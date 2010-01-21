Random Question of the Day

Who is the LAST celebrity you’d want to hang out with for one night?

Almost every time, when people find out what I do for a living, they want to know who I’ve met and who I’ve hung out with. And almost every time I tell them my story about kicking it with Ron Artest on a late-night trek from Rucker Park to a Korean restaurant in lower Manhattan, they seem shocked that nothing tragic happened: No brawls, no thrown beer cups, no drama.

If you only know the Ron-Ron you’ve seen on “Outside the Lines,” you wouldn’t expect him to be one of the coolest guys in the League; I’d say it’s because he still acts like a “normal” person instead of a celebrity. I’d hang out with him whenever and not be worried at all.

And then there’s the other side of the coin.

One of my boys and I were recently talking about which celebrity you’d LEAST want to be around for a night on the town. It could be somebody who’s too dangerous (Remy Ma), too boring in public (any politician), too strange (Gary Busey) or just too much of an overall mess (Dennis Rodman).

My pick? Earl Simmons. Or as you know him, DMX.

Dude is a complete and total wild card. He once admitted on TV that he’s either high or drunk most of the day as a form of self-medication, so that’s never a good start. And I don’t mind drinking a little, but DMX might be on some substances I don’t even want to know about, plus I could see him pulling the Wayne Brady, “This is not an option. If you do no smoke this then we have a problem” act if you don’t partake with him.

The odds of a fight breaking out are higher than a John Ruiz boxing card. DMX is just as likely to attack you, attack a bouncer, attack a girl, or attack himself at any moment, and then throw in the element of his crew being involved and something’s bound to happen.

Or he could spend the whole night preaching to you, crying and teetering on the verge of a breakdown. You might end up at a nightclub that defines gutter, a nasty strip joint, or the grave site of one of his dogs. And as bothersome as some of the dudes who would be rolling with DMX, what would the girls be like?

Love the man’s music — It’s Dark and Hell is Hot will forever get run in my headphones — but going anywhere with him without police supervision? I’m good.