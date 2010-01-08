Random Question of the Day

What is your stance on hunting for sport?
Among the questions that Gilbert Arenas has unwittingly brought into the public lexicon over the past couple of weeks, one of them is particularly tough to give a simple answer: Why does a perfectly well-off grown man need a gun? (Let alone four guns?)
One sports figure who has been vocal on the Arenas story, Karl Malone, represents one group of (allegedly) harmless gun owners; those who use guns to hunt animals for sport.
Despite being born and raised in a hunting-happy area like Washington state (or as my editor calls it, Middle Earth), I’d never really given hunting much thought until lately, thanks to my recent twin obsessions with wildlife/nature TV and National Geographic magazine.
A couple weeks ago I read an amazing NatGeo piece on the Hadza ethnic groups of Tanzania, one of the last true hunter-gatherer societies left in the world. For the Hadza, who strictly live off the land, hunting is obviously a means of survival, not a pastime.
But for people who don’t need to hunt to eat, I just don’t get it. Out of curiosity I’ve watched a couple hunting shows lately, and honestly, when it comes time for them to defend the practice, it kind of feels like listening to race supremacists defending their views — it never fails to sound utterly ridiculous and delusional and steeped in misguided machismo.
If there really is some “manhood” element at play, how manly is it to track an animal with high-tech equipment and take it down with an automatic weapon?
Can anybody who hunts for sport, supports hunting for sport, or simply understands hunting for sport, give a logical explanation for why they do what they do?
I find it very difficult to support hunting purely for sport. I find it impossible to support “hunting” animals in a controlled, contained, staged environment.
But, if you hunt animals in the wild AND you eat what you kill, I have no problem with it. Whether you are using high powered rifles or bow and arrows, as long as the end result is that you are killing with a purpose (beyond pleasure), then I have no problem with it.
A few other thoughts:
Deer overpopulation is a real problem in some cities. Ignoring issues regarding human intrusion on the deer’s natural habitat (if you buy into that), hunters serve an important role in controlling the deer population.
I’m not sure that I’d be comfortable killing a deer, etc. myself. If that’s something that damages my “manliness,” so be it.
Well first off I can see why some people get upset with teh subject of sport hunting. However, I think there are a few ways that I personally can say I enjoy hunting. Marksmenship is a skill, just like a jumpshot. So you have the thrill of being good at something. Also, when your 10 years old and your dad loves to hunt, what do you do, u spend time doing what he loves so you can spend time with him. No different then shooting hoops with your pops, just a different game. Lastly, the shows on tv are indeed bulls*it. I do hate that type of hunting b/c they spend all their money to make it easy. A regular hunter rarely gets a kill. & if they do it definately comes much harder than those rich hunters they show on tv. Finally, it allows you some peace & quiet out in the woods by yourself away from the stesses of work and whatever else. Probably won’t change your feelings but thought I’d leave a comment.
@Kevin — That’s cool, the goal was to start a discussion, and I’d like to get a better understanding. I see what you mean about being born into it; hunting for you would be like football for me. But when you mentioned marksmanship as a skill my first thought was, “Shoot at targets then. Do skeet shooting.”
@Austin – Yeah man you got it, just like football for you. Same as being borning into a UNC family or something. And yeah I agree with you on shooting targets as well. I can’t speak for every hunter, but I absolutely love to shoot skeet. Its harder to hit a small moving target than a deer. However, the pressure of the moment, having to find a good spot without being seen, being out in the weather where deer can hear/smell you, all this adds up. Its like throwing football through a tire swing in a tree. Your getting to throw the football, but its just not the same as throwing to a receiver in a game.
In my humble opinion:
Hunting for sport is 100% immoral. Animals are living creatures that should be respected. No, they are not humans, but they are not inanimate object either, so hunting for sport strikes me as inherently wrong.
Hunting for food, however, is a different story entirely. Animals can be killed to provide sustenance for humans. No, killing them isn’t always necessary; we all can probably be vegetarians. However, in the wild, animals justifiably kill one another for food all the time, even those that aren’t purely carnivores (like bears). There is no reason why we can’t do the same even though it isn’t necessary.
Hunting for clothing is ok too so long as the clothing is meant to keep people warm, is not made of a lot of animals, and is done in a humane way. If you need to kill one bear to use his skin and coat to keep warm, you should be able to do it. However, you don’t need to kill 30 chinchillas to do the same, and you should kill the animal as painlessly as possible before skinning it. No skinning while alive either, of course.
And to control overpopulation of animals, all you have to do is nueter or spay some of them every so often.
I don’t know about this entire “manhood” argument. It seems like it is a cruel and barbaric act that people do to try and “show” that they are all manly and tough.
Killing an animal for fun to show your manhood reminds me of some cops I know who miraculously turn into tough guys once they join the force. Regardless of its a badge on your uniform or a deer’s head hanging over your fireplace, you would be mistaken if you think that it either shows that you have or substitutes for an actual set of balls.
I think there is a massive gulf of misunderstanding between those that hunt and the those that don’t. Having grown up in middle-earth’s neighboring state, Oregon, I didn’t know a single hunter, and perceived it with a sense of caution and condemnation. As an adult, however, I moved to Hawaii, and a lot of my friends went pig hunting, spear fishing, or diving regularly. I don’t know a single hunter/fisher that doesn’t appreciate and consume each animal they kill. I think there’s this misconception that hunters are mercilessly spraying animals down in a sea blood; I think they’re the extremes. In the whole spectrum of things, isn’t more respectable to hunt and have a connection to the animal that you eat rather than compulsively crushing Angry Whoppers.
Tangentially, scientists have “grown” soggy pork in the lab: [www.care2.com]
I personally do not hunt but own a gun. My problem with hunting for sport is the use of guns as a hunting weapon. Men in my family hunt with bow and arrow rather than guns. I think that somewhat levels the playing field. I just can’t see how hunting game with a gun let alone some type of semi-automatic or fully-automatic firearm is a challenge. I have much more respect for hunters who hunt by bow.
To me, hunting animals for sport is no different than dog/cock fighting for entertainment. People just find a way to justify whichever one they are most comfortable with, but either way you have humans interrupting nature and killing another animal just because we can.
Now I’m no PETA rep or anything… I’ll eat the hell out of some steak. But I think we should kill animals strickly for food and clothes, not for fun.
@2 So you’re comparing hunting/killing animals to basketball? It’s what you’re implying. I’m confused. Read the passage again & please please say something better than that. PLEASE. My other question would be it is televised & why.
What is the take on horseback riding? What would be the only way dogfighting would become legal? It’s a trick question. I don’t condone it just saying.
Was Karl Malone a black guy? He was a cowboy who owned a rig & did the behind the head dunk as his signature. He also made us wear L.A. Gear Lights which I’m still mad at till this day? He didn’t have a bit of cool in him. No style to his game? Don’t tell me all of a sudden he’s the spokesperson about proper gun handling. Also what is the statistics on races who hunt? Killing as SPORT.
I get the thrill and pressure of having to be stealth and getting that perfect shot but it ain’t as thrilling to me if you just going adrenaline based as when someone has a chance to shoot you back and it’s more of survival (military) or even on smaller levels (paint ball).
Now I do agree if you are hunting the type of animals that can kill you and there are plenty of them then and you eat what you kill, then go for it.
For those hunting endangered or the animals that can’t do anything but run, well that is jus wack.
Overall though I say play video games. Hunt and play military games and enjoy as much as ya like! Plus you always have the reset button!
Kevin…You almost dragged me into becoming a Hunter. I’ll pass. I kind of like the gun range better. Just as entertaining to me of course. You’re saying whatever it is your brought up doing. Why did Michael Vick fight dogs you think? It may have been his sport not sure though?
The way you wrote it. It seemed so innocent & harmless.
See Kevin is the innocent side of it..
Not neccessarily innocent but you can understand where he is coming from.. When i listend to you Kev i actually heard, for the first time, someone defend it as an actual SPORT..
Now like we said these foo’s on TV with nightvision goggles and high powered assault rifles are on the other side of it.. IMO they hunting to MURDER, to see blood, to feel the thrill of DEATH and know they caused it.. its not a sport when you DOMINATE against all odds.. and with all they equipment thats what they are doing.. just slaughtering shit.. thats all my opinion tho.. never done it, never will so i cant see that side of it and truly comprehend it..
the only hunter i knew was one creepy mofo.. he was my pops friend and maybe it was because i was younger but dude gave me the heebie jeebies lol always wore a red and black lumberjack too.. no hat to match tho lol
I 100% agree with GEE..
Go get Modern Warfare 2 and call it a night..
With me being raised in the west indies, I don’t have much of a problem with it. We just do during hunting season. Whether for sport or food for a feast, we just handle our business
“lol always wore a red and black lumberjack too.. no hat to match tho lol”
too funny!
I bet if animals could shoot back a lot of hunters would find different “hobbies” or a different “sport”.
Peep Avatar and see when the Animals fight back lol. Good movie but do ya self a favor and see it in IMAX 3-D
I mean just because your not physically going out and shooting animals doesn’t mean your any better. I mean anyone who has ever sat down at a restaurant and left half there food on the plate, or has been in a eating contest or an all you can eat diner is pretty much guilty of the same things. Your not eating just to get full at that point it has become entertainment for you just the same.
My husband is an avid hunter, mostly ducks and geese. Imagine getting up at 4am, dressing in camo, going to the area, typically near water, where you know the ducks will be landing. Before sitting and waiting, you have to put out decoys. Then you wait for an hour or more for the ducks to come in. Using a duck call, a noise is created that mimics a duck to entice the ducks to land within firing range. Ducks and geese are shot while in the air. Not nearly as easy at it sounds.
So then what? Is that it? No. Dogs, typically labs or goldens, are used to retrieve the ducks. These dogs are very well trained. Typically, they are also family pets.
The ducks are then prepared for either the freezer or the grill. Licenses (and training) are required for this sport.
Keep in mind that in many areas, ducks and geese create damage to crops and property. Hunting is encouraged by local authorities. Is it sport? No. It’s a way of life.
In Florida, wild pigs…open season all year. They create millions of dollars of damage landscaping and farms every year. Sport? No. Population control.
My husband also traps animals. He does not live trap. Have you ever seen the flooding caused by a beaver dam? Again, damage to property and crops.
My opinion is this: if you were raised this way, you get it. We do not live in a city. Coyotes are in the field behind our house. So are deer, skunks, racoons, grouse, etc. Our perspective if different, not wrong.
Very well put Boxcar Rena, sadly not all do it for the reasons that you state. If that was indeed the case I could totally understand.
still very well explained.
I grew up in rural Nevada so I have a different view on hunting since I knew many people that did so. From the way I was exposed to it is that “sport” hunting is very different from traditional hunting. I feel that “sport” hunting should not be allowed and hate how people will go on safaris and such to kill aninals just for a trophy. Shooting an animal from a jeep because you can afford to isnt a sport at all.
Traditional hunting though is regulated and is used as a population control since overpopulation is a big problem in the west. A strong majority of people make sure that they comply with and respect the rules that are established by the state.
I dont expect expect to like it, but I wanted to point out that there are differences.
This a helluva topic to discuss
Personally I think hunting simply for sport is cruel. For those that shoot down animals for the sake of the thrill or to use as a display -your choice but the world has a way of balancing itself
My question- What seperates what animal can be shot or hunted? Why was Michael Vick condemned for dog fighting but hunting a deer with a rifle is considered game?
It seems to me that if high society allows it, then it is acceptable to the massess.
I may be a little more sensitive to issue because I know at one point many of us were once considered fair game.
Again I can’t knock it, to each is own.
Sarah Palin doesn’t understand what you’re question is Austin….
I was raised in MI, and agree that hunting can be a form of population control when regulated appropriately. Deer season has strict limits and penalties for those caught breaking the rules. And I never knew one hunter who didn’t eat what they killed. I’m a non hunter, but I fish avidly and look at it the same way. If it’s not regulation size, it goes back in the water, but in CA, those big fish are getting harder to find (poor management / overfished.)
What I CANNOT understand is the merciless slaughter of a species from a helicopter using semi-automatic rifles (or from the ground, for that matter,) and give mad respect to those who use bows, especially bow-hunters who track as opposed to sitting in a blind by a pile of feed all day. Some forms of hunting take MAD skill, and there’s always something to be said for spending time out in nature, whatever the purpose…
I think there are two reasons why people hunt.
1) It’s a challenge. No different than putting a round ball in a hoop, if you really boil it down. Putting a ball in a hoop won’t provide you with food or clothing, just like hunters who only hunt for sport won’t be provided with food or clothing since they just leave the carcass. I won’t play fast and loose with the word “sport” but I think most reasonable people would agree they’re just different ways people like to challenge themselves.
2) There’s something just kind of cool and macho about it. Why do so many guys watch the history channel? If you think about it, it’s actually kind of sick… 3/4’s of the shows on that channnel are about different countries/people murdering and raping each other through warfare. But its appeal is undeniable. I watch the WW2 and Vietnam stuff myself. There’s just some sort of morbid fascination that exists. I think that hunting is the same way… there’s a morbid fascination that exists but it’s hard to pinpoint and terrible defense so hunters never bring the point up. After all, trying to justify killing defenseless animals by simply stating “it’s cool” is not going to get you anywhere. But at least when I watch the history channel, I’m not ACTING on morbidity.
As for how I feel on the subject, I actually could give a shit about animals so I’m totally cool with hunting. But if you like animals, I don’t think a hunter is going to be able to satisfactorily explain why the hobby he enjoys happens to be murdering them.
I don’t understand why people are so proud that they shot a moose. It is basically a glorified cow with oven gloves on it’s head, they’re the size of a barn and are so stupid I’m pretty sure I could stroll up to one and beat it to death with a rolled up newspaper and it wouldn’t have a clue.
To me it all comes down to the idea that humans are the dominant species, so we must dominate. What’s the difference between killing an animal for sport or food when the outcome for the deer is the same? Who cares what you use to kill it? The deer is dead.
As a society we make the rules about what animals are acceptable to kill and eat. Pigs & chickens are OK, Cats & dogs not OK. When I discovered that a human does not to eat meat to be healthy, I began to ponder why so many do. I have come to believe that those on top must dominate those below them, whether this means rich dominating poor or humans dominating animals.
Once we rationalize that these ‘lower’ beings are not like us, it becomes easy to do all types of horrible things to them. I actually see more similarities between humans and animals than differences (they eat, sleep, sh#t, have sex, show emotion, have 2 eyes, lungs, liver, heart, blood, etc).
Yes, if it came down to me or an animal surviving I would make the kill, but besides that I struggle to understand the defense of the murders, other than the dominant traits ingrained into humans beings.
ok 1st admittedly i did not read everyones posts. i did read a little of a few.
i hunt, i have hunted all over the country and in 2 other countries as well. i also plan on hunting africa at some point.
now i was raised a hunter, my grandfather hunted to live as a teen,early 20’s (right before going to WW2) and he passed it on to us. hunting groups are THE #1 conservation groups in the world. screw PETA and all those FAKE money hungry BS groups. i am a life member of the safari club international, rocky mountain elk society, NRA, and a few others. as an example, RMEF buys HUNDREDS of thousands of acres every year on the money people like myself donate strictly for the purpose of protecting natural habitat.
i do not hunt to feed my family, but i do hunt for meat solely. i do not condone the killing and dumping of animals. this is very common here in texas with the NOT NATIVE wold pig population. wild pigs are destroying crops, private homes/yards, and running out/taking over the habitat of other animals. that said we do not kill them and dump or leave them, everything is eaten. between deer, elk, pronghorn antelope, and wild pig i have not bought beef in about 5-6 yrs.
i qualified expert with my rifle in the army, and so i pride myself on a quick kill but over the past few years i have gone to bow hunting as it is more of a challenge.
all of this said, to try to “justify” something like hunting to a none hunter is an act in futility. you will never understand the feeling the adrenaline, the enjoyment, and the respect for the animals life you gain from the hunt. i dont mean a “canned hunt” where you pay thousands of dollars to hunt an animal in an enclosed “high fence” or what not i mean getting out into his territory and hunting him on his terms.
talk all you like about defenseless animals and all that but until you do the work, put in the effort and find out for yourself its a moot point what you think really.
try to put a stalk on a pronghorn that can see you from a mile away and runs 65 mph, or an bull elk who can see you, smell you and hear you from a half a mile and more then likely well before you see him. try to stalk a white tail that is similar to the elk only smaller and faster. then after the kill, packing out a 700 lb elk on your back piece by piece. low crawl (on your belly, head down) 500 yds just to get within 200-300 yds of a pronghorn and hope he doesnt see you so when you pop your rifle up he isnt there anymore.
wow this is a long post lmao
on a second note,
i am a huge supporter and donor to “hunters for the hungry” which is a program where hunters bring in a kill and donate it. the animal is then made into ground meat, or “stew/chili” meat and given to needy families that can not feed themselves.
check out ted nugents stuff, while he is a crazy sob, he is very well spoken, and makes very interesting points and thoughts on this and many similar/other subjects.
I also have to ask myself where fishing fits into this. When I was a kid I’d go fishing with my Dad or with my Grandpa, and my Dad loves fishing still. I don’t fish on my own now, but I’d imagine when I have a son I’d take him fishing sometimes just for the bonding.
Technically I’d have to admit fishing is no morally “better” than hunting — it’s not like we did it because we couldn’t afford meat in the store — but for some reason it just seems like it’s not as bad. Maybe because we’d just use a worm and a hook (although Dad and Grandpa wouldn’t be opposed to all the super/power-bait stuff they have now); maybe because there are TONS of fish so they’re more expendable. I don’t know. It’s a conflict.
@rangerjohn — I was hoping you’d reply to this post, because I saw you mention on a post recently that you were a hunter. I guess I look at the guys on hunting shows and see them talking like this is just as natural as what happens in the wild (e.g. a lion hunting a gazelle), but I see what they’re doing and it’s so unnatural to me. I know animals aren’t defenseless, but it does seem less fair when you’ve got a gun, a scope, etc. Wild predators can only rely on their natural assets, whereas man brings technology to the table.
Ranger what up, you a do-it-all type dude with fighting, military and hunting wow and kudos. Still hope Houston finds a way to crush you Spurs lol.
I think other practices have to be taken into question as well AB. All those events at the rodeo would piss me off if I was the animal lol.
Horse events and circus stuff. I would say not just hunting but it’s many events some considered sports and some entertainment where animals get a raw deal for what we as humans have a clear upper-hand.
Ways in which we treat and value animals can be very low, and that is for the spectator and participator alike.
I guess ones motives, purpose, convictions and beliefs are really what makes an event humane for many and atrocious for others.
Personally I think there has to be good motives behind what you are doing and for that exceptions to degrees can be made towards animals in regards to events and sports. But to do some things just for fun in different areas is and can be very cruel and unfair.
These hunters that just hunt and have no purpose other than to down a few and get off shots with their gun and brag about it later while using means far superior to that of the animal are wrong in many regards.
Man up and drop your gun and go hand to claw and see what happens with ya monkey a##! LOL just kidding on this line but I do feel some things in regards to animals are out o hand.
austin
by bringing technology to the table are we not using our most natural asset, our reason and intellect?
this topic is a hard one to defend and yet you (anyone not you in particular) cant make me as a hunter believe i am doing anything but partaking of the fruit of gods garden in which he has give us. (i am really not a religious person but it sorta fits)
you see the over population issue is a real fact, the state of arkansas is actually allowing hunting with bow in city limits due to the over population of white tail. where i grew up, right outside of san antonio, (guarden ridge tx) they do not allow hunting and yet the people who live there feed the deer constantly. the population is terrible and deer die of illness, are deformed in some cases, are hit by cars constantly and so on.
the argument of property damage is very real as well. a single wild pig in texas can cause as much as $2000-3000 a year in crop/property damage. now consider my ranch where we hunt i have night cameras with images of 30+ hogs/pigs under a single feeder at one time. you do the math on that potential damage.
considering you brought up fishing, IMO hunting is more “humane” then fishing. consider this, let me throw a hook out there with some food you like, let me hook you, bring you in and then allow you to suffocate to death slowly. or i can take my 300 weatherby magnum and shoot you through the heart so you die instantly. OR better yet consider buying some beef from the grocery store, or chicken or pork where the animal has been raised in potentially terrible conditions and then in some cases literally drawn and quartered alive. drawing and quartering is a medieval form of torture where a person had their intestines and stomach and so on slowly removed from their body while they watched.
so is hunting inhumane or is it actually more civil then the food you buy from the local market?
geeeeeee!
ok 1st houston is gonna be lucky if they make the playoffs lol. my spurs been playing like crap lately too. i do love my fighting and hunting and the military just furthered both for me.
as for rodeo and things like this. while it may look almost cruel to you or others, remember these animals LIVE FOR THIS. just like an nba player lives for the competition and to “show off” for the crowd looking solely for approval and a reward (money) these animals live solely to make their owner/master/friend happy. that is their reward. i used to have a yellow lab we duck hunted, and that dog enjoyed nothing more then making me happy with his retrieves and good behavior.
watch a gun dog challenge and see how these animals and handlers work together it is very impressive and the animals love it. the horses in the rodeo live a better life then maybe half the people who post on this board.
When GEE mentioned the rodeo, I was thinking less of the horses but more of the pigs who get roped or the bulls who get intentionally agitated. Or it reminds me of bull-fighting, where they eventually kill the bull by stabbing it repeatedly.
@rangerjohn — You’re right to an extent, which is why I’m still figuring out where I stand on this. (Like I said, I just really started to pay attention to hunting.) The way a fish dies during fishing isn’t instant, but I don’t think every moose/deer/etc. that gets shot instantly dies either. Even if it’s for a few seconds, they still feel it. They don’t always die the moment a bullet hits them.
Overpopulation is a problem that makes sense to address by hunting, but what about animals that don’t fall into that category? I’ll ask you because I don’t know: Is all (regulated) hunting only for animals who are overpopulated? Because you mentioned wanting to hunt in Africa someday, and I don’t think a lot of those animals are overpopulated. People are hunting/poaching endangered animals over there.
Intelligence and reason is our greatest asset, but at the same time, you’re still bringing a gun to a fistfight. And since you’re not somebody (like a Hadza member) who NEEDS to hunt to live, what’s the point?
over population is not the sole reason for allowing hunting permits but it is a very large portion. subsistence hunting is also a reason. hunting for sport is sort of the wrong term but it is the easiest way to say it. hunting is something that we do because we enjoy it. do you play ball for a reason? (yes i know its different but still you get the point) as i said earlier, until you try it, you will never fully understand.
there is also something very personal about the killing of an animal. a quick story: about 3 yrs ago i had the worst experience hunting ever, and yet it cemented and ingrained hunting on my life even more in a positive way: my wife was hunting with me and she is new, she shot a doe (female deer just in case) but it took a very long time to die (it was her 2nd deer). we got down and she was kicking, and looking at us knowing she could not get away. the proper way to “remedy” the situation is to cut its throat or something of this nature. i cut into the neck, but my knife was not sharp enough to cut deeply quickly. well after 5 minutes i finally got deep enough to actually put her down. this was one of the worst things i have been through.
this took so long because we have a guest who just got here who lives in northern new york state, she was just telling me to come kill a few of the deer at her place because they are starving to death due to over population.
also keep in mind, animals do not feel pain like we do, they do not reason or understand. when you watch natgeo and you see a lion eating a zebra while the zebra is still alive, it is not kicking and screaming, it is just laying there.
ranger right now you are correct they will be lucky if they make the playoffs and yes your Spurs aren’t what they used to be but daaaaang they are blowing out the Mavs tonight lol.
I see what you saying about animals loving to do somethings, but I can’t see where some events (circus, running of the bulls(ok they may like that one cause they get some humans too), cow tipping, and even in fishing, especially when they aren’t used for food or taken from their fams.
Lol about some of the animals living better than half the commentors on the site, I so believe that is true lol.
but like AB made reference too I am thinking along other lines where even though the events may look fun for the animals, being roped, proded, stuck and other measures can’t be comfortable even with no logical or cognitive thought.
Again where there is purpose I can understand, but just like the old problem of testing animals that humans may advance in having medicines and products. Is this really right and fair.
LOL I think this is something we all can go on with forever and never come to a clear-cut solution aside from how you feel due to such broad aspects of the situations that involve animals.
I’ll just say to those that are doing right by animals that is pretty cool, but senseless killing, torture or otherwise isn’t cool and some changes should be made.
I will admit I have been a partaker in various events involving animals that I shouldn’t have, but I was younger and didn’t know what I know now. As time is going on my heart goes out to them more.
Good question and points brought out and most def. some stuff that made me think and even made me change my outlook on various forms of hunting. Thanks to all.
Hunting is fine, but it is not a sport. Sports are fair. No one wants to be on the animal’s team.
Whats the difference between eating at mcDonalds three times a week, or hunting a moose, stuffing it in the deep freeze and eating it all year, even after giving 75% of it away to family and friends?
A few years ago i would of been really anti-hunting, I’m not a hunter and its not my bag.
if you hunt for sport AND use what you kill, i get it, go for it. If you shoot animals and just let them rot, thats class A douchebag.
A guy I worked with broke down moose, deer, and bird hunting while we drove around aimlessly and I developed a new found respect for it.
I think factory farming is much more of a societal ill than legal hunting if you the animal is used.
Ask that question to the Hmong people living in Minnesota.
dude they don’t have internet in minnesota be real:P
uhm hunting to me is lame. of course some animals need to stay in check with the help of humans like toads in australia… haha google that one. But what’s fun about hunting a deer? they can only run away they can’t attack you. and you can’t go hunting on large cats like tigers and jaguars because they are endangered species. and it isn’t a sport it’s a skill. like racing, playing golf, playing darts, chess and checkers. oh and karl malone is a red neck
either we all back out of our sprawl areas and condense into tightly knit communities to give animals space or we have to hunt them for the animals to have enough food to survive, otherwise they starve…hunting is designed (partially for sure) to control animal populations…I know people that refuse to eat any meat that they did not kill, and I give them props for getting away from the malicious factory farming that feeds our nation. For real, 80% of our grain and corn goes to feed livestock. We grow enough food in our nation every year to feed the entire human population, but instead we feed livestock.
I went vegetarian for over five years, ending up anemic due to my blood type and inability to manage protein levels without meat. Anyone who eats meat but is against killing it is a hypocrite of the utmost class.
Personally, I prefer strategic gun ranges that test marksmanship in high pressure (simulated) situations. I believe in gun restrictions, but also in the rights of Americans to protect themselves through proper gun ownership and responsible handling. Anyone that purchases a gun should have to pass a gun safety class, and, as much fun as they are to shoot, automatic weapons should be strictly controlled through federal means.
I do not hunt, however, when camping my wife and I carry because hillbillies in the middle of nowhere freak us out and you never know when you might stumble onto a meth lab or bear in the middle of nowhere. And DC’s gun laws are corrupt. I do not trust police as a rule, nor the government.
Why is chess a sport? Why is fishing a sport? Why is dancesport a sport? How’s about figure skating? Curling? Lumberjacking?
For the most part, I call these thing pastimes, and obviously we feel all pastimes must be called sports, otherwise we’d never be able to explain why stacking cups is on ESPN.
These practices are still here because they are part of our heritage and culture.
I think that the challenge of the hunt is not in the shooting, but in the stalking. That said, some places have overpopulations of certain species that threaten the ecosystem, and I would rather just shoot a coyote than maim one with a trap claw and let it bleed to death. Other than that- controlling populations and connecting with our heritage- I really don’t see the need for hunting unless it’s your ranch and you need and/or you need to live off the land.
Shooting, on the other hand, that one I’m all for. Ever tried to run plates at the Steel Challenge, dropping 15 targets at 50 yards in 5 seconds with a pistol, then having to reload on the run? Or transitioning from pistol to rifle to shotgun and hitting 20 targets at various distances, all in 20 seconds? Or the endurance of skiing and shooting in a biathlon? It requires a tremendous amount of skill, concentration, breathing control. Now, those are true sporting events.
Don’t think shooting is a sport? Haha archery is an Olympic event, and the practical shooting is like that, only more intense and faster-paced.
Neuter or spay wild animals??? LOL I can’t believe someone said that as a means to control overpopulation of wild animals. That person doesn’t have a understanding of nature and the whole circle of life.
Now I have nver gone hunting but I’m always surprised by how self righteous and hypocritcal people are in these kinds of discussions.
How many people here eat meat? if you do than keep your mouth shut on the subject. Your need for meat put a a metal rod/pin into a cows head instead of a bullet. At least hunters for the most part clean their own meat.
Second how many of you support abortion? If you do you need to shut yoour mouth as well for obvious reasons.
I am a hunter, not an avid hunter but I go. I survived half my junior and senior season at college off the elk that I shot.
I grew up in an area where hunting was and is the way of life. I don’t know many if any that don’t eat all the meat from their kill. Shooting as a sport is kind of a fine line. People that I know that get an elk tag are out to find the biggest elk to hang on their wall, but at the same time time they are going to eat 100% of that elk.
In Utah the money that is spent on purchasing “tags” or the chance to get a “tag” is turned around and the DWR (Division of Wildlife Resources) spend that money to help the wildlife. For example the cold harsh winters here in Utah can be hard on wildlife. If the snow levels are high then it covers all the grub and food that the wildlife would eat on normal winters. They struggle to stay alive because there is no food. The DWR takes the money from hunting and will set up feeding areas for wildlife.
It’s kind of a Catch-22. The hunter pays money for a tag to shoot ONE animal. His money is spent to save MANY animals. And it’s not like every hunter is walking away with an animal. Some don’t even see anything.
Also the argument has been made about technology and the unfair advantage that it gives. Most “hunters” are aware of this and like the challenge of shooting something with a bow and arrow or black-powder. However, you will NEVER see me hunting bear with a bow.
I can understand the arguments against hunting. If you haven’t grown up around it or are unaware of what all is going on, then I can understand people thinking it is barbaric. I don’t agree with that thinking.
And with everything, there are minority that give the majority a bad rap. People abuse hunting just like anything and give the “sport” a bad rap, but that isn’t the majority.
Also, if you eat any sort of meat, chicken or beef, then I have a hard time hearing your argument. I grew up in a rural area around a lot of farms and I have seen cows and chicken get slaughtered. I have seen the process of cows and chicken from birth to arriving on your dinner plate from first hand experience.
Rangerjohn I’m intrigued by your argument that by bringing technology to the table we are simply using our intelligence. I am assuming that you didn’t invent firearms, or indeed create any of the rifles you own. You are therefore using none of the skills that you were blessed with except judgement and timing. You are using that of others. If you trap an animal using your natural surroundings, I would agree with you, we as a species are blessed with unparraleled intelegence. But to point a stick and pull a trigger? If anything, that is demonstrating the steady demise of our hunter gatherer instincs, and our reliance on the brilliance of others in order to live.
What I am saying is, give a monkey a loaded gun, and eventually he will kill something.
l dot
i agree with u but not for the clothes part just food someone mention people justify everything if they like it hes right theres no way people can say this shit is ok. lets make dog fighting legal then. im not mentioning cock fighting cuz its legal here.
lakeshow
liked your post
these fools are gonna start carryin granades and bazookas to kill a duck how about you guys go tiger hunting with a pocket knife level the field a bit.
its not a damn sport people gtfoh
Just because you eat meat, I don’t think that disqualifies you from criticizing the SPORT of hunting. I already said, I understand people who have to hunt to eat, and I don’t even have that much of a problem with the livestock process because the intent is to provide food. But although people who do hunt for sport might eat what they kill, they don’t go out for the kill BECAUSE they need to get some food; there’s a difference to me. Like I said with fishing, we didn’t go fishing because we needed to catch dinner for that night. Eating the fish was just icing on the cake.
english,
so i have to invent weapons to use them? did you invent the car? you use one for what ever reason right? that reason is because it is made available to you and you are SMART ENOUGH to know it is faster and easier then walking.
you see deer have FAR SUPERIOR site, smell and hearing so by using my intelligence i take a weapon (mostly a bow these days) to “even the score” so to speak.
austin
90% of all hunters use every bit of their meat or give it to a charity/native population. my grandfather went to Zimbabwe in the late 80’s and killed an elephant. he did eat SOME meat, and the rest was given to the natives in a local village to use. that village ate for months off of these types of kills.
i also eat the heart, the liver and i was taught as a boy to “honor” the animal and what he gave, to do this we cut off a slice of the kidney and eat it during the “field dressing” process.
i also do photo safaris to photograph the wild life, not just hunt it. i am not alone, most hunters just enough being out in nature and as you said the kill is icing on the cake.
the biggest issue i think you are running into with understanding hunting is the source you are using to learn. hunting shows are not designed to showcase the reasons or needs or ideals behind hunting, they are designed for hunters to enjoy and see what options are possible. they dont show the work, the preparation the hard work. my suggestion is go to a hunting convention or better yet a banquet. my suggestion is go to a rocky mountain elk foundation banquet. talk to the people there and enjoy the activity. entry is like $75 and you get a VERY good meal as well.
oh and next time your in houston let me know i will get you some venison or elk or something. last night we had deer tenderloin grilled, with a wild duck breast gravy, brussel sprouts, fresh green beans, and roasted purple potatoes.
Wow interesting topic. I used to think hunting was barbaric til I did it. Its all of the things mentioned- excited, challenging,adrenaline filled, etc.
In Missouri where I went the dear are over-populated and would ruin the crops and farms if not “controlled” and all the meat was used to eat (pretty good too).
I dont think you can understand it til you try it.
And even then, its not for everyone. I would just say, try to have an open mind about it.
“Why does a perfectly well-off grown man need a gun? (Let alone four guns?)”
Because it’s a Constitutional right.
Austin, I would argue that eating meat but refusing to kill to eat makes a person an inherent contradiction for they find something wrong with killing to survive.
And the meat you kill yourself is infinitely better in quality and stress level than factory farm fodder.