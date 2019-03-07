Clippers Broadcaster Ralph Lawler Will Be Joined By Bill Walton For His Last Regular Season Game

03.07.19 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Los Angeles Clippers games are going to sound way, way different next season. That’s because at the end of the 2018-19 campaign, legendary announcer Ralph Lawler will call it a career. Lawler announced the decision before the year tipped off, meaning he’d hang up his headset at the conclusion of his 40th season calling Clippers games.

Lawler is a legend, and like many of the other greats of the broadcasting game, he’s entered the rarified air where he’s as big of a part of the experience of watching a team play games as some of the players. Hearing Lawler scream “Oh me, oh my!” (which doubles as his Twitter handle) or joyously scream “The lob, the jam!” are fixtures of Clippers games, and once a team gets to 100 points first, you can bet that Lawler’s Law will come into play.

TOPICS#Los Angeles Clippers
TAGSBILL WALTONLos Angeles ClippersRalph Lawler

