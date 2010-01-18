Random Question of the Day

Who are your sports heroes?

I don’t know why, but when I was growing up and coming into my identity as a Black male, I felt I was supposed to pick a side between Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X. Whether it’s the same old divisiveness that’s stood in the way of progress for decades or it’s something else, I can’t explain it. But that said, I was more of a Malcolm fan: Read the autobiography, bought the posters, romanticized “By any means necessary” even if I didn’t completely understand what it meant.

In college, I studied a bit more about Martin and found that I’d actually been wrong about him; he did have the same fire and rebel spirit I admired so much in Malcolm — it’s just that Martin knew how to speak “White” language on a more neutral level and sound less threatening. By the time I was a full-grown man, I considered both men heroes, and MLK Day held a deeper meaning than just a day off from school and work. For everybody, it’s a day you can reflect on your own heroes.

And like any young athlete, athletes were also my heroes. Maybe not to the all-around level I looked up to heroes in more political/artistic arenas, but I still grew up admiring Ken Griffey Jr., Gary Payton, Shawn Kemp, Mike Tyson, Eric Metcalf, Reggie Miller, Jerry Rice, Mike Powell and, if I had to choose a No. 1, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

