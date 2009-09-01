Random Question of the Day

If you could only play two video games for the rest of your life, which two would you choose?

Perfect storm for an unproductive week by me: Last Wednesday, I played a little Fight Night Round 2 on the PS2 with my (future) nephews. On Friday, my fiancee left town to help her sister get settled into college. On Saturday, I got paid. Hello, Fight Night Round 4 on my Xbox 360. Goodbye, doing anything else.

My video-game collection isn’t impressive. I don’t do the shooter games, don’t really care for adventure games or puzzles, and honestly, anybody who plays Grand Theft Auto a lot kind of scares me. Other than my girl’s copy of Lips (a karaoke game), it’s all sports in the Burton household: NBA 2K, Madden, NCAA Football, Beijing 2008, FIFA soccer, baseball … and now Fight Night. I also have an old Sega Genesis that I break out sometimes, but the only games that really get any run are Tecmo Super Bowl and Mortal Kombat.

Two games for the rest of my life? I only play like six in the first place. I’ll go with the NBA 2K franchise and the highly-addictive and timeless Beijing 2008.

(Note: I don’t mean ALL you’d do is play video games for the rest of your life. But when you did play, only two games were available.)

