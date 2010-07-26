Random Question of the Day

Who makes the best pre-game music?

By the time the Chicago Bulls hear the Alan Parsons Project creeping from the United Center speakers, or the Boston Celtics hear Eminem‘s “You Don’t Know” pumping through the Garden for pre-game intros, the players are already as hyped up as they’re going to get.

Just about every NBA player — except Paul Millsap, who told me once that he doesn’t listen to music at all, period — spends the hours and minutes before a game with headphones covering their ears, bumping their preferred pre-game music. Some guys prefer “Punch You In The Face” hip-hop (think Three Six Mafia‘s “Tear Da Club Up”) to get their heart rate going, while others (most the older vets) prefer something smooth like jazz or R&B to calm their nerves.

And while most players listen to a mix of artists, there are some names you hear routinely pop up: Jay-Z, Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, T.I., Gucci Mane and 2Pac, to name a few. Personally, if I had to narrow it down to one artist who makes the best pre-game music, I’d go with Ice Cube — followed by ’90s-era No Limit/Cash Money, T.I., Dipset (just for “Second Coming,” “On My Grind,” and “Crunk Muzik” alone), Waka Flocka Flame and WWE entrance themes (Yeah, I know).

Who makes the best pre-game music for you?