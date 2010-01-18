Random Question of the Day

Who are your sports heroes?
I don’t know why, but when I was growing up and coming into my identity as a Black male, I felt I was supposed to pick a side between Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X. Whether it’s the same old divisiveness that’s stood in the way of progress for decades or it’s something else, I can’t explain it. But that said, I was more of a Malcolm fan: Read the autobiography, bought the posters, romanticized “By any means necessary” even if I didn’t completely understand what it meant.
In college, I studied a bit more about Martin and found that I’d actually been wrong about him; he did have the same fire and rebel spirit I admired so much in Malcolm — it’s just that Martin knew how to speak “White” language on a more neutral level and sound less threatening. By the time I was a full-grown man, I considered both men heroes, and MLK Day held a deeper meaning than just a day off from school and work. For everybody, it’s a day you can reflect on your own heroes.
And like any young athlete, athletes were also my heroes. Maybe not to the all-around level I looked up to heroes in more political/artistic arenas, but I still grew up admiring Ken Griffey Jr., Gary Payton, Shawn Kemp, Mike Tyson, Eric Metcalf, Reggie Miller, Jerry Rice, Mike Powell and, if I had to choose a No. 1, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.
Larry Bird
Nolan Ryan
Barry Sanders
The Ultimate Warrior
Michael Johnson
Hakeem the Dream Olajuwon, Earl Campbell, & Jose Cruzzzzzz (until the coach told me I was moving the bat too much)
Hakeem Olajuwon
Tracy McGrady
John Elway
Barry Sanders
Deion Sanders
#1 I would say John Thompson Sr.
I’m suprised that I’m the first to say michael Jordan I know it’s an overly obvious shout but the guy was a god.
I don’t have any sports heroes, my heroes are the guys who write articles about them…
U c first Malcolm X was all about black supremacy but after returning from his pilgrimage in Mecca he changed his views that people of all races could live together cause that’s what he saw in Mecca so in the end X and King pretty had the same views
Yea um…McGrady,Carter,Kobe,Marshall Faulk,Nadal and Roger Federar, Ronaldino,Messi
Nolan Ryan
Greg Maddux
My first sport was baseball and Nolan Ryan is the reason I became a pitcher. He was surreal to me. Maddux came a bit later, but I loved that he didn’t have an overpowering fastball and beat you with precision and variety. Baseball is a lot like chess and I’ve never seen anyone whose pitching acumen could rival Maddux.
Michael Jordan
GREATEST.COMPETITOR.EVER. Incredibly talented and used all of it. He imposed his will on opponents like nobody I’ve ever seen in any sport, and has the rings to show for it.
Hulk Hogan
Bret “The Hitman” Hart
Hogan wasn’t much of a technical wrestler, but he was definitely one of the first larger-than-life personas I gravitated towards. Hart was the fightingest champion of all time, at least that’s what I remember him for and also what I respect most about him.
Steve Yzerman
Stevie Y will forever be the sports hero I admire and revere the most. He was an incredible leader who played the game with skill, heart, determination and sacrifice. He’s the most complete hockey player I’ve ever seen.
Yes wow how could I forget Kobe and Orel Hershiser gotta throw them in.
Bo Jackson
Jackie Robinson
Mach Man Randy Savage
and in truth, some of my other ‘sports’ heroes never made it pro and became bigtime for any of you to know. just know that, in the neighborhood growing up, you did always look up to the bigger/older kids. like when your 11 and your sixteen yr old brother gets his first feature article in the newspaper for being an allstate athlete, he becomes your hero.
reggie miller, gretzky, ali
@ GEE & Pakman
I gotta call you on this. What has McGrady done to warrant being your hero?
Dennis Rodman and Mike Tyson
Reggie Millers never say die attitude. He also wasnt supposed to be able to play ball coz of his sickness but persevered and made it to the pros and become a legend
ernie mccracken
shooter mcgavin
roy mcavoy
undertaker
paul oneill
jim edmonds
the admiral
but i dont know if id call them heroes.
Stuart Pearce
Shawn Kemp
Shawn Michaels
Patrick Ewing, John Starks, Michael Jordan, VÃtor BaÃa, RomÃ¡rio, Van Basten, Stoichkov, Domingos, Jardel, AloÃsio, Shawn Kemp, Kevin Johnson, Shaq.
It’ll be funny asking a few nba stars this question:
LeBron: I see my hero everytime I look in a mirror.
Gilbert: Delonte West, his guns were loaded and he’s still playing!
Kobe: Shaq
Eddy Curry: The Hot Dog Vendor
Rondo: Those 3 HoFers who allowed me to collect this ridiculous contract
Refs: Dwayne Wade
There are tons of athletes that I like, but there are only 2 sports heroes that I actually look up to – Pat Tillman and Muhammed Ali. Everyone else is just an athlete I like…
Magic
Joe Dumars
Bernard King
Pat Ewing
and of course MJ and Ali
MJ, Brett Favre, Joe Frazier, Barry Sanders, Kobe Bryant
@ Celts
Love the Pat Tillman shout out.
Brown
Aside from his work in regards to Darfur, I also love the work he does in regards to donating to schools (I am a teacher). He has also invited less fortunate kids to games as his special guests which has been highlighted during his career. I appreciate that he is a family man encouraging fidelity in marriage.
I really liked the way he has carried himself during the adversity of his career. With the weight of expectations, failures, injuries and all, he still continues to fight and be classy (despite what media reports).
Even early in his career he made it on the floor through playing defense and I like that also. He hasn’t been that player to say I am going to play in All-Star games when I don’t deserve it.
I don’t like that his career has come to what it is now, but that is life and for me it’s encouraging to see a player still trying to go forward despite the large amount of haters and critics that are against him.
So there ya go.
Ohh and most def. add Zo to my list as well.
Rocky Balboa… dude is inspirational!
Awwww man did anyone see Jeff Green dunk on Josh Smith. Woooooo. Dunked ON him!
Larry Bird
Ray Allen
Muhammad Ali
Andre Agassi
Joe Montana
Tedy Bruschi
Tim Lincecum
Batista
Pacman
Tim Duncan
Grant Hill
Steve Nash
MJ, Diego Maradona, Pete Sampras
Mark Price…he isn’t much taller than me, but he shoots better. To this day I look to split traps before they can get set, an easy way to open up the court and/or get the other team in foul trouble…
AI…I had no idea how much I took from AI until I rewatched some of his highlights.
Hakeem…every move that I have with a pivot I learned from him…also a genuinely humble man…
diego maradonna, hermann maier, roger federer, shawn kemp
do i really have to say who is my sports heroe? hahahaha who else? but The answer allen iverson!
you know it would be interesting to see who is the most hated sports figure among your Dimemag.com readers or at least us telling who we dislike in sports the most as a follow up to this. LOL bet that junk would be funny too lol.
Alonzo Mourning. A great player who was able to compete with some of the best ever (O’neal, Olajuwon, Robinson, Ewing, etc) yet was under 7 feet tall. His will and determination are two qualities that helped him become the player he was. Additionally, Alonzo Mourning the person is a true hero. The way his career ended (refusing the strecher when he couldn’t walk), the retirement speech he gave (an athlete that recognizes the life he was able to have thanks to the game), and the community service (has already been in Haiti, not just made donations). Zo is a person to look up to and respect, absolutely defines hero without a doubt.
Bill Russell
Kevin Garnett
Gerald Wallace
Boom Diddy
David Robinson
Avery Johnson
Tim Duncan
Stone Cold Steve Austin
So obviously Texan.
Charles Barkley, Dan Majerle, Jason Kidd, Deron Williams, Magic, Bird, Chris Webber, Grant Hill, Barry Sanders, John Elway, Tom Brady and Stephen Boyd.
Jackie Robinson
Ken Griffey, Jr
Joe Montana
Jerry Rice
Michael Jordan
I wouldn’t say my hero’s, but men whom I respect.
Manute Bol… The man has done so much work to help his native country, he even does celebrity boxing matches to raise money.
Dikembe Mutombo… he puts a lot of effort for his country, and worked hard during his tenure in the NBA
Alonzo Mourning… the name says it all
David Robinson… The man
Peyton Manning… He is the most determined NFL QB I have ever seen, the man won’t even go on a date until he retires so he remains married to football. A man who wants to win and loves the game, the numbers say it all.
Pat Tillman, great call
Derek Jeter, because he is the man. Period
Gilbert Arenas (Pre-Guns show. Still Favorite player today)
Reggie Miller (everyone liked Mike)
Larry Fitzgerald (Favorite Today)
Cris Carter (Favorite when i was a Kid)
i admit it broke my heart seeing Gilbert being such a dumbass but he is still my favorite player even if he’s a dumbass. cant fade what he does on the court
Reggie Miller only because he’s my favorite assasin or 3pt shooter. he was dirty at times and i liked reggie also because everyone LOVED Mike. but who didnt?. i also liked Mike too.
Larry Fitz because i pattern my football game around him and as a HS ball WR. i try to get hands. and jump really high. and catch in double coverage..haha
Cris Carter because not only is this guy a beast and can make one handed catches tip toed on the sideline….made the spectacular catch too. Same thing too. everyone loved Jerry Rice. so i went with another player because i liked to be different…also he was my boyhood idol next to Marshall Faulk.
Charles Barkley
Isiah Thomas
Vince Carter
Allen Iverson
The Dream
Kevin Johnson
[www.youtube.com]
KJ comments dunking on Hakeem, i’m pretty much a fan of his because he was on the same team as Sir Charles. <,<
Jason Kidd
Mike Bibby
T-Mac
Pistol Pete
Magic johnson
Mugsey Bogues
Jason williams
Spud Webb
Willie Worsley
Nevil Shed
And My coach Tim Jacobson
i just can’t believe that NO ONE mentioned lance armstrong. mj greatest competitor of all time? eff that. after all he went trough, chemo and testicle and brain surgery, he came back and put another meaning to word “dominating”. his will to compete and to win, more then in sports but also in life, fighting cancer… kids should learn about him in schools. if there is one person who can inspire you to never give up, lance should be that person. and i don’t even like cycling. and guy won seven tour the france’s in row. i mean, without all that that happened to him, health wise, wining seven titles in row is impressive.
my old high school coach, am one of the lucky guys that gets to actually say that and mean it…
also,
Jordan (all my buddies loved the bad boys, and I loved to be the guy rooting against my friends, so I picked Mike and the Bulls, it worked out well for me, but then again, I was one of the billions in the end)
Mike Singletary (dude brought it and respected it all)
Dan Marino (i even copied his throwing style)
Ken Griffey Jr (the kid could do it all)
Charles and Gary too (i enjoyed the chatter, but both had a great style of play)
Mugsy Bogues (changing realtiy)
rik smits aka da dunkin dutchman
how could i forget
Chocolate Thunder Daryl Dawkins
Dennis Rodman
Tim Hardway
Bill Russell – he’s the definition of humility
Muhammad Ali – uncompromising
Michael Jordan – b/c of his determination to win
Jesse Owens – Set the standard for black athletes
Coach Mike Krzyzewski – LEGENDARY…nuff said