Rajon Rondo’s Red Bull 2on2 Revolution is Coming To A City Near You

The way 2-on-2 basketball is played is about to get flipped – and it could earn you $2,000. This summer, the Red Bull 2on2 Revolution is going to be taking over a city near you, and if you and a teammate have what it takes, you can walk away with the title and the cash.
Here’s how it’s going to go down: For five (almost) consecutive weekends starting in mid-July, the Red Bull team will be taking over iconic playgrounds in major East Coast cities with all-day 2-on-2 basketball tournaments. 32 teams will battle it out in each city in a single-elimination format, with the winning squad taking home the cash and other prizes. The twist? New rules inspired by the way Red Bull athlete Rajon Rondo plays the game. Not only do you get points for baskets, but you also get points for dunks, blocks, steals, and making defenders fall down. The tour starts in Boston on July 17th, then hits New York City, Philly, Baltimore, and Washington, D.C.
We will have a lot more info as the tour gets closer (including final times and locations), but in the meantime we are going to be opening up registration for teams starting today. It’s 100% free to enter, just click on the download link for the city tournament you’d like to enter and email the completed form back to us at REVOLUTION@DIMEMAG.COM.
Damn!! Wish it came out here on the West Coast….
that score system is like nike midnightmadness that we have here in the uk… players get points for baskets, asists, rebounds, team wins …and loose point for turnovers etc. works well
Let’s get a Vegas stop on that tour.
ohh thats great! I’m looking forward for that info on that tour!
Not welcomed in LA!
Apparently some of the rules changed because of Rondo’s influence are that you can’t shoot jumpers from outside of the paint, you have to drag your feet everytime you stop, you get points for throwing people into scorer’s table and you get bonus points for flagrant fouling people and not getting called for it.
LoL @ control!
Well that means they will be down right down Suitland Pkwy at Barry Farms…I might make a guest appearance
Also the low rims over at the farms means way more dunks for those who can’t usually do so aka myself lol
You should get extra points for knocking down the mid range jumper
You got the Baltimore/Philly dates reversed in the entry PDFs.
what court in philly????