Rajon Rondo Will Return To The Lakers On A Two-Year Deal

If you were a big fan of the 2017-18 New Orleans Pelicans, do I have some great news for you. Minutes after it was announced that DeMarcus Cousins will join Anthony Davis in the frontcourt for the Los Angeles Lakers next season, reports indicated that Pelicans squad’s point guard, Rajon Rondo, also agreed to a deal with the Lakers.

The news of Rondo returning to Los Angeles, where he suited up this past season, was broken by none other than former Celtics teammate and current ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins.

Perk Bomb! Rondo going back to the Lakers! — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) July 6, 2019

Shortly after, the news was confirmed by Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne of ESPN.

Free agent Rajon Rondo is signing a two-year deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, league sources tell @ramonashelburne and me. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 6, 2019

We will, briefly, ignore the fact that it rules that Perk beat Woj to this news and instead focus on Rondo’s return to L.A. He was a steady, veteran presence on the young Laker squad, operating as a leader on the floor and on the bench. While he was limited to a mere 46 games due to injury issues, Rondo averaged 9.2 points, eight assists, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.2 steals a night.

Rondo also fills a gigantic need at point guard for Los Angeles, which bolstered its depth at the position by signing Quinn Cook earlier in the day but needed a starter. Barring something completely unforeseen, it appears that will be someone who is uniquely familiar with both the Lakers and its two new stars.