he inks a deal with Anta. When he wears a headband, he prefers it being upside down. Rajon Rondo may be the most interesting man in the world.

Rondo likes to keep people guessing. On the court, he’s done a great job in the month of March thus far by flirting with triple-doubles on multiple occasions, averaging over 15 points, nine assists and six rebounds, including 18 dimes in Boston’s seven-point win over Detroit on Sunday. However, the most impressive stat in March is his 41.2 percent three-point shooting.

As his game continues to grow, the Celtics captain has also developed his knowledge and identity off the court with one of his newly found endeavors: fashion.

“[My style has] done a 360,” Rondo said in our 1-on-1 interview after the Cs beat Brooklyn last Friday, 91-84. “It’s completely changed. I’m very into it now. At first, you know as a rookie, you just try to get through with the dress code. You try to wear a collared shirt and some shoes that you won’t get fined in. But now–I think I feel a certain way when I wear clothes to the game and I dress up.”

As Rondo threads the needle with no-look passes, pick-pockets his opponents and now catches fire from the perimeter, he believes his success starts by getting dressed to “go to work”.

“I feel like I can dominate those games,” he said. “I don’t know what it is. I think it just starts with me getting dressed. You know, I love the clothes–they don’t make me but you feel [ready to go by] dressing up and putting on something nice.”

The former NBA champion may understand the clothes don’t make you who you are, but he certainly believes in a strong correlation between a player’s on-the-court demeanor and their style outside of the arena.

“I think it’s an extension of who you are as a person,” he said. “Me, I’m more of a low-key guy so I don’t do too many wild colors. If you’re a guy that’s flashy or very outspoken and you like that and you like the attention when you wear clothes then so be it, you know? Wear the red pants or whatever the case may be. The style is an extension of who you are as a person. If you can’t say a word, then the way you dress should express the type of person you are.”

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Hit page 2 for more on which teammate has the best style in Boston…