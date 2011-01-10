Rajon Rondo Steals the Spotlight for Boston

Since Rajon Rondo returned from his ankle injury, he has been a problem for opposing teams, with his monster 12-point, 10-rebound, 22-assist, 6-steal ripping of the Spurs last Wednesday serving as Exhibit A. Just in terms of steals, Rondo has 13 in his last three games alone.

During his 5-steal barrage against Chicago over the weekend, Rondo blew past the 60-steal mark for the season. That’s significant because it marks the next milestone in the great Boston’s Got Wings program that is being spearheaded by Rondo and Red Bull and directly benefiting the basketball playing community of Boston.

The program works like this: for every steal that Rondo gets this season, Red Bull has pledged to donate $500 to the city of Boston’s Parks and Recreation Department. Every single dollar raised will go to refurbishing basketball courts in and around the city. Once Rajon hit the 30-steal milestone, it was announced that famed Malcolm X Playground in Roxbury was going to receive the first infusion of funds. After that, the program unveiled a voting system where anyone can vote on what court should receive the next round of funding. The playground with the most votes at the time of Rondo’s 60th steal was Smith Playground in the Allston/Brighton neighborhood, where the donations will go to colorsealing the court and fixing the park’s backboards.

The program is going to a ton of good for the city – you can GO HERE to vote on which court should receive the next round of funds and check out our coverage of the program HERE.

And be on the lookout for another announcement this week that will tell you how you can help out the program by doing more than casting your vote….