Random Question of the Day

Who is the LAST celebrity you’d want to hang out with for one night?
Almost every time, when people find out what I do for a living, they want to know who I’ve met and who I’ve hung out with. And almost every time I tell them my story about kicking it with Ron Artest on a late-night trek from Rucker Park to a Korean restaurant in lower Manhattan, they seem shocked that nothing tragic happened: No brawls, no thrown beer cups, no drama.
If you only know the Ron-Ron you’ve seen on “Outside the Lines,” you wouldn’t expect him to be one of the coolest guys in the League; I’d say it’s because he still acts like a “normal” person instead of a celebrity. I’d hang out with him whenever and not be worried at all.
And then there’s the other side of the coin.
One of my boys and I were recently talking about which celebrity you’d LEAST want to be around for a night on the town. It could be somebody who’s too dangerous (Remy Ma), too boring in public (any politician), too strange (Gary Busey) or just too much of an overall mess (Dennis Rodman).
My pick? Earl Simmons. Or as you know him, DMX.
Dude is a complete and total wild card. He once admitted on TV that he’s either high or drunk most of the day as a form of self-medication, so that’s never a good start. And I don’t mind drinking a little, but DMX might be on some substances I don’t even want to know about, plus I could see him pulling the Wayne Brady, “This is not an option. If you do no smoke this then we have a problem” act if you don’t partake with him.
The odds of a fight breaking out are higher than a John Ruiz boxing card. DMX is just as likely to attack you, attack a bouncer, attack a girl, or attack himself at any moment, and then throw in the element of his crew being involved and something’s bound to happen.
Or he could spend the whole night preaching to you, crying and teetering on the verge of a breakdown. You might end up at a nightclub that defines gutter, a nasty strip joint, or the grave site of one of his dogs. And as bothersome as some of the dudes who would be rolling with DMX, what would the girls be like?
Love the man’s music — It’s Dark and Hell is Hot will forever get run in my headphones — but going anywhere with him without police supervision? I’m good.
I dunno about last, but first would def be Dennis Rodman!
I’m gonna go with Suge Knight. And by that, I mean I’m NOT gonna go ANYWHERE with him.
Eddy Curry in a limo.
Anybody from any reality show. By the way if you’re famous solely because of a reality show you’re not a celebrity.
Carrot Top(possible roid rage & terrible jokes). Kate Gosselin(complain, moan, bitch, complain and bitch again). Pacman Jones (ha obvious reasons).
hahahahahaha @ no3
I remember a while back X had a reality show where he would just hang out on his ranch in Arizona. They showed him just riding his atv’s and talking to his white neighbor about guns and stuff. It was actually a pretty good show and showed a different side of X. What was weird is he said he was actually from Arizona but I always heard he was from Yonkers.
Jason Williams. They interviewed a guy here in Detroit that was hanging around with him (before he shot his limo driver dead) and the guy just pulls his dick out in the limo and starts jerking off right there. Then he’s like “what? I ain’t gay, it’s all natural” or something along those lines. The stories I’ve heard about that guy…he’s a mental fucking case.
As far as the question I’m going to have to go with Mike Tyson. This guy has some serious issues in the way where you don’t know when he’s being serious or not. Like that one Dave Chappelle skit where he talks about his friend that says things like “Let’s rape them bitches” then “Nah I’m just playin.” But if you haven’t checked out the new documentary called “Tyson” in Mikes own words definitely a must see.
DMX would be fun as fuck for the occasional crazy night out.
Id hate to hang out with Eminem… he’d be on some “im sober now, havnt had anything in 2 years, lets go running” then id say something like “an its been ten years since you made any good music, its bout time for a change” and it would just be dull and awkward.
Michael Jordan.
I will have about ten pair of mikes, two basketballs, and a few pictures for him to autograph. All autographs will be photographed with me and him in the photo holding up deuces.
I would save some stuff and let the stock rise. I would ebay a few things to put some dough in my pocket.
Might even get laid by some six foot victoria secrets model. I heard Mike be kicking it.
like #1 i don’t know about last. but my first is ROB DYDREK.
jack bauer…homeboy’s always gettin’ shot at.
@Cha-Ching: It says the last person you would want to hang out with.
@cha-Ching
It’s people that you WOULDN’T want to hang with. which is the opposite of what you did
Anyway, DMX would be on my list of people I really shouldn’t be around, but here are some others
1) Eddie Murphy and Charlie Sheen~ I’m not really into prostitutes (Charlie), and especially tranny’s (Eddie)!
2)Gary Busy~ that guys worries me.
3)John Amechi~ I don’t like tea, and especially hate tea-bags
4)Rosanne~ she scares me a little
5)Gucci Mane~ Although he probably has about as much money as I do, he is still a celeb and I can’t stand the way he sounds like he’s about to sneeze when he talks and his upper lip never f^king moves.
Kanye West – his ego has to be too big to be around.
Monta Ellis on a moped
TI…that man has too many guns for one human being to be around lol
@11 & 14
At first I thought Cha Ching was just some Asian dude who couldn’t read English. Then I realized that he was tryin to be ‘cool’ with the whole ‘cha-ching’ thing, which makes his mistake even worse.
For me, the ‘celeb’ I would never want to spend any time with would be Tom Cruise. Way to self centered. I think most ball players would be pretty chill.
Don’t know if you’d call em ‘celebrity’… but torture would be hanging out with that Heidi and Spencer Pratt… I think I’d have to kill em. :)
fallinup
I would hang around with those two fucking idiots just to make SURE they died by the end of the night. It would be way too fun to be considered a bad night for me though.
All ‘reality show’ celebs should just go fucking die.
perez hilton, every person who EVER was on a ‘reality’ show. and every person who believes in scientology.
oh hillary clinton and sarah pailin are very high on my list.
How about OJ Simpson?
The cast of Jersey Shore, I think I would rather die then hang out with those ugly skanks and the roided out knuckleheads. Trust me nothing good could come of it.
Andy Dick. And it’s not even close.
My bad dangggg. I know some of y’all thirsty to ride on somebody thou. I will apply for more cool points tomorrow.
AKA Cha-Ching
Go Lakers!
Rosie O’Donnell
My Ex
..and officer O’Reilly (local police)
SUFFER slow officer O’Reilly. I cant wait to see you in the streets when your off duty bitch!
Tim Duncan….unless he reading me a bedtime story to help me fall asleep. I dont mind a lil randomness or adventure…but I would LEAST want to be around Duncan for a night on the town, cuz I actually would like to have fun if I’m going out.
hmmm….
Does Paris Hilton count? I would string my nuts up with a 100 lb weight before I was caught any where near that! Hell I think I just caught an std just mentioning her name.
The Rock. Has anyone seen the commercial of his new movie? Dressed as a tooth fairy? What…. No way I am caught anywhere near that guy.
Marilyn Manson still scares the hell out of me.
The jackass crew. You never know what you are going to have happen to you. You would always be on guard.
Dick Cheney you never know when he’s going to pull out his shotgun and pellet your face. He knows more “people” than me and I will end up face down in some field in Wyoming where no one will find me and it will be publicized that I went missing while hiking alone in Wyoming.
That’s my list of celebs I wouldn’t want to hang with.
Dammit Sanssasin – I was going to say Steve-O from jackass. Johny Knoxville actually seems like a cool dude to hang with when he’s not doing his jackass gig, but Steve-O is straight off the deep end. So is The Clown from Slipknot, you never know when he might hurl puke or shit at you, maybe stab you real quick to get a laugh…
Jayson Williams.
Sanssasin: I was thinking the same thing about The Rock when I seen that commercial but at the same time you can’t blame the guy those Disney family films make more money than oil. He’s like the new age Hulk Hogan.
You know i heard everyone wants to hang out with Andy Dick UNTIL they actually hang out with Andy Dick lol..
So im going to second Craig and say Andy Dick..
Dude is bonkers..
The Real Tyronne
I asked this exact question to my coworkers around ’04. They came up with all sorts of people, but everyone stopped and agreed when I said my two:
DMX and Mike Tyson.
You know how you watch a movie and you never know what’s gonna happen next, and you feel like something terrible could happen to anyone at any moment? That sounds like any days around these dudes. You ever seen people on medication, or on a psycho ward, who you expect to be bonkers, then when you sit with them they seem all normal-ish, maybe a little off, but nothing to be worried about, then you get kind of comfortable around them- then they do some unexpected, completely crazy ish and you feel like you’re in bizarro world or something? That sounds like a normal day with these dudes.
dont know if someone mentioned him but wayne brady apparently the man is crazy.
Seth Macfarlane.
Dude is the epitome of douchebag and thinks that everything he says is funny, because he was actualy funny about 8 years ago.
Everytime i see dude doing his fake smile scrunch face routine, i want to floor him.
I did hang out with DMX for a night and it was crazy and scary. But it was one of the best nights of my life. I had been obsessed with him since I was like 14 yrs old, so when I went to his concert and got invited to kick it with him and his crew this past year, I went.. Nice guy, thats all I have to say….and im a girl who is 5’9 and 120 lbs, so i feel bad for whatever grown ass man is scared of him.