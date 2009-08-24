Random Question of the Day

In college I had a friend named Joel who was famous for asking the most random questions. It would be 8 a.m. in the dining hall and he’d pop up with something like, “What if you’d spent the night with a girl, and you woke up and found out she’d peed the bed?” Or during a study group, he’d break out a random, “How much money would it take for you to wear somebody else’s dirty drawers for a whole day? Like, they wore them for three days without showering and now they’re yours.”
After a while, any random question was called a “Joel Question,” and after a while it worked its way into everybody’s routine. One of the safer Joel Questions I’ll ask people sometimes during a lull in conversation:
If you were planning a blowout birthday party for yourself and you could book any four acts to perform, who would it be?
It can be current-day or in their prime, living or dead, and it doesn’t just have to be music. (You can pick Acrodunk if you want.) For example, I’d want to open my party with Cedric the Entertainer doing a stand-up set, followed by something like Bobby Brown in his prime, Snoop Dogg, then closing it out with Diddy. (Love him or hate him, the man puts on a show.)
Who makes your roster?
Diddy?
You could have any act living or dead perform and you would choose DIDDY??
wow.
Hugh Hefner.
Ain’t no party like a Diddy party. Seriously, if he shows up, guaranteed everybody has a good time.
No jawns at all man?? What kind of man can book any kind of act and doesn’t pick a bitty or 2?
Give me Dave Chappelle, Trey Songz, my boo Keri Hilson and… Lola Love since she’s rapping now. Her ass is suuuuuuuuuuper fat, and she’s bad
Doug E. Fresh would be the MC.
Opening act – Robin Harris followed by
The Roots and closing it out would be Run-DMC
@Yoooo — Good point. I might have to replace B-Brown with Keyshia Cole. Or Keyshia can just come to the party; she doesn’t have to work.
Opening act? Redd Foxx.
Mint Condtion For the Singing.
And to Close the Show? Jamie Foxx. Dude is on Point. Can Sing, Act & Joke.
Richard Pryor
Eddie Murphy
NWA
Jenna Jameson
Diddy really?
Mine would have to be Opening – Dave Chappelle followed by Chris Rock, and to close it out with the musical act i gotta go with Jimmy Hendrix and Death Row camp from 2Pac, Dre and Snoop days.
Opening would be Bill Cosby
The it would swith to Flyleaf
with Emirill doin the cooking
and my clsoing act would be Micheal Jackson (that dude had people passin out)
I think Joel’s spirit lives on in a friend of mine.
Open with Sinbad
Musical acts: Corey Red, Phanatik, Trip Lee, Lecrae
YEAH!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Word your buggin… Unless you tryna have a coke head type of affair, I’d leave Bobby off the list. And Keyshia Cole has a mustache… thats ass
@S-SiN…
I gotta go with yours, but replace the Death Row camp with Led Zeppelin…best rock band that ever lived!!!
and I might have to sub out Dave for Eddie Murphy btw
the game
gucci mane
ya boy
joe budden
I’d get it jumpin’ with Teddy Riley and GUY, switch it up with a little Pussycat Dolls for visual stimulation, have Jimi Hendrix headline MY Birthday and then have Lenny Williams close it out during baby making time……”Cause I Looooooooove You !!!!”
@Yooo — I said Bobby in his prime, not now. And we don’t say bad things about Keyshia on this website.
Okay yeah….I’d have Chris Rock to open up. Then I’d go with The Roots, Busta Rhymes and close out with Nas. I don’t even know how that would work all together, but that would be my lineup.
Yes and definitely no bad things about Keyshia on this site. LOL. That’s my wife…she just doesn’t know it yet.
George Lopez would open up and host the event.
Tupac on one stage,
Sublime on the other stage,
and scantily clad Victoria Secret Angels providing the eye candy while simultaneously mingling through the crowd.
Mc-Buffy-and I’ll pick her outfit!
comedy by Chris Rock
Pussycat Dolls-just so i can watch Nicole close-up.
and close with pole dancing and entertaing from Jessica Rabbit-aka whatever her name is! Oh MELYSSA fORD.
entertainment-my bad with the spelling
Opening act and MC for the night would prolly be
Arie Spears – If you ain’t seen ya boi on the Shaq and Cedric the Entertainer joint do the impressions of Snoop, Jay, LL, DMX all in one song it’s bananas and his stand up is straight too.
Follow pimping up with
Wyclef Jean – Boy lays down a SERIOUS show and have the Roots as a live band.
Lauryn Hill – IN HER PRIME and then have her and Wyclef rock some fugee joints together …Classic(They can leave Pras)
Close out with The Late Great Notorious BIG (along with some cameos from some BadBoy cats in their prime Jay, Mase, 112, Craig Mack and Diddy).
That would be like that!
I like the questions of the day for the offseason. Nice one.
@Yooo
hell yeah I roll through that shit everyday. I don’t always comment but I be reading your posts. You on point and funny.
You mean to tell me you would take Keyshia over Keri?
Dog, Keyshia is NOT real like that. If she was on the street and didnt have the bread she has now you’d walk right past her little ass.
I can name 10 female singers I’d take over Ms. Cole.
And Austin are you trying to say that Bobby in his prime wasn’t doing coke?? C’mon buddy…
Bobby in his prime wasn’t OBVIOUSLY doing coke. He wasn’t talking out the side of his mouth yet.
Keyshia IS real like that. If she didn’t have money, that’s all the more reason she’d need me in her life. We might just have different tastes, though. Keri Hilson is just OK to me.
Whaaaaaaaaaaaaat? Keri is just ok? Take that back yo, thats like callin my mama a hoe…
List of women I’d take over Keyshia who sing/rap(not in order):
1. Beyonce
2. Keri
3. Rihanna
4. Solange
5. Ciara
6. Corinne Bailey Rae
7. Teedra Moses
8. Jessica Simpson
9. Brooke Hogan
10. That hispanic chick from 3LW
Damn there might be like 20-30 I’d pick over Keyshia. But I mean, to each his own… I guess
I’m not a big fan of Keysia Cole as a whole but I have to say her imperfect teeth are sexy. I have a thing for dental imperfections on beautiful women. I don’t why I just do.
thats gotta be a joke
AB, you Redhawks are a goofy bunch. This Joel character sounds EXACTLY like my good friend that ended up at SU.
Richard Pryor
James Brown and the JBs
The Beastie Boys
Michael Jackson (pre Bad)
With special guests of honour
Bill Clinton
Julius Caesar
and Kelly LeBrock (in her Weird Science prime)
P.S.
Blue Scholars
Damien Marley
Snoop Dogg
Sublime
And there’d be a basketball court setup with a 2 on 2 game featuring
Maravich
Jordan
Robertson
Earl the Pearl
Jesus!
and everybody’s invited
the roots would most definitely have to be up there somewhere. kanye (rapping, no autotune) too, im surprised no one has mentioned it b/c the glow in the dark tour was crazy.
Hold up Kesha from the Bay it don’t get more real than that…Austin know whats up.
Mila Kunis
jimi hendrix was a brilliant call
i’d go like this
rihanna
mf doom
roots manuva
kanye west
I open up with some Jessie McCartney
then some bustin Coolio
then Yanni
finished with a Backstreet Boys acapella reunion
aight mine would be dave chappelle then max b and french montana and superhead cuz she makes everyone happy
Tom Petty
Bruce Springsteen
ZZ Top
The Beatles
I’m a start of with dancehall with movado and beenie man taking turns and I’m a finish of with lucky dube followed by bob marley…
@18,
ok, that was a nice list, man.
i’d have my list like this…observe, fellas:
host:
jaime foxx
stand up set:
my man dave chappelle, the other dizzle lol
music:
kanye, lupe and pharrell on the mic
the roots get an honorable mention as a live band.
closing it out:
diddy. since he’s an entertainer now and pretty much cut the music out, why not. he gets shit crackin…he had penguins at his party a few years back. penguins.
I’d have a 5-day festival, themed by decade, with funk/rap and rock stages
60’s
FUNK: James Brown (MC) + JB’s
ROCK: Hendrix, Led Z
COMEDY: Lenny Bruce
70’s
FUNK: P-Funk (George Clinton = MC)
ROCK: Black Sabbath
COMEDY: Richard Pryor
80’s
RAP: Eazy-E & Too $hort w/ Doug E Fresh (MC) on beats
ROCK: Iron Maiden
COMEDY: Eddie Murphy
90’s
RAP: Dr. Dre, Ice Cube & Snoop Dogg (MC) perform THE CHRONIC, Wu-Tang Clan
ROCK: Sepultura, Rage Against the Machine, Alice in Chains
COMEDY: Bill Hicks
00’s
RAP: The Roots, Kool Keith performs Spankmaster and Matthew
ROCK: Mastodon, Mars Volta
COMEDY: Dave Chappelle (MC), Louis CK
Oh shit and you hafta throw Bob Marley in the 70’s
Dave Chappelle, Led Zepplin, Jimi Hendrix, Bob Marley
hmm…i like the stand-up idea at one so id go with rickey smiley for my first act…second ima have to go with kid n play in an attempt to turn it into a mini house party lol…3rd is dre n snoop performin all the chronic ish…n finally biggie n pac in their pre-beef days (kinda like the madison square garden performance they did with shyheim)
Chris Rock,
Snoop Dogg,
KRS-One,
Michael Franti.
what a party !!! u’re all invited !
Michael Blackson to open (dude is funny as hell.. google/youtube him). Then follow it up with the Fugees in their prime and then end it with Biggie