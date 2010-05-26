Random Question of the Day

Boxing or MMA?
My favorite fighter of all-time is Mike Tyson. Second place? Bruce Lee. Those who only remember the ear-biting, post-prison, forgotten-fundamentals version of Tyson may not believe it, but once upon a time Mike 100% earned the title “Baddest Man on the Planet.” Young, focused Tyson won fights with his power, speed and technique as much as he did with menacing intimidation. But even while that Tyson seemed unbeatable to me as a kid, I used to wonder how he would have fared with a fast pair of feet coming at him as well as fists.
In recent years, mixed martial arts (MMA) has infringed on the territory once owned exclusively by boxing. In many circles, elite MMA fighters like Anderson Silva and Georges St. Pierre hold more weight in BMOTP discussions than Manny Pacquiao, Wladimir Klitschko and other boxers.
MMA’s rise is about more than simply putting a better product on the mat. Boxing’s broken infrastructure, reputation for corruption, overflow of increasingly meaningless championship belts, lack of big fights on free TV, and — in the United States, at least — dwindling number of recognizable stars has hurt the sport’s popularity. Meanwhile, top MMA outlets like Ultimate Fighting Championship and Strikeforce are thriving thanks to good free TV fights in between pay-per-views, successful video games and TV shows, and a tigher business model that has put MMA in position to eventually eclipse boxing as our favorite brutal pastime.
But is MMA really the better product? Personally, I’m a boxing guy. I grew up on Tyson, Roy Jones Jr., Riddick Bowe, Oscar De La Hoya, Julio Cesar Chavez, Michael Carbajal, Pernell Whitaker and Evander Hoylfield. I would still pay money to watch Pacquiao and Floyd Mayweather Jr. Just this past weekend I watched a couple hours of Boxeo Azteca on one of the Spanish channels even though I had no idea what anybody was saying. I think boxers are among the best and toughest athletes in the world. I’ve watched my share of MMA and it’s cool, but the strategy and faster pace are just two of the reasons boxing holds more appeal.
Which sport do you prefer?
I prefer boxing, it’s too bad that it is quickly becoming obsolete for the reasons you mentioned.
yeah. somebody has to cledan up the boxing business and start it from scratch. MMA has no appeal. Reminds me of some cheap prison fights in the movie. Also it has no history.
MMA by far. Never had much interest for boxing…I think there is more strategy in MMA, and the guys need to be way more rounded in several different aspects of the sport.
I would 10x rather watch two great MMA fighters than two great boxers. Honestly I think that there are several MMA fighters who could do boxing without much adjustment, but from what I can see, it would be pretty tough for a boxer to transition to MMA and be successful.
I’ll take MMA, and boxing has a faster pace? Yeah I love watching 2 guys dance around for 12 rounds rather than actually… you know… fight each other
Definitely prefer sumo. Sumo wrestlers are some of the most well-conditioned athletes on the planet.
i dunno man…MMA is like borderline gay shit…if i ever flip to a channel wit MMA on it, its 2 dudes rollin around on the floor and grabbin at each other in a way men should not be grabbing other men…
old school boxing all day…this new shit is wack where ther tryin to generate story lines and beefs..Mayweather needs to stop bein a pussy fart and get his ass beat by Pacquiao and take that L already
homophobe much, bucketz?
MMA all day, though I wish there could be a second crop of Benard Hopkins, RJJ, Tyson etc.
I appreciate all arts or fighting and MMA encompasses them all.
For the record…….pound for pound (MMA):
1. Anderson Silva
2. George St. Pierre
3. Machida? (even though he just lost)
I wish ppl could see the old
Wanderlai Silva…….complete beast in Pride!!
MMA by far !!!!! Boxing too much holding too long to set up a fight no heavy weights. Too many camps dodging fights. MMA so many different way to end a fight. If Tyson got in that cage with no MMA training he’d end up like a preztel. I can’t wait till boxing folds. They fight every three yrs and it 12 rounds of holding ! Tyson was the man n the 90s were good but boxing is bumjuice now
@ s.bucketz – i dunno man. why would you even look at that with a “gay state of mind”.
Not calling you gay bruh, just saying that how can you look past the fighting to see gayness?
*shrugs*
boxing… too bad it’s owned by pay per view companies which killed the sports coverage for the mainstream audience. I think boxing is a tougher sport and discipline than MMA.
MMA is souped up olympic wrestling and olympic wrestling is wack.
If I have to get in top shape I’ll start boxing training not MMA training.
@Baby Huey — Boxing has a much faster pace. Manny Pacquiao will throw about 50-80 punches per round. MMA dudes don’t come anywhere near that in punches or kicks. Most MMA fights I’ve seen they’re standing around looking at each other most of the time.
If Mike Tyson wanted it, he will get it. If Mike wanted any of the UFC title belts, he will get it without any training. Who the F wants to F with Mike Tyson?
MMA is pure gay — Trying to get a MAN in the right position!
If i had to pick between getting in the ring with the best boxers or in a cage with the best MMA fighters; i’d pick boxing. I have a better chance of surving Mayweather’s punches than Silva’s elbows/knees/kicks or Rampage’s KO punch or GSP’s takedown + stompdown.
As far as entertainment, it helps that MMA isn’t as long. I would rather sit and watch a whole MMA fight than a 12-round boxing match.
Boxing. I’m a fan of the longer fights. Whenever you catch a bout on television, you are insured top quality talent, unlike some 2-0 guy you see on MMA. People underestimate a boxers level of physical fitness (avg training camp is 3 months and top fighters have been doing that constantly since before they hit their teens), I think there are only a few guys that could make the transitiion from MMA to boxing and be able to sustain the speed differential. Also, people always hate on boxers thinking they can only fight standing up. Sure they are at a huge disadvantage when on the ground with an MMA fighter, but with their elusivness and ability to strike with knockout power from all angles, it would be hard to get them down and, I think hard to wrap them up, once they are there.
@Badger, boxers have gloves so they can get away with boxing more and faster. Take those gloves away and Pac punches less, i guarantee you.
For pure sport it’s boxing. Nothing compares to boxing when two great boxers battle it out, whether it be a slugfest or a chess match in the ring. I like MMA, I’m mos def watching Evans and Rampage go at it but Boxing is still the better draw for me. Pacman vs Money will shatter any PPV fight that MMA puts out.
Smitty, you dont like boxing because boxers hold too much. But you like MMA where most of what they do is…hold each other. Huh?
Not saying one is better than the other, but from a pure asthetic/ entertainment standpoint, I gotta roll with boxing. The best of the best boxers have some flash to go with power and endurance. Roy Jones in his prime, had the most dazzling footwork and most creative counter-attacks I’ve ever seen. It WAS like he was dancing out there- while he was kicking ass. To the untrained eye, most MMA bouts look like two dudes groping each other.
Alex, I agree totally. MMA fighters might be able to beat a top-flight boxer if he gets the boxer on the ground. BUT, the MMA fighter needs to get the boxer down first. And that’s a BIG IF if an MMA fighter tries to take down a fighter as quick, elusive, shifty and clever as Money Floyd.
@isotope — You’re probably right, but that’s not the point. Huey said MMA moved at a faster pace, and I said (whether it’s because they have gloves or not) that boxing is actually faster. There’s not “if” involved.
funny how ppl mention conditioning on here.
a MMA fighter (IMO) is much more conditioned simply because more muscles are used.
Try doing 25 high kicks in a row……
Now try 25 KO punches in a row……
exactly.
There’s a mental aspect as well.
Awareness draws energy and for a person to worry about where the next punch is coming from is one thing…..but to worry about where the next punch, kick or takedown takes alot more mental energy.
No one on here would fight an MMA fighter before the fight a boxer.
Oh, and regarding the silly comment that Mike Tyson would beat a MMA fighter……
well, I have a 1997 chevy cavalier for sale that goes 160 MPH…… gimme $8500.00 for it!! LMAO!!
Boxing. The best boxing matches I’ve ever watched were big-time historic events. There’s just more excitement in the arena. Even a disaster like Tyson biting Holyfield, people can still tell you where they were when that happened. What is the most memorable MMA fight ever? I don’t know. It seems like they have a “major” PPV every other week, and every other month there’s a new guy who’s considered the best MMA fighter in the world.
i aint no homophobe but i dunno bout all this MMgAy shit..if u get into a fight on the streets and you try grappling with a guy like that on the floor people will start questioning you no matter how bad you fuck dude up…and if they dont then ur hoods got problems forreal…i duno how you can watch a whole show of that shit and not see gay shit…if you don’t see anything that bothers you then your a lil TOO comfortable wit ur sexuality and odds are u probbly dont like regular titties as much as you like man titties
Hey Austin, Bruce Lee is your #2 fav. fighter?!?! Question: how many of his fights have you actually watched?? He fought competitively like 6 times. None was ever recorded. He was more known for his contribution to martial arts than for his actual fighting.
I have family members who are 2nd and 3rd degree black belts, who hold Bruce Lee in the highest regard but even they wouldn’t call him a fighter. We can’t say for sure, but I don’t even think Bruce Lee would consider himself a “fighter”. Bruce was the greatest martial arts mind to ever live. That’s different than being a fighter.
If I’m wrong, i’m sure you’ll correct me since he’s your #2 favorite “fighter”.
Oh yeah… boxing for me. MMA is cool but the sweet science is much more of a pure sport.
@Control
While I usually lol at your post because you are usually making fun on Rondo or Vajayjay, I have a captil WTF? for you this time.
There is no chance of a MMA boxer coming to boxing and making only minor adjustments and succeeding. You see what happened when Kimbo Slice tried it…he stopped immediately!
Boxing is one of the most skillfull and technical sports to dominate in. MMA has certain techniques as far as grappling, but I’d bet my yearly salary that Mike Tyson can dominate that sport RIGHT NOW! He wouldn’t lose a fight and he’d never once have to grapple or tap out anyone. his matches would be over in a matter of minutes and the sport would then be ruined. I would love to see one of those slow MMA heavyweight step in a boxing ring. LMFAO. It would be horrid.
And lets not talk about what Mayweather or Paccquio would do to one of those MMA light weights. LMFAO. If any mfer in his life ever kicks me in the head while i’m standing and we are in a fight, I will promptly kill myself. Slow ass kick = getting knocked the eff out on a counter from Money Mayweather/Pac-Man.
LMAO@S. Bucketz, Man you are on your shit today
I gotta agree with Chicagorilla.
It’s easier for a boxer to transition to MMA than the other way around. There are fighters already in MMA whose main discipline is boxing. It’s MIXED martial arts. If a fighter is amazing in one discipline they have a chance to succeed. You can’t say the same for MMA fighters transitioning to boxing.
MMA.. You are listing guys like Silva,etc. but have you heard about Fedor Emalienenko. He is the best mma fighter for almost a decade, he’s unbeaten i think..
@Jay you contradict yourself. If MMA is mixed martial arts and if they are amazing in one thing they can succeed; that means there are MMA fighters who are amazing boxers that could transition to boxing. If Rampage was serious and had as much time as these boxers have to train before any fight, he’ll hold his own.
And no way a boxer could come in and dominate MMA. It’s hard to throw punches when Silva is constantly kicking you with his long legs; or BJ Penn tackling you to the ground and slippin into the arm-bar. Tell me what gloveless Tyson will do to prevent that.
@shiptar: too bad Fedor can’t join UFC.
@everybody: how come every web page has ads about MMA training. I don’t see any popups about using boxing as a way to get ripped. I’m jus sayin
LMAO@ a sport where the top fighters records are 17-8, 14-10, 5-2, 8-4
lol. And if you think Brock Lessiner has a chance in a boxing ring against ANY professional boxer you should kill yourself right now.
Chicagorilla
Kimbo Slice isn’t a “MMA boxer” he’s a “backyard brawler”. He isn’t even a true MMA fighter, horrible example for you to use.
If you took a guy like GSP and told him to train strictly for boxing, I think he’d be extremely successful.
How much does Mike Tyson weigh? I can’t see him beating someone like Brock in an MMA fight. He can punch hard, but do you really think he has any take down defense at all? I also don’t think boxers would be used to taking punches w/ those lil’ gloves, or be used to blocking with them. The whole technique a boxer needs to be successful could be taken advantage of by an MMA fighter, boxers wouldn’t be able to stop an offensive just by hugging a guy…that would just get him thrown to the ground and pounded on.
Bottomline is that they are two different sports, but MMA is like 1/3rd boxing. Any boxer going to MMA is only going to be 100% proficient in 33% of MMA, but an MMA guy going to boxing can be 80% proficient at 100% of boxing…simple math says it will be easier for MMA guy to go to boxing than vice versa.
I’m a 80s baby, 90s raised me…
BOXING. Hands down. Just not a fan of the other joint.
The underdog taking out Iron Mike…we NEVER saw Buster coming.
Just like we NEVER saw MIKE ending SPINKS CAREER!!!!!
O.M.G
Holyfield wars with Bowe…couldn’t solve that problem, could ya Evander??
His Ruiz wars…his Lennox wars…his battle with Foreman!!!
‘Member Mike takin’ a bite??
‘Member Mike talkin’ all dat s*** though!!!!!
Mike knocked out Bruno after almost taking an L.
‘Member how Lennox straight beat Mike up with a JAB????
I never saw a HEAVYWEIGHT destroyed by the jab.
Mike’s face looked like pizza roll guts.
For real, HOLYFIELD WAS DAT BOL.
I’m talkin’ s*** I grew up on and remember soooo vividly.
And just when the big boy divisions started fallin’ off…shout outs to the Russian bols btw…the small boy divisions started heating up.
WINKY DESTROYED TRINIDAD with the same cottonpickin’ thing Lennox beat Mike with. WOOOWWW. That was kinda krazy.
The Marquez bros! (Juan and Raf)
Marquez-Vasquez wars (Raf vs Izzy)…matter of fact, they just knuckled up AGAIN?!? COTTAMN
BHOP hit DE LA with the perfect rib shot. Bodybagged him, ILLLLLL.
Roy was all that in his prime but fell off…by TARVER?? THAT was totally unexpected.
…Pernell too, but he fell off on some “Corey Haim” type of s***.
Pacquiou-Marquez…their battles was all that.
GOTTI-WARD…mannnnnnnn I love some boxing.
‘Member Cotto’s wife had to leave the fight early (she left crying with her son) because Pacman was whoopin that azz? He was pulverizing the dude.
Calzaghe…Pavlik..upncomers Paul Williams…
Floyd coming up…’member him and Zab tryna start WWIII??
Zab kept aiming for the SCROTOM. And Floyd kept pot-shottin’ him on some ‘take that take that take that’ puffy type s***.
I could go on….but like I was saying… Boxing ALL DAY!
@Isotope,
No there are no MMA fighters who are amazing boxers. that’s the whole point. I’m guessing none of you have been in a street fight. Well i’ve been in plenty, and i can tell you I have a much better shot at winning that than i do of winning in a boxing ring. Plus I’m guessing you guys haven’t seen what a guy like Ernie Shavers can do. forget Mike Tyson, this guy hits harder than anyone in the history of anything! Youtube him. then tell me a MMA fighter can withstand that. Or better yet, explain how a MMA fighter is going to kick threw that, or rush his legs without getting lifted off his feet by an uppercut. there won’t be any grappling. It’ll be over in minutes.
Was listening to Simmons Podcast with Dana White yesterday. He was going off on on Fedor hasn’t fought anyone good (according to him) in ten years and it is an absolute joke that he is considered the number one heavyweight. Is he saying this due to the fact they couldn’t get him in UFC (asking for too much $$)? Yes, but I’ll take White’s opinion that he is overrated to an extent.
Boxing all day…half the guys in MMA would prefer to be successful boxers, but couldn’t cut it in the ring
I understand the comments for boxing. When I first watched MMA I thought the same thing, two dudes grabbing each other rolling on the ground.
If you give it a chance and figure out the strategy behind the rolling and grappling it is more exciting than boxing. It has boxing if you like boxing but it also has every other kind of discipline as well. It gives you the opportunity see an excellent striker fight an excellent grappler or wrestler. The better strategy and execution or style wins,
The fighter has more options when planning the fight. Not just a variety of punches but looking for openings to kick or submit the other guy.
Also, its not really the question but I think an MMA fighter would beat a boxer. MMA fighters train to defend punches and I think would be able to avoid enough to do something boxers have no experience with. Boxers don’t train to to defend take downs, submissions, kicks etc. I also think a guy like Anderson Silva could keep a boxer outside just with leg kicks.
I also agree with Austin. MMA is packaged better. The fights are shorter and there are more fights per card. There are more recognizable fighters per card. If you get a lousy main card the undercard is more likely to make up for it in MMA than boxing that only has one really hyped fight per card.
MMA fan here.
Not so much boxing a boxing, just due to the fact that a lot of boxing matches tend to have the 2 guys dancing around the whole time, (not saying mma doesnt have that either but i dont see it as often). That and mma has so many more tools to accomplish what you want to do.
Lets say you are watching “fake” basketball(boxing), players can only shoot the ball, whereas in true basketball(mma) you can shoot and layup, dunk. You are just utilizing more tools at your disposale. (and im not saying boxing isnt true fighting, just an analogy)
I am bias though, in general i dont even watch that much boxing.
If you are a boxing fan you might enjoy K-1, kickboxing. They have it on HDNET every few days.
MMA is gay. Bunch of dumbasses awkwardly cuddling with each other for hours.
Boxing has more strategy and a faster pace? What?!? Don’t understand where that comes from.
Regardless, MMA was just a sport invented by white people because they suck at every other sport. Just ask Floyd Mayweather.
Yes, boxing has a faster pace. I don’t even see why this part is up for debate. How many punches/kicks do MMA guys throw per round? Surely it’s nowhere near the output you get from Pacman or any of the lighter-weight boxers.
Even the heavyweight boxers produce more action than MMA heavyweights. I saw the fight on “Ultimate Fighter” where the fat White guy just laid on Kimbo Slice’s face for 10 minutes. Shit was boring. Even fat-ass boxers like Chris Arreola and James Toney throw more blows.
I prefer boxing but i watch them both..
MMA is clean in the fact you’ll see an elbow get dropped HARD on someones forehead and they’ll get split open AND THE FIGHT CONTINUES.. Or watching someone get dipped is always fun.. Brock is a BEAST to watch..
But boxing has such history its hard not to sucked in if you enjoy it.. and the strategy involved is much more complex because at the end of the day all you got are your gloves..
Best fights PERIOD i ever watched were old school Ali fights.. The Thrilla in Manilla is probably the most hardcore fight you’ll watch on any level.. and i aint just sayin that..
You want to watch speed, power, grace, agility, footwork, etc?? Go watch some old Ali tapes..
And dude wasnt like nowadays fighters.. he fought EVERYONE.. never heard about Ali duckin no one.. probably cuz i wasnt born then but still lol
LOL@ Mr. Brogden – The Sweetpea comments LOL…It was the De la Hoya fight that did it though…he lost his whlole drive after that.
But you right, Lennox had Iron Mike on some “stay back” ish, jabbing the ish out of him. AH..the good old days
Lennox/Tyson hurt my feelings. When it was over I had to go on a long walk and sort some sh*t out, get some comfort food, and go to bed early. Have you ever watched your childhood hero get destroyed?
There’s something about watching a persons arm break completely that makes me laugh when folks call it ‘grappling’. Boxing is weak. Which is why it’s a dead sport. You got muay tai, judo, karate, jui jitsu, boxing, dirty boxing, wrestling, and a slew of other styles that I know I’m forgetting. Even what some call ‘rolling on the ground’ has technical merit… Placement of the legs, arms, hips. Not to mention the overall condition you’d have to be to sustain all of that ‘gayness’.
Give me someone like Royce Gracie in his prime and he’d have any top flight boxer crippled in a match. No doubt.
And let’s not even to the effects of long term brain injury.
good mma fighter would take down good boxer with ease. just different type of fight. i mean, when you are trained for fight at distance (boxing) with your hands only, and suddenly you got a guy throwing low kicks at you, and you don’t know how to defend and move, you are in trouble. and if you got someone who is badass in brasilian jujitsu, who will get to you in a second and throw you down and do some arm bar, you are in world of pain. nothing against boxers, but they are trained in just fist fight (lets call it that way) while mma have full package. me personally, i prefer K-1. i train jujitsu, but its more fun for me to watch stand up fight, and as ex kick boxer i like when you can make combo of punches and kicks.
as far as that comment that tyson would ko everyone… mma fighters fight with gloves that are designed to protect your knuckles and not opponents face, like boxing gloves are. have you ever seen boxer if few inches cut on forehead still fighting, while bleeding so much that whole ring is red? nope? and its common thing among mma fighters. most fun to watch? k-1. best fighters? mma, hands down
Felix Savon…. that is all.
After the Mayweather-Pacman fight, boxing will retire.