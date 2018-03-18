Rajon Rondo Ripped Ray Allen’s Book And Said He Should’ve ‘Asked Me For A Loan’ If He Needs Money

03.18.18

Ray Allen hasn’t said a ton since retiring after the 2014 season. The sharpshooter that was a part of two championship teams in Boston and Miami seemed to have just faded off into the distance, but it appears he’s just been saving his thoughts on the breakup of those Celtics and Heat for his upcoming book.

“From The Outside: My Journey Through Life and the Game I Love” will hit shelves soon, but some have gotten an early release for promotional purposes, which naturally means some of the juicy tidbits from the book have already hit the internet. The story that’s made the most noise to this point from Allen’s book is one he tells about Rajon Rondo insisting to the rest of the players in the Celtics locker room, including Allen, Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett, that he was the one that carried them to the 2008 championship.

Unsurprisingly, those comments made their way back to Rondo who is currently playing for the New Orleans Pelicans. Rondo spoke with Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe recently and questioned why these stories were coming out now and why Allen felt the need to air things out in a book.

