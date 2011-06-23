Rajon Rondo Introduces The Nike Zoom Hyperfuse 2011

“My advantage is how I mentally prepare for the game. I’m wired differently. I want to be the best at what I do. When you get to the elite level, you have to elevate and separate yourself. You have to bring it – night in and night out. I love the game, I love competing.” – Rajon Rondo
What do you think?
But I don’t love the game THAT much because I’m still pretty much the worst shooting point guard in the league – Rajon Rondo after the Nike PR squad turned off the mircrophone
@#1 Could you be any more corny than that?