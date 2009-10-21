Rajon Rondo Talks Celtics, Can’t Name Any Kentucky Players

It might be just the preseason, but the vibe inside the Boston Celtics’ visitor locker room in Madison Square Garden last night felt like a regular season game. KG’s demeanor was intense as he paced back and forth throughout the locker room. Marquis Daniels and Eddie House had their eyes fixated on the television set, watching game tape from the last Knicks/Celtics match. And ‘Sheed was kicking back at his locker listening to his headphones, while giving off that signature “I don’t give a f***, don’t talk to me” vibe.
Although the Celtics would fall 108-103 to the lowly Knicks on this Tuesday night (it is preseason after all), the Celtics are prepared for battle in ’09-10. Boston is determined to take back the East and take back the championship. If that’s going to happen, they are going to need big things out of fourth year guard, Rajon Rondo. The team’s floor general is coming off a career year where he averaged 11.9 points, 8.2 assists and 1.9 steals per game.
We caught up Rajon in the locker room an hour before last night’s preseason match against the Knicks.
Dime: How did you spend your offseason?
Rajon Rondo: I worked out, went to the gym a lot. I didn’t take too much time off as far as hooping wise. I stayed in Boston about two months after the season. Just worked out, tried to get a little bigger. Shot a lot, ball handling that’s about it.
Dime: You’ve been in camp for three weeks now, how do you think the team is looking?
RR: We need to get better execution wise. We got a couple of new guys we need to get used to the system other than that we have the same core of guys and we know what we’re doing.
Dime: When you guys won the championship you guys had James Posey, who was the x-factor. Who do you envision being the x-factor this season?
RR: I don’t think it’s one particular person. Everyone in the team needs to step up. Our team is a lot stronger than our championship year and I think we have a better chance to win it all.
Dime: Do you guys have a different mentality coming into this season?
RR: It’s too early to tell. It’s not too much different yet, it’s still preseason. So our rotation isn’t really set yet. The vibe is good, of course we’re position â€“ we want to win. I’m sure our vibe will change throughout the season though.
Dime: What do you think about all the team’s new additions?
RR: They aight. I think they’re fitting in well, you need to ask them.
Dime: As far as your alma mater Kentucky goes, how do you think they’re going to do this year?
RR: I don’t know two players on the Kentucky team (laughs). I’m looking forward to the season though. Technically I’m not alumni, but I went to Kentucky for two years. I wish them well and I know they’ll do well. I heard of some of their new players and they got that new coach. But like I said I don’t know their names. I’ll watch them when I get a chance. It’s so hard because our schedule is crazy.
i hope rondo sounds a little more interested once the season starts
as a UK fan, rondo always appears disinterested. It’s his personality, that doesn’t me that he isn’t locked in. He’s a warrior, he’ll get it done.
Really? Rondo, “they aight”? Sheed is “aight”??
Then you say “you need to ask them”….
They were supposed to stop the interview right there….slap the sh!t out of him, then start the interview again !
LMAO!!
That was a pretty pointless interview, Rondo doesn’t say ANYTHING worth while. Was he too busy jerking off or something that he couldn’t put even the minimal amount of thought into any of the answers? Or is he just as stupid as he looks?
You guys should have asked him if he has worked on his hitting open layups, shooting the basketball in general, and about him taking the “Sam ‘I look like an alien’ Cassel” award home this year…
Just more confirmation of why I dislike this dude…
Does he go out of his way to be an a hole? For some strange reason I want to kick his ass, I dont know why.
Rondo is a deuche..
On a team full of deuches.. It couldnt have worked out any better as a Laker fan lol
man he is talking like he dont care.
The “they aight,you need to ask them” line means a lot to me. It sounds like he dont like something or somebody
I really didn’t like Boston at all, but since they won the championship they have really all turned into douche bags. The only guy on the team who seems like a decent guy is Ray Allen, the rest of them are bitches…especially fags like Perk, Davis, and Rondo. All 3 think they are amazing players, etc etc when all they are is 2nd or 3rd (if that) tier players who just happen to be on a team with 3 future HoFers.
Now Rondo thinks he’s too good to give an even adequate interview with an amazing, well known and experienced writer like Gerald Narciso. Rondo can go fuck himself. I’m surprised a powerful and feared man like Gerald Narciso, who has the clout to ruin a bitch like Rondo, has shown the restraint he has and didn’t strike him dead on the spot.
Rondo is the man! I don’t even like the c’s but I know that boy is the ish! f#$%@#! all yall haters!
LakeShow84 says:
Rondo is a deuche..
douche. i love when people misspell insults. haha.
I truely hope the Lakers get a shot at them in the finals.
I take nothing away from dudes skills. He’s decent and getting better every year, however,
the interview was WACK!!!
Mack Brownee – – – – honestly, i mean, is he -really- that good? come on dude. loosen your grip!!
lol
I’m a bulls fan, and I hate boston. Especially rondo, perkins and fat f*ck glenn cry baby davis. They won their ring the easy way through free agency. Rondo is a dumbazz and a dirty player, just ask brad miller, kirk hinrich and all the other players smacked n clipped from behind by the c’s.
Well for all you cats talking 3rd and 4th hand about the kid, I actually coached him in HS before he went to Oak Hill and he is not an interview peron…very quiet except on the court…his non-chalantness comes from not being comfortable in interviews…he is a laid back cat but will DESTROY you on the court…he is one of the best pure PG’s in the league his stats tell you that…C’s would have been even worse after KG went down if it weren’t for his play…hate if you want to but like JayZ said “men lie, women lie, numbers don’t lie”…and he was being honest aboout the UK thing, he is not an alumnus he was there for 2 years so his ties aren’t that strong as someone who was there for 4-5 years and he wasn’t really a UK fan more of a UofL fan growing up…
I think Sheed’s I don’t give a fuck vibe is starting to rub out on Rondo…
KYBallCoach
Yeah, his numbers don’t lie. You coach him on how to make free throws at all? For a pure point guard, he doesn’t seem to have any notion on how to make a lay up or shoot the ball. Guy shoots like he has two left hands. That retarded kid with downs who popped those 8 3s and met Bush in high school has better form on his shot, and better %s when shooting.
Put ANY point guard beside 3 future hall of famers and you will have impressive numbers. This guy ain’t that special, unless you are talking short bus special.
How was it different then any interview a player gave this past week
If he was more of a UL fan than UK fan, why didn’t he got to UL? Oh that’s right, because they thought Sebastian Telfair would be a better fit. That should tell you what an a-hole Rondo is, that UL would rather have had Telfair and all of his baggage than Rondo.
As a UK fan, I, along with probably many fans, don’t really tie Rondo to UK. As for the argument that he was only there for two years and his ties aren’t strong, well I seem to remember Carmelo Anthony donating millions to Syracuse for that new practice center and he was only there one year.
We’ll find out how good he is once KG, Pierce, and Allen are gone and it is “his” team.
LOVING all the Boston haters. Keep it comin’. Good stuff!
Go C’s!
Remember not to try that ball fake pivot spin move no jump fadeaway against derrick rose again.
He’ll know who John Wall is real soon… Rondo is good but come on man dont start feeling yourself too much. John Wall would have started over him last year.
critics and pundits and boston bashers, say what you will, love him or hate him the kid has obvious skill and talent, you have to be blind not to see that, and if you’re a real bball enthusiast you care more about performance on the court than in front of the media, so for those who take issue, i feel sorry because you are obviously out of touch…
and it amuses me to hear the bellyaching about how rondo plays, hearing it called “dirty” or “thuggish”… back in the day that was called good, hard basketball, don’t confuse an over finessed game now a days being played by a hard nosed player who doesn’t play to make friends, but plays hard to win as dirty… wake up and grow a pair…
AND LASTLY @ ALEW: BEFORE YOU POST DO YOUR HOMEWORK, BOSTON DIDN’T BUILD THEIR CHAMPIONSHIP TEAM FROM FREE AGENCY, THEY BUILT THROUGH TRADES AND SUPPLEMENTED WITH DRAFT AND FA, RAY ALLEN=TRADE WITH SEATTLE, KG=TRADE WITH MIN, RONDO=TRADE WITH PHOENIX, PIERCE,PERKINS,DAVIS,POWE,T.ALLEN=DRAFT, FREE AGENCY=POSEY,HOUSE,SCAL (CASSEL & PJ BROWN SIGNED LATE IN SEASON…
so you tell me how is that buying a championship, it’s called good management, and our free agent pick ups weren’t monumental, posey definitely played a part, but he wasn’t the straw that stirred the drink, try educating yourself, not putting your ignorance on display!