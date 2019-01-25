Getty Image

The Los Angeles Lakers haven’t been the same team lately, which makes sense. After all, LeBron James has been sidelined with an ongoing groin injury and, in his absence this season, the Lakers are just 5-9 after posting a 20-14 record with their leader on the floor. Still, it is important to note that James hasn’t been the only member of the squad on the sideline recently, and to that end, the Lakers will receive a personnel bump when Rajon Rondo returns to action on Thursday against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Rajon Rondo told us on the @SpectrumSN pregame show – which will air coming up soon – that he will return to the line up tonight against Minnesota. He’s been out since Christmas Day at Golden State. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) January 25, 2019

Unlike James, Rondo hasn’t had a great deal of time to make an impression, appearing in only 14 games so far during his Lakers tenure. With that said, he brings an element as a facilitator that Los Angeles hasn’t necessarily had and, in a weird way, the Lakers may benefit from Rondo’s return even more before James gets back in the lineup, simply because the squad would have a player to operate the offense in a different way.

In addition to the news on Rondo, Lakers head coach Luke Walton shed a bit of light on James’ progress, even if nothing definitive emerged.