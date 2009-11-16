Random Question Of The Day

Who would win in a fight between Manny Pacquiao and Floyd Mayweather?

After Manny Pacquiao knocked out Miguel Cotto in the 12th round on Saturday night, it didn’t take long for everybody and their mothers to start talking about the person they’d like to see Pac-Man fight next: Floyd Mayweather. Manny has said all along that he wants a piece of Mayweather, but Pretty Boy Floyd has been hesitant to sign up. Many believe Mayweather can match Pacquiao’s speed, while others think Pac-Man has better footwork and more skill.

What do you guys predict would happen if they squared off in the spring?