Random Question of the Day

Who makes the best pre-game music?
By the time the Chicago Bulls hear the Alan Parsons Project creeping from the United Center speakers, or the Boston Celtics hear Eminem‘s “You Don’t Know” pumping through the Garden for pre-game intros, the players are already as hyped up as they’re going to get.
Just about every NBA player — except Paul Millsap, who told me once that he doesn’t listen to music at all, period — spends the hours and minutes before a game with headphones covering their ears, bumping their preferred pre-game music. Some guys prefer “Punch You In The Face” hip-hop (think Three Six Mafia‘s “Tear Da Club Up”) to get their heart rate going, while others (most the older vets) prefer something smooth like jazz or R&B to calm their nerves.
And while most players listen to a mix of artists, there are some names you hear routinely pop up: Jay-Z, Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, T.I., Gucci Mane and 2Pac, to name a few. Personally, if I had to narrow it down to one artist who makes the best pre-game music, I’d go with Ice Cube — followed by ’90s-era No Limit/Cash Money, T.I., Dipset (just for “Second Coming,” “On My Grind,” and “Crunk Muzik” alone), Waka Flocka Flame and WWE entrance themes (Yeah, I know).
Who makes the best pre-game music for you?
“Jay-Z, Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, T.I., Gucci Mane and 2Pac” do you think thats because they make good “pre game” music or just cos those are popular artists right now? you could probably ask any group of young mostly black males what music they listen to at any situation an you’d get those answers.
id like to hear what some of the vets listen to. compare KG’s and Duncans pre game playlists. and it would be good to find out the one NBA player with the most obscure tracks, i bet Danilo Gallinari’s got some crazy euro techno shit lol.
also, i imagine LeBron listens to his own self help audiobooks kenny powers style.
Jeezy.
Maino Feat. T-Pain: All the Above
Marco Polo. His beats are aggressive and head-nodding. The albums he produced for Torae (Double Barrel) and Ruste Juxx (The Exxecution) both thump.
Diamond District’s “In The Ruff” has some tracks to get pumped up to, especially “Streets Won’t Let Me Chill” and “Who I Be.”
AB, I must say I’m disappointed with your musical tastes. Anybody who listens to Wacka Flocka by choice should be banned from listening to hip hop ever again.
@Brown — It’s a guilty pleasure. Same as Lil Flip and Soulja Boy. I never said they’re top-notch lyricists, but the beats are crack.
My pregame playlist includes Radiohead, Deerhoof, Under the Influence of Giants, Tool….as well as Wiz Khalifa, Lupe Fiasco, Drake n Wayne…and a bunch of other music you probably never heard of.
@AB – Hip hop is in a sad state when rapping doesn’t even matter any more. It’s all about having swag over solid beats.
I still hold rappers up to a high standard. If they can’t rap, I refuse to pay them any attention. Artists should have dope beats AND dope rhymes, but the majority of “fans” don’t care about that any more.
“I will never pay money to see a wack ni**a’s show/
And I will never pay attention to a wack ni**a’s flow.”
– Pac Div “Never”
That’s a hip hop edict I live by.
I’m thinking:
1-M.O.P “Ante up”
2) C-Murder “Down for my N’s”
3) Beanie Siegal “Siegal was the name that they gave me”
3)
my pregame song is fireman by lil wayne. That was our entrance song during highschool basketball and still gets me hype to this day. And since i’m from the dmv i have to throw in some gogo
@ AB
you know what’s funny, i’ve come on Dime and of course noticed some like wrestling…
i pushed it away after the Rock and Stone Cold era died, but lately i have been getting back into it
AND i must say their intros can DEFINITELY get one hyped
so i agree with u good sir
M.O.P. – Ante Up DROP THAT FOOL
For WWE music, Stone Cold Steve Austin, HHH, Hollywood Hogan, Batista, Goldberg, Booker T, The Rock… that’s what’s bumping on my XBOX when I get introduced in any sports game.
LL Cool J – Momma Said Knock You Out
MOP – Stand Clear
Xzibit – X
Or anything Crooked I if I need lyrical.
@ #9 wizfan…what part of the DMV are you from?
I’m from there too.
Pac – Holla at me
DMX
Pretty much anything produced by DJ Premier, from Gang Starr, to Nas, to Jeru the Damaja, to M.O.P., to Freddie Foxxx, to Group Home, to KRS-One, plus some OG Mobb Deep on the Infamous album or Hell on Earth…
M.O.P-Ante Up
DMX- any song
Drake- miss me, light up(cookin soul remix) im goin in
Notorious B.I.G.- Niggas Bleed
2pac-Fight Music
Jay-z- U dont know, U dont know remix
David Banner- B.A.N. (love song)
Eminem- Till I collapse, till i collapse remix
Lil Wayne- Gossip, Inkredible
Jay Electronica- Exhibit C
E-40-Bck in Business
Game- Its okay(one blood)
ludacris-last of dying breed
T.I.
50 Cent- ill whip ya head boy
my pregame music is Britney and Lady Gaga with a touch of Fergie
audioslave – set it off.
Prodigy (from Mobb Deep) (HNIC-2 & Return of the Mac)
Wu-Tang Clan (’93-’97)(& all Ghostface albs)
2pac& Biggie (R.I.P.)
Dead Prez
Immortal Technique
Nas (Thief’s Theme, Ether, NY State of Mind)
Jay Electronica
Kanye
J-Dilla
Jay-Z (Reasonable D, Blueprint, Black Alb, American G)
Public Enemy
Rocky 1-4 Soundtrack
Michael Jackson (Off the Wall alb)
Led Zeppelin (When the Levees Breaks)
Jimi Hendrix
@AB, I’m a sucker for those early Cash-Money beats too..
all i do is win from T-pain and some others. On youtube there’s a great vid with the song and D.rose.
And yeah tpain sucks but it pomps me up
Also mic nice my house from the nba best plays last year is nice
Its a fight – three 6 Mafia
Amps me up before anything but especially before boxing.
Jump Around
Ambition az a Ridah
All eyes on me
Ante Up
Juicy (remember when I use to eat sardine for diner)
if it ain’t “eye of the tiger,” it ain’t shit. ha ha
you know KG is pumpin the john mayer beats
young dro- i dont know yall
Mobb Deep- Shook Ones pt.2 ’nuff said.
Souls of Mischief
Max B
French Montana
Curren$y
Jeezy
Old Jigga “aint no loooove” & reasonable doubt
all of ILLMATIC
Biggie
Soilwork – Stabbing the Drama
Eminem – Till I Collapse
System of a Down – WAR
Limp Bizkit – Pollution
Mobb Deep – Shook Ones pt 2 and Quiet Storm
Lil Wayne – Steady Mobbin
Paul Oakenfold – Any super mix, random spot
Slayer – Killing Fields
Pantera – Strength Beyond Strength/Slaughtered
Its gotta be Eminems Till I Collapse. The lyrcis, the beat man that just gets the adrenalynn pumpin!
what BeEqual said.
Enter Sandman-Metallica/Seek and Destroy
roy jones Jr-ya’ll must of forgot/can’t be touched
Xzibit-Get ya walk on
Bone thugs-Money, money
Cassidy ft R Kelly-Hotel(the guitar and beats <.< )
Nas ft Keri Hilson-Hero
Lyrics born-Callin Out
Don omar-Reggaeton Latino
Daddy Yankee-Lo Que Paso Paso
2Pac-California Love
Chamillionaire-Failure's not an option/Get ya burners
Ron the Truth-Whats' up?
C.I.U.-Put it on the line
Bubba sparxx- ft Celo-Back in the mud
Busta Rhymes-Break ya neck
SWEET CHILD O MINE -Axl Rose maaaan
DMX – destroys everyone
Stone cold entrance music
I am a hip-hop head to the core. But when it comes to pre-game stuff I like bass and loud ignorant chants, lol. DMX’s “Stop Drop” was a classic. Ruff Rydas “Down Bottom”.
to get charged and pumped up:
M.O.P. – Ante Up
Hendrix – Voodoo Child Slight Return
Jay-Z and M.O.P. – U Don’t Know Remix
Prodigy – Voodoo People
2pac – Hit Em Up
DMX – any track (it’s been said, but it’s so true)
to calm down and get focused:
Elvis – If I Can Dream
Mississippi Fred McDowell – You Got To Move
Elbow – One Day Like This
Biggie – Warning
Shootin’ (that track off 2k10 with M.O.P.)
Rolling Stones – Gimme Shelter
kanye west-stronger
Nas feat. Jay-Z – Black Republican
I see al the eminem up here, but what about Lose Yourself, or the way I am. one motivates, the other just gets you pissed off and riled up. This is a weird thing to say but if i had to murder somebody i would probably have to take drugs and listen to “the way i am” to get riled up and go a little crazy
also in high school, busta rhymes – break ya neck was on before every game.
@ nick ortiz
i stay out in takoma park/langley park area.
oh yea, and if hard in the paint or ohletsdoit don’t get you hype, you’re probably dead. FLOCKA!!! BRIIIICCCKKKK SQUAAADDDD!
im shipping up to boston – dropkick murphys
in the air tonight – phil collins
one mic – nas
an obvious choice: eye of the tiger
just a couple that come to mind…
“do you think thats because they make good “pre game” music or just cos those are popular artists right now? you could probably ask any group of young mostly black males what music they listen to at any situation an you’d get those answers.”
Considering 2pac has been dead for almost 15 years, I’d bet it’s because he makes good pre-game music, rather than just being popular “right now”.
Can’t C Me, When we Ride, Hit em up are all classic tracks to get your blood boiling.
@37: Every high school game I year ya. Break Ya Neck killed it.
anything M.O.P. or DMX, throw in some CNN, cube, wu tangs old shit (protect ya neck, cream ,winter wars etc), pac (hit em up), and em (till i collapse, way i am)
Jay-Z – City is Mine(shifts my mental state to ALL HUSTLE)
M.O.P-Ante Up
DMX – Rough Riders Anthem
Drake- Over
Notorious B.I.G.- Who shot ya ?
2pac – Hit em up
On Smash -Pete rock and C.L smooth
Rump shaker-WNE(the beat is bananas)
Lil Wayne – steady mobbin
Fabolous feat Red Cafe – I’m Ill
EPMD-back in business
Scarface,hov+beans- Guess who’s back
Kanye,Hov,TI,Weezy- swagger like us
50 Cent- How to rob
Busta rhymes- in the ghetto
If this list don’t work,its officialy a get the kitty day.in which case im tryna tone the fluck back down.Enter maxwell,john mayer,coldplay,corrine bailey,…the black boo..er palm pre..moscato.u know what it is.
meek millz