Random Question of the Day

If you could only play two video games for the rest of your life, which two would you choose?
Perfect storm for an unproductive week by me: Last Wednesday, I played a little Fight Night Round 2 on the PS2 with my (future) nephews. On Friday, my fiancee left town to help her sister get settled into college. On Saturday, I got paid. Hello, Fight Night Round 4 on my Xbox 360. Goodbye, doing anything else.
My video-game collection isn’t impressive. I don’t do the shooter games, don’t really care for adventure games or puzzles, and honestly, anybody who plays Grand Theft Auto a lot kind of scares me. Other than my girl’s copy of Lips (a karaoke game), it’s all sports in the Burton household: NBA 2K, Madden, NCAA Football, Beijing 2008, FIFA soccer, baseball … and now Fight Night. I also have an old Sega Genesis that I break out sometimes, but the only games that really get any run are Tecmo Super Bowl and Mortal Kombat.
Two games for the rest of my life? I only play like six in the first place. I’ll go with the NBA 2K franchise and the highly-addictive and timeless Beijing 2008.
(Note: I don’t mean ALL you’d do is play video games for the rest of your life. But when you did play, only two games were available.)
first!!!!!! nba 2k all day
Quakelive right now…
On console system, maybe Legend of Zelda…keeps getting harder and harder everytime you go through it.
I could do Final Fantasy 3 for SNES too.
@AB – is Tecmo Super Bowl the one with Bo Jackson, where he is impossible to tackle? Love that game.
Assuming I have an internet connection, and if it had to be the rest of my life, I’d say World of Warcraft and Call of Duty 4 Online.
NBA 2k10 and Rainbow Six Vegas 2 those are both some dope ass games that I could play forever.
@Ben — Nope, it’s the later one.
Golden Eye for N64
Mario RPG for SNES
nba 2k and left 4 dead…
left 4 dead is a game that involves teamwork though.. and played best on xbox live
REAL Tyty – Why u plexin? Aint nathan wrong wit playing videogames bro. You just an ETHUG tryin to justify your wanksterness!
Anyway,… NBA2K and Madden FTW!!!!
wow is the obvious pick. a game that has new content every few months so you don’t get bored. also bubble bobble arcade.
PC – Quake3 and WoW
Console – NBA2K series and HotShots Golf (corny, but fun to play with the girly)
Nba 2K of course and then its an unbreakable tie between royal rumble (wrestling) on super NES and 007 Goldeneye for N64
NHL 94 (genesis) and Golden Eye Bond (N64), Tekken 3 (PS1)
I would have to go with MLB The Show 09 and Grand Theft Auto IV. Yea I said it…GTA!!! I”m coming for you AUSTIN!!!
NBA 2K and Tour of Duty
i gotta say madden and the new arkham asylum…yes its tht dope.
close call for modern warfare and HALO…easily 2 of the dopest games ever.
@ the “real” tyrone…to quote JAY…you only get half a bar…
Give me Football Manager and I don’t even need the second game.
Well, I’m an old-school RPG kinda guy, so maybe Final Fantasy VI (III in the states SNES), or Chrono Trigger and a recent game like Modern Warfare (to stave off boredom) or Mass Effect.
.super mario bros. 3 aka the greatest game ever made
.and contra (1st one for nes)
The newest pokemon! Lol jk. Call of duty and NBA 2k.
Son, Double Dribble, Teco Bowl(the first joint where you only had four plays to choose from)or Bionic Commando!
Madden 09 & NCAA 10 & MLB The Show 09
Any combo of the 3
Madden + Live/2k product
that there and i’m fine. and white widow of course
Why ya want to play weak ass 2K for the rest of your life…your going to be hella bored.
oh God… GTA of course!
Madden and Need for Speed.
MLB The Show (new school) and Punch Out (old school).
Tecmo Super Bowl
Street Fighter 3 third strike
nba2k7 … but with current rosters.
left 4 dead
Starcraft and Tetris!
hahah i think that’s the tyrone i’ve been missing. thanks for that man.
Pro evolution soccer
tetris (on the original gameboy)
mega man 2 for the nes
mario party for the wii
Winning Eleven and Street Fighter III: Third Strike.
Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time- N64
COD4- 360
Ironically, Pro Evolution Soccer (It’s a movement in LDN) and Call of Duty 4…
NBA 2K and super mario bros 3
Mario Kart on N64, NBA2k6 or later on XBOX
Honorable mention: Mario 3 (sickest video game soundtrack ever)
Easy
NBA Jam for Super Nentendo
and the most current NBA 2K
Tiger Woods and NCAA Football for PS3
NBA 2k7 and Super Smash Bros. Melee
2k and rainbow six vegas 2 on the console.
pc: diablo and cossacks.
First Question ( and this would be a sick offseason post, Dime)
LIVE or 2K????? I recently got a PS3 and got my first games in forever, and Live, its kind of “meh” and Im wondering if 2K is a lot better these days? Which one do people play?
For the rest of my life though?
Call of Duty WaW/4 for PS3 and Final Fantasy Tactics for PSX
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 and NBA 2k10 for PS3
if we are going with franchises of games … id have to say Metal Gear Solid and NBA 2k … most definitely!
nba live 05 with updating rosters every year &
Zelda: Ocarina of Time and probably NFL 2k5; the best football game ever made.
honerable mentions…Super Metroid, Tecmo Super Bowl, NBA 2k3, Mike Tyson’s Punchout, and Goldeneye 64
Chrono Trigger (best RPG of all time)
Tiger Woods 2010 (very addicting)
Those would be my 2 choices.