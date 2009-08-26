Random Question of the Day

What is your favorite TV show right now?
You know how when you first turn on the TV, there are a couple channels you check automatically? Earlier this year, my lineup would’ve been something like VH1, NBA TV, and the ESPNs. But for the last four months, when my TV goes on, the first stop is Animal Planet.
Back in April, I saw Disney’s Earth, and it changed my TV world. It was completely fascinating to me. I’m a city kid; I maybe went to the zoo three times growing up, and went to Seattle’s famous aquarium once. I was just never into nature and animals like that, but ever since Earth, I’ve been hooked. Last weekend I bought the entire BBC Planet Earth series, adding it to the other 6-7 wildlife DVDs I’ve picked up this year.
Animal Planet gets major run on my TV, and my favorite show there is “Big Cat Diary,” where a team of naturalists follow families of lions, leopards and cheetahs in Africa. Like I told my fiancee the other day, “I just like watching fast things with big teeth killing stuff.”
My girl grew up 200 times more cultured than I did, so she worked the animal-fascination thing out of her system when she was like eight years old. I’m new to this. So while my nature shows mostly bore her, she’s glad I’m at least learning something instead of getting dumber while watching “Real Chance of Love” or “Tool Academy” all the time.
True Blood, Entourage, Weeds… The holy trinity of TV
disney’s “earth” was just scenes from “planet earth” repurposed, only 30% of the scenes were new. but: 30 rock and mad men
Weeds, Burn Notice, Lost… LOL
…and Family Guy!
Mad Men, Rescue Me, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia … and Whale Wars.
im kenny f***ing powers lol…
and you really cant go wrong iwth animal planet or discovery channel, then if your into the kind of stuff reality tv on every other channel… side not they really should take the M off of MTV and make it RTV
@5…best show ever, lol.
im a big fan of man vs wild and dark blue.
Shows #2-4: Friday Night Lights, Reno 911, Leverage
disney’s “earth” was weak. “Home”, “Planet Earth”, and “Blue Planet” were way better.
anyways; South Park, Dexter, The Universe, Iron Chef
@cynic — Tell me about “Home.” Do I need to get that?
News in Detroit- we got the baddest news anchors in the country
Ama Daetz- Channel 4 WDIV
Andrea Isom on Channel 2 WJBK
Rhonda Walkier Channel 4 WDIV
3 Fine @ss news anchors that tell me who got shot, who was carjacked and what hood not to go in. I thank these 3 ladies for keeping me safe and updating me on what really going down in Detroit Cities Streets. lol
It’s all aerial photography. Some really breath taking shots. Not as good as Planet Earth or Blue Planet, but a step up from Earth, Fearless Planet, or How the Earth Was Made. I just rented last week from blockbuster
Damn. Eastbound & Down. Kenny Powers!!! You’re f***ing out!
How I Met Your Mother, Heroes, Lost, Family Guy…. and the stupidly fun MANswers.
East Bound and Down
Entourage
True Blood
Sons of Anarchy
Trailer Park Boys (even though it’s done)
Fringe if it ever comes back…
24
heroes
cartel de los sapos
True Blood, Entourage, I like the Big Cat diary-hopefully you watch that show in hd!!
I waiting for Sons of Anarchy, fringe and Heroes to come back. Damm i watch to much TV.
Entourage, Hung, NBA Game Time
Dexter, Heroes, Southpark, Always Sunny, Trailer Park Boys.
I watch TV on DVD, on Netflix on my XBox, and computer exclusively. If you haven’t seen Trailer Parks Boys, or their movie, watch it. White trash Canadians are comedy.
House
WWE
The Soup
Chowder
Hell’s Kitchen
I like Dexter.
This is bad! We’re talking about TV shows now. NBA season has to start asap!! Next we’ll be talking about our favourite books!
Entourage of course, but I like that show on the Milatary Channel called Speacial Ops, they do real missions against each other but with paint bullets. No, not paintballs, these are real GUNS but with paint bullets.
Colbert Report
Family Guy
Naughty Amateur Home Videos – playboy tv.
I work and go to school full time so I don’t have any awake time for TV, but I always download Entourage and Weeds.
Austin, If you haven’t seen it you should check out Baraka. Best nature movie ever.
I almost forgot about “Deadliest Warrior” on Spike. That cracks my Top 5.
CurB Your Enthusiasm, South Park, Entourage..
Deadliest Warrior is the shit!!
I been meaning to check out that show Weeds for the longest..
-Diddy’s Making His Band (The musician in me likes that show)
-Wrestling (The sports entertainment kind not real. I grew up on it and can’t let it go)
-Don’t know the name of it but the show where the repo people get people’s stuff and the people go NUTS!
-Hawthorne (The wife and I both watch that)
-Man Vs. Food (Some of the stuff created is crazy)
Weeds, Dexter, and I miss Deadwood so much.
Post 1 nailed it. Only 3 shows I record other than pti.
Hung seems like it may be interesting, but I can’t bring myself to record a show about another mans package.
24 and heroes used to be good but now they drag somethin terrible.
What is True Blood about? Never seen it.
The View. It provides news, comedy, and critical need-to-know info. Stoked they just hired Kate G. from John and Kate plus 8….love me a white women with spiky hair and a ghetto booty!
Things I’ve Learned:
1. If your favorite show is Entourage, you’re probably a douche.
2. You either smoke, or you get smoked.
The Office – Steve Carell is a riot
30 Rock – Tracy Morgan blows my mind
5} 2 Months, 2 Million (G4)
4} The Adventure of Danny & The Dingo (FuelTV)
3} High Stakes Poker
2} The Joy of Painting with Bob Ross
1} Entourage
Honorable Mention : NBA Gametime on Tue/Thu with CWebb & GP
True Blood has some of the worst acting on tv, I don’t know how people even watch it. Hung is geih.
Breaking Bad
When i do watch tv :
Big Brother
Real Chance @ Love 2
Americas Dance Crew
South Park
Its Always Sunny in Phila
Aqua Teen Hunger Force
Family Guy
The Office
Anything on the TLC channel.
John & Kate plus 8
Say Yes to the Dress
18 Kids and Counting
What not to Wear
I could go on forever.
Oh yea I watch the Americas Best Dance Crew, although this season is kinda lame.
I always wanted to breakdance. I am gonna do the windmill before I die. That and jumpin out of a plane!
1. Entourage (the new season has been great)
2. Hung (the show gets funnier every week plus more and more nudity)
3. Weeds (don’t get Showtime but get the DVDs each season)
4. Late Night with Jimmy Fallon (amazing)
Can’t stop watching Martha freaking Stewart! She’s a GILF!
Reno 911!
Jeopardy
The Office
Lockup Raw
Monday night WWE Raw
Burn Notice
Thursday night CSI (the original Vegas one; hate the Miami and N.Y. ones).
Also big fan of Family Guy, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, and Reno 911.
iight I have a confession man… My girl introduced me to HGTV and… I kinda like it… I mean… Im not gay or anything. I just…
Something about making a home your own draws me in man! Damn! Its good TV.
Dont judge me…
@Yooooo……oh, we be judgin’! We all know you be walkin’ round in a pressed pastel polo tucked into skinny kacki pants – no facial nor body hair to be found (you even shave your pubies), and be smellin like fruit!
House
Dexter
Heroes
24
Family Guy
I been hearing a lot about weeds gone have to rent it.
Dexter
The office
friday night lights
Monk
Yea right, picture that
We already did!
Hey AB, check out Life in Cold Blood.
Explorer on the National Geographic Channel has some pretty interesting stuff. Man vs Wild and Survivor Man on Discovery need to come with some new episodes. Wired for Sex on G4 is pretty crazy too. NBA TV needs to bring back their nba fantasy show with rick kamla!
Nothing comes close to Planet Earth, That shark jumping out the water to murder that seal..AMAZING.