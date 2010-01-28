Ramon Sessions Reveals Why He Didn’t Sign With The Knicks

Ramon Sessions may not be the biggest name in the NBA, but he’s somebody Knicks fans wouldn’t mind having on their team. Why? The 6-3 point guard has routinely had big games against New York. As a member of the Bucks last season, Sessions put up 22 points and 9 assists in one game against the Knicks and had 18 points and 8 dimes in another. He also had a 44 point and 12 assist effort in a game last year against the Pistons and had posted a 20 point and 24 assist game as a rookie two seasons ago.

In a summer where teams were hesitant to spend money, Sessions received some good interest from teams around the league, including the Knicks. In the end, Sessions signed a four-year, $16 million deal with the Timberwolves. Although he has some financial security now, it hasn’t been a great season for Sessions. On top of the losing that’s going on there in Minnesota, he doesn’t start and his numbers (7.7 ppg, 2.9 apg, 21.2 mpg) are significantly down from last season (12.4 ppg, 5.7 apg, 27.5 mpg).

Ninety minutes before the Wolves took on the Knicks in NYC on Tuesday night, Sessions was in the locker room chopping it up with teammates Wayne Ellington and Damien Wilkins about All-Star Weekend and debating whether it is worth going to. When their conversation died, I approached Ramon…

Dime: So are you going to Dallas to hang out at All-Star?

Ramon Sessions: No, no, no, no, no, I’m not going out there. I’m going to go back to my college (Nevada), they’re retiring my jersey. So I’m going to go to Vegas/Reno! Get that a little bit!

Dime: Over the summer, it was reported the Knicks were interested in signing you. How close were you to being here in New York?

RS: It was close. I was talking to them a lot, they were talking to my agent a lot. It was really close, but at the end of the day, they were trying to use their money for LeBron or one of the 2010 free agents. But it all worked out for the best, I ended up in a great place.

Dime: How tough has all the losing season been so far?

RS: Yeah, it’s been tough. Any time you accumulate losses, it’s not easy to deal with. The grind of the season is long enough, and to add losses to it, it makes it tougher.

Dime: What about the triangle offense. Has that been tough to adjust to?

RS: It’s a lot different from the pick and roll situation, you know the floppy’s and this and that. It’s been tough, but I mean, it’s proven that it works, so we just got to get it together and try to run it as best we can.

Dime: Right now, you are not starting and your numbers are down from last year. Are you still happy about signing with Minnesota?

RS: Oh I’m fine with my decision. It’s a business in this league and the situation I had, the offer didn’t come from Milwaukee, it came from here. I’m glad I went with it and I wouldn’t change it for the world.

Dime: How are you liking Minneapolis so far?

RS: It’s cool…it’s cold! I thought Milwaukee was cold, but the city is nice. Fans are supporting us and it’s a good situation.

Dime: You’ve had to fight for everything you’ve gotten in this league. Do those past experiences help you when things get tough with the Wolves?

RS: Definitely. I’m the type of guy who is the same if I score 50 or I score 2, you know I’m still the same kind of guy. I feel like that my journey helped me. You know, me getting into the league was not easy at all. I had to grind my first year. My second year, I didn’t dress out the first two games, I didn’t know what was going to go on. Now I’ve got some security, so it’s a lot better, but I feel like it helps me out a lot in the grind of a season.

Dime: Speaking of security, you’ve got a little bit of change now. Have you splurged a little?

(Brian Cardinal, who is sitting beside Sessions, chimes in)

BC: We’re still waiting for him to take us all out to dinner.

RS: (laughs) It’s a big difference than what I was making. I don’t splurge too much, but I did buy my mom a house in South Carolina, so that was a big purchase.

Dime: You had some huge games against the Knicks last season, are you expecting the same tonight?

RS: (laughs) I mean it’s a different year, but we’re going to see. We’re going to try to get this win and that’s all I’m worried about is getting that win. That’s all that matters.

Dime: So no 20-20 game tonight?

RS: (laughs) No 20-20. Just a win…just a win. That’s all I want.

(note: Sessions finished with 20 points and 3 assists, in Minnesota’s 132-105 loss to the Knicks on Wednesday)