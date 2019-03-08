Getty Image

A strange moment at the end of Wednesday night’s loss for the Los Angeles Lakers has led to more analysis than the man at the center of it would like. Rajon Rondo sat away from his team in courtside seats during the team’s 115-99 loss to the Denver Nuggets, a silly visual that led to a whole lot of questions considering the vibe around L.A. right now.

One day later and Rondo is being open about his dismay towards how much attention the moment received, especially when it took some eyeballs away from LeBron James passing Michael Jordan on the NBA’s all-time scoring list. Rondo spoke to Dave McMenamin of ESPN and said he met with the Magic Johnson-Rob Pelinka duo, namely about how that sort of thing is perceived. He also revealed he won’t be fined for the incident, then decided to not hold back anymore.

“I’ve done it (before),” Rondo said. “I’ve sat everywhere but the bench more than 40 seconds. But I guess when things aren’t going well you can kind of continue to make up stories. But I never thought it was a big deal. I was just in my head contemplating the game. That’s kind of what I do. I don’t think I have to explain myself as far as my relationship with the team, the players and the coaches. That shouldn’t even be discussed.”