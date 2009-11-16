Random Question Of The Day

#Manny Pacquiao #Floyd Mayweather
11.16.09 9 years ago 64 Comments

Who would win in a fight between Manny Pacquiao and Floyd Mayweather?

After Manny Pacquiao knocked out Miguel Cotto in the 12th round on Saturday night, it didn’t take long for everybody and their mothers to start talking about the person they’d like to see Pac-Man fight next: Floyd Mayweather. Manny has said all along that he wants a piece of Mayweather, but Pretty Boy Floyd has been hesitant to sign up. Many believe Mayweather can match Pacquiao’s speed, while others think Pac-Man has better footwork and more skill.

What do you guys predict would happen if they squared off in the spring?

Around The Web

TOPICS#Manny Pacquiao#Floyd Mayweather
TAGSDimeMagFloyd MayweatherMANNY PACQUIAO

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP