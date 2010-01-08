Random Question of the Day

What is your stance on hunting for sport?

Among the questions that Gilbert Arenas has unwittingly brought into the public lexicon over the past couple of weeks, one of them is particularly tough to give a simple answer: Why does a perfectly well-off grown man need a gun? (Let alone four guns?)

One sports figure who has been vocal on the Arenas story, Karl Malone, represents one group of (allegedly) harmless gun owners; those who use guns to hunt animals for sport.

Despite being born and raised in a hunting-happy area like Washington state (or as my editor calls it, Middle Earth), I’d never really given hunting much thought until lately, thanks to my recent twin obsessions with wildlife/nature TV and National Geographic magazine.

A couple weeks ago I read an amazing NatGeo piece on the Hadza ethnic groups of Tanzania, one of the last true hunter-gatherer societies left in the world. For the Hadza, who strictly live off the land, hunting is obviously a means of survival, not a pastime.

But for people who don’t need to hunt to eat, I just don’t get it. Out of curiosity I’ve watched a couple hunting shows lately, and honestly, when it comes time for them to defend the practice, it kind of feels like listening to race supremacists defending their views — it never fails to sound utterly ridiculous and delusional and steeped in misguided machismo.

If there really is some “manhood” element at play, how manly is it to track an animal with high-tech equipment and take it down with an automatic weapon?

Can anybody who hunts for sport, supports hunting for sport, or simply understands hunting for sport, give a logical explanation for why they do what they do?