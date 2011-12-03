Rajon Rondo Wants To Be A Celtic; Everyone Wants Arron Afflalo

There’s no player in the league who draws as much conversation as Rajon Rondo. For some reason, people either love him or hate him. Maybe it’s the jumper (or lack thereof). Or maybe it’s the attitude. He has talent, but in certain areas, he desperately struggles. There have been rumors all summer about where he could be ending up, and yesterday he told Boston that all he wants is clarity. Rondo would love to be in Boston, as long as he was sure the Celtics wanted him. You can feel his pain; Danny Ainge has told him he isn’t trading him, and yet we’ve heard his name in trade rumors for three consecutive summers. You can’t blame Rondo for speaking – even if it is through his agent. The Celtics are constantly looking to improve their lineup, and with Rondo being the only young guy with value, it’s hard to say he won’t be traded. Rondo watched his best friend Kendrick Perkins get shipped out last year, so how can you expect him to trust the Cs? … We don’t understand the Mavs at all. Sources say they’ve begun talks to bring back DeShawn Stevenson and Brian Cardinal. Okay, that’s cool. But what about Tyson Chandler? He’s the anchor of their defense, and yet they’re about to lose him because of money. You can always find another Stevenson; There are very few Chandlers available. When you’re winning championships, what’s a couple extra million? … We gave you the top five teams most likely to sign Jamal Crawford, and while Indiana certainly had the cap space and the need for another perimeter scorer, we weren’t sure they would pony up for a player like JC. Turns out they’re ready to do so, and Mike Wells reports the feelings are mutual between the two. Indiana might not be a title team, but with a few more pieces, they could be very dangerous in the East. If they can’t get their hands on Shane Battier, it’ll be Crawford who draws the cash … The Pacers seem poised to spoil someone’s party. Marc Gasol was all ready to be gift-wrapped back to Memphis, except Indiana is ready to do what they can to steal him away as well … It seems like everyone in the basketball community wants Arron Afflalo. From the GMs right down to the Dime commentators, Afflalo has more suitors than Kim K. Right now reports are his two biggest suitors are Chicago and the Lakers. That’s interesting because neither team has the money to sign him outright. It’ll take a sign and trade. If you were the Nuggets, would you be willing to help either one of these squads get closer to a championship? And as a restricted free agent, it’s surprising to find two teams willing to go above and beyond to get him. Neither team has the money, but they both need a wing player who can defend and hit shots. They’ll be pressing the Nuggets about making a sign-n-trade. The Bulls seem like the best fit, and the Lakers are his hometown team. But as long as the Nuggets are dropping players off in China, you have to think they’ll bring back one of the few players they can control … J.R. Smith went off yesterday for 52 points, 22 rebounds and seven steals in China. How is that even possible? We’re not into downgrading other leagues, but c’mon… those numbers are just ridiculous. Check out a few of the highlights here … It seems like half of Dime has some tie to Syracuse, and so we always find ourselves showing them love. But this season, it’s not a facade or anything. The Orange can play, and have a legit shot at the NCAA championship. They beat No. 9 Florida by four, and it wasn’t so much how bad they beat them, but the way they did it. The Gators have one of the best offenses in all of college hoops, and they did nothing in ‘Cuse all night. Syracuse didn’t even play well in the first half and still seemed in control. Their transition offense is unstoppable and that defense is tough. Kenny Boynton dropped 22 but it wasn’t enough for Florida … Peyton Siva hit a layup in the finals seconds to lift Louisville over Vanderbilt in overtime. Doesn’t it feel like Vandy is losing every other night? … And Missouri blew past Northwestern St. by 34 … We’re out like trusting the Cs.
For breaking news, rumors, exclusive content, and contests sent right to your inbox, sign up here for the Dime Email Newsletter.
Follow Dime Magazine on Twitter
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook
Every knowledgable hoops fans KNOWS that Arron Afflalo is the best perimeter free agent this year. Great all-around game, no weaknesses and a team player.
I didn’t know my Lakers wanted him, but why not?
Sign Shannon Brown, trade his ass along with some cash to Denver for Double A….I like it
lakers..afflalo…eh. not bad, not jumping out my seat tho
No chance Afflalo comes to the Lakers. I’d love for it to happen but doesn’t seem likely. We still got Barnes/Artest/Luke at the SF spot. Damn I wish we could get rid of 2 out of those 3
i thought luke was contemplating retirement balooga
I like the top comment on youtube video of JR Smith scoring 52 in China, “Was this filmedï»¿ with a potato?”.
The Lakers will get rid of one of the guys, probably Artest, with the amnesty rule thing. I think the Mavs and Chandler might be done because Chandler got kinda pissed off at them. The Mavs had to wait to see what the new CBA would look like before they offered him a long term deal. Chandler was obviously a big part of that championship, and the Mavs will be under the cap when the nasty tax thing kicks in, but in a couple of years they are gonna get really old, really quick. Do you want another 3 years of Chandler at big $$$ when his health is always in question and he’ll be pretty old too?
I’m still chapped about that PG list and the love for Jennings last night.
I spent the hours between 10pm and 1am listening to my girl fight with her friend. I told her that they are both retarded. I am praying I don’t have a daughter because I don’t understand chicks at all. Two grown ass women in an argument, and my better half is in the clear on this one, but her friend who is 40 something, got BENT because, wait for it, waaaaaaiiiiiit for it………..
She doesn’t like one of the ladies that my gf accepted a friend request for on Facebook.
Yes. A 40+ year old woman got blindingly mad, won’t talk to you for a week mad, because my gf accepted a friend request from a lady who takes the kickboxing class that my gf teaches at the gym. The place is called The Factory and it’s a big football training place. A bunch of NFL guys train there and it’s a place where high school guys get ready for college and college guys get ready for the NFL. They have Crossfit and crap there. Awhile back they brought the place that my gf teaches at and asked her to teach there too. Obviously you have to be nice to people and all of that jazz, and do shit like accept their friend requests on Facebook. It would be like me (gf’s friend) hanging out with Chicagorilla(gf) all of the time, and then flipping out at him for accepting Beiber’s(chick from gym) friend request even though I hang out with Beiber, because I think Beiber is going to steal Chicagorilla away. I don’t even now how to process that. I have literally gotten into a fight, punches thrown fight, in my driveway with a friend, and we laughed about it in the morning before we hung out. Gay guys have it all figured out because dealing with girls is insane. If I liked dick, I would take BRUCE up on his dinner and Celine Dion concert invitation and avoid all of this nonsense. But I don’t, so I have to politely decline his offer yet again.
Light work for JR Smith over there. “ghetto brother putting up Wilt the stilt numbers”
@Big Island
That sucks bruh, but we don’t really care.
In shit related to basketball though, I think that the Mavs can’t find another Stevenson. I mean, who else is gonna struggle all the time but still talk shit and do that obnoxious gesture shit every time he hits one 1/5 from 3? Nobody.
JR Smith’s career highs in the NBA in points and rebounds are 45 and 11. You think he can’t drop 52 and pull down 22 in China? How is this so hard to believe? If nothing else, dude is still a 6’6 220 lb SG with hops, handles, and a frightening J if he’s feeling it.
I respect Afflalo’s game, but I think he’s due for a bloated contract, and I hope the Bulls don’t bite on him.
@beiber: nahh unfortunately, Luke Walton said he wasn’t going to retire. selfish sob right?? loll jk. I was hoping he would just get a job on the Lakers bench or something, he has a high Bball IQ and could defintely do that. too bad he thinks he can contribute on the court, on a team not specifically running the triangle
@Big Is…
Why did i have to be the GF lol, wTH man!
But yeh i feel your pain. Before I even had a FB page, my mother was on and so was my (then) girlfriend/Baby Moms. My mother accepted a friend request from my ex-girlfriend from High school. And my baby moms got PISSED OFF. Who pays for it? ME! I had no idea any of this even went down, but my crazy a$$ BM just starts flipping out on me for no reason without telling me what i did. I didn’t find out until weeks later that she was pissed about that. And in her mind it made perfect sense…
@DIME
When the hell did the Lakers become involved in getting Afflalo? I haven’t heard that at all. And it makes no sense at all. NONE! There are plenty of places Afflalo can go (DEN, NJ, CHI, CHA, NO) but it makes no f^cking sense at all for him to go to LA (other than it being his hometown, but even the Clippers would be a better fit).
Again, every FA can’t go to LA/Bos/NY. As much as you would like them to, it just can’t happen.
JR Smith’s 50pt 20 reb game just goes to show that the world has caught up to the USA….oh wait.
@JC: he is due for a bloated contract, but it is well deserved. He’s a professional and did whatever his team asked him to do, even though he was capable of doing much more. I had no idea about his other skillsets until Melo got traded and Afflalo was killing it during the second half of the season
@Chicagorilla: i think every FA is “considering” the Lakers. or the Lakers are “interested” in some FA.
always used as leverage to get more $$$ for the client, sucks for Lakers fan cus we get super excited then let down every offseason
no player generates as much conversation as Rondo?
as for Rondo the trade bait
When was the last time the best PG in the league was traded (minus contract issues, age issues, or trade request). I don’t even think i’ve ever heard of Magic, Zeke, Stockton, Payton, JKidd, Chris Paul, Deron Williams, Rose, or Westbrook being traded to better their team.
If Rondo was as good as you all (his supporters/lovers) thought/think, then his name would not pop up in trade talk every summer. The guy has a GREAT contract as for as Boston ownership sees it. He is young, and signed for many years. He is “supposedly” the best player in Boston and the heart and soul of the team.
So why is he trade bait every year??? lmao, that’s because Boston knows exactly who he is/isn’t. That MFer is an avg PG who looks much better with the players around him. I don’t care how many times people say it, dude is not star player. He is not the catalyst. He is not being held back from scoring. He is not amongst the best PGs in the game. He’s not….he’s just not. Look at his game and you’ll be able to see that. Go ahead and get blinded if you want by his assist and steals stats, or his ONE ring. But watch him play and you’ll see every reason why he’s not a top flight PG.
As far as that PG list. Of course it was $h!t. Once i saw that Lebron was included and why, i just stopped reading.
One of the greatest era’s (and possibly the greatest era top to bottom) in PG history and you include Lebron in the top 10 of them. He’s a better PG than all but 6 PGs…think about that.
Brandon Jennings is good. I don’t see why people are attacking him. You guys do realize he plays for Scot Skiles right? Scot (contrary to popular belief) is a terrible coach. trust me, I watched him for years ruin my Bulls. (But I thank him because he got us to DRose).
@Control
How can you say Jennings is a ballhog? He’s no where near that. Kid is a pass first PG. His only issue is shot selection. You can say he has a low BBall IQ, or that he needs to polish his jumper. But calling him selfish or a ballhog is just wrong.
His first statement when he got to Milwaukee was “I want to help make Andrew Bogut an all-star. He should be scoring 20ppg” What ball hog says that? What selfish player says that.
And he didn’t just say it, he went out and nearly accomplished it as Bogut put up 16ppg and should’ve been an all-star.
You guys can argue that Jennings doesn’t belong in the top 10 list over guys like TParker, Curry, Jru Holiday, or Billups. But you certainly can’t call him garbage or selfish. Remember, he’s only 22yrs old. Kid could very easily be a top 5 PG once he figures the game out, works to improve during the summer, and gets a better coach (who’ll play him more than 32-34mpg for starters).
Ill take B Jennings over Rondo hyped up ass anyday.
Chicagorilla
I couldn’t have spoke truer words about Rondo. The guy just has one of the most rancid personalities and attitudes I’ve ever seen, in addition to being flawed in the most basic aspects of basketball.
Jennings ain’t on AI’s level as far as being selfish, and I wouldn’t say he’s a team cancer like AI was, shit he isn’t even as bad as Westbrook is now…but man, I watched him in over 10 games last year. I’m not sure what the guy was thinking, but he was definitely has his “getting mine” moments. He also got blocked on average, 5-6 times a game, and they were all HORRIBLE choices. I have tiny little guy dribble into the trees more than he does. I can back off my “ballhog” statement though, he wasn’t doing it all game, it was just glaring when he was doing that shit. I’d like to see the kid develop, he has all the tools to be pretty nice in the future, just needs to play a solid 48 minutes as a PG.
@Control
agreed. His basketball IQ is severely lacking. And he can’t make up for it with his size/strength/athletic ability like Westbrook/J.Wall can. Jennings needs to sit out some of these retarded summer league no defense games and find John Stockton, Mark Price, Isiah Thomas, Kevin Johnson, Kenny Anderson, or even Steve Nash and beg them to show him the game over the next few summers. That’s all it will take.
Hell if you really want to be real about it, he should go find Lute Olson and ask him the secrets of being a PG.
They’re still going ballistic about the pg list?
Having three douchebags on the list is bad enough…
BI
sounds like that 40+ year old woman needs to get laid. badly.
just let BRUCE take HER out to dinner and a Celine Dion concert and hope for the best. Prob solved. lol
Skeeter – I know, but I have to get it out. So it goes.
catdaddy – It has been at least 8 years since she’s been laid.
The reason Dallas isn’t chasing Tyson Chandler was because his reps were asking too much for him. I’m guessing he wants somewhere in the range of 10-14 mil. He’s going to find out the hard way that no other team will fork over that much cash for someone who’s had only 2 successful seasons in his career.
haha. turning 40 while in an 8-year drought is a nightmare for a woman.
Hey Dime shouldn’t you be looking at this Tyson Chandler thing on both sides. Yea sure it looks like the Mavs are just gonna let Chandler go somewhere else,… BUT what about Chandler, why does it look like he isn’t doing anything either to stay in Dallas. If you were an NBA player WHY would you think of leaving a team where you have a good shot and winning ANOTHER NBA title. I don’t know but I think Chandler isn’t looking to play for titles, dude wants the money… money, money, who can offer me more and I’ll go play there. Why not take less money for the team and play for another title? Seems to me that would be the team oriented, unselfish thing to do. Then again you can’t really trust an NBA front office all the way… just ask Rajon Rhondo.
Wow JR Smith … 52 points, but how many threes did he make? I counted like 5 or 6 just in the highlight reel.