Random Question of the Day

What is your favorite TV show right now?

You know how when you first turn on the TV, there are a couple channels you check automatically? Earlier this year, my lineup would’ve been something like VH1, NBA TV, and the ESPNs. But for the last four months, when my TV goes on, the first stop is Animal Planet.

Back in April, I saw Disney’s Earth, and it changed my TV world. It was completely fascinating to me. I’m a city kid; I maybe went to the zoo three times growing up, and went to Seattle’s famous aquarium once. I was just never into nature and animals like that, but ever since Earth, I’ve been hooked. Last weekend I bought the entire BBC Planet Earth series, adding it to the other 6-7 wildlife DVDs I’ve picked up this year.

Animal Planet gets major run on my TV, and my favorite show there is “Big Cat Diary,” where a team of naturalists follow families of lions, leopards and cheetahs in Africa. Like I told my fiancee the other day, “I just like watching fast things with big teeth killing stuff.”

My girl grew up 200 times more cultured than I did, so she worked the animal-fascination thing out of her system when she was like eight years old. I’m new to this. So while my nature shows mostly bore her, she’s glad I’m at least learning something instead of getting dumber while watching “Real Chance of Love” or “Tool Academy” all the time.