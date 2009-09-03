Ranking The Grizzlies Point Guard Options

While they can sit and wait to hear from Allen Iverson, the Memphis Grizzlies need to start looking for a backup point guard. I would like to think that the Marcus Williams experiment will pan out, but he may not be able to find his way to training camp. Realizing this, GM Chris Wallace is starting to arrange workouts with free agent point guards this week.
Below is a list of PGs that the Grizzlies have either already worked out, or are trying to get in for a workout, in the order that they should be pursued:
1. Brevin Knight: The workout the other day was supposed to be centered around Knight, but unfortunately the former Grizz point guard was a no-show. And with a career average of 6.2 assists per game, I can understand why Wallace wants him so bad. If they can convince him to come back for a 13th NBA season, he’d be a great veteran pickup.
2. Luther Head: I’m actually surprised to see Head still available on the free agent market. While he didn’t do much after being traded to the Heat at the deadline last season, just three years ago he was averaging 10.9 points per game in 27 minutes a night for the Rockets. If the Grizzlies don’t pick him up, some team will before training camp starts.
3. Jason Hart: I always get angry to see rookies not get a shot in the League because a team goes out and signs a guy like Hart. But there’s a reason why they do just that. While you can always hope for potential to pan out, Hart will come in and just get the job done.
4. Jacque Vaughn: Having spent the last three seasons with the Spurs, Vaughn is the type of guy that coaches know is dependable. Whether it was in Utah under John Stockton, New Jersey under Jason Kidd or San Antonio under Tony Parker, Vaughn has learned from some of the best.
5. Mike Taylor: I would love to see Taylor end up on the Grizzlies. After being the odd man out in Los Angeles once Bassy arrived, Taylor has been searching for a new gig. And with 51 games of NBA experience under his belt as a rookie, along with a D-League championship, he just need to be given another chance.
6. Bo McCalebb: Most people have never heard of him, but McCalebb can score with the best of them. At the University of New Orleans, he became the Sun Belt’s all-time leading scorer and finished his career ranked 21st on NCAA career list with 2,679 points. Would love to see him get a shot in the League.
7. Tyronn Lue: Just like Knight and Vaughn, Lue is a guy that has been around for a minute. Having played for seven different teams, he’s been in every type of situation possible. If the Grizzlies want to go the veteran route and can’t get Knight or Vaughn, he’s the next best option.
8. Juan Dixon: In 50 games for the Wizards last year, Dixon showed that he can still play. While he did average a career high 2.4 assists per game last season, the Grizzlies definitely need a pass-first point guard to dish the rock to O.J. and Rudy.
Who do you think they should sign?
Of the list, id probaly say Knight or Lue
Id give the edge to Knight because he’s one of my favorite players
Tim Hardaway! Gary Payton! Mighty Mouse! Sessions???
rod strickland!
I would like to guess that you are friends with Bo McCalebb and wanted to give him a plug. JK.
“While he did average a career high 2.4 assists per game last season”
LOL really a bad time to write about BBall yes ?
Did they just mention Juan Dixon and “pass first point guard” in the same sentence? I’m starting to think that you guys don’t actually watch basketball. When has Juan Dixon ever been a point guard. Not at Maryland, not in Toronto, not in Detroit, not for the Wizards, not ever!
Jesus, this is a depressing list.
The probolem here, of course, is that Memphis drank the Hasheem Thabeet Kool aid when they should have had a nice cool glass of James Harden.
If memphis had drafted Harden they could have moved OJ to the PG and made Conley the backup (which is his place in the NBA).
Marcus Williams looked solid in Vegas this summer. I would like to see him get a chance. Should have traded down for Flynn.
Jamal Tinsley,Damon Jones,Bobby Jackson,Ramon Session
So is Mike Conley, Jr. officially a bust yet–or is he still running neck-and-neck with his old teammate G. Oden in a race for first to solidify that label?
By the way, breaking news…Hawks sign Jason Collins! Ha, Ha. (Could have been worse though–they could have signed his brother.)
“Most people have never heard of him, but McCalebb can score with the best of them.”
i thought job of point guard is to make plays for other, not for him self. i mean, if you want scorer instead of real pg, then get another shooting guard and go big. every guard should be able to get the ball on other side of the court…
gotta agree with Detroit Dave clearly Aaron Phillips has never seen Juan Dixon play
Gunner might be the only fan outside of the Knight family who’s favorite player is Brevin Knight.
The Grizzlies should make a play for Sessions although Taylor would be the best alternative of the list above because he has some skills and is still young (I think). The rest of the list are veterans whose skills are average at best. I don’t the kind of veteran point the Grizzlies need is a career back up type.
Seriously, what the hell does the NBA have against Will Conroy?
Back up?! Man, the Grizzlies need a real damn starting point guard!
@Detroit Dave / Korver / robmo35
I’m saying that the Grizzlies NEED a pass-first point guard and am saying that Juan Dixon definitely is NOT one. That’s why his “career high” in assists is such a joke and he’s at the bottom of the list.
@yoda
Yea, I’m not saying that he’s “the one,” but if you want a scoring point then Bo is your dude. He can actually pass too but does still get buckets.
@SayItAintSo / Seven Duece
I agree!
-AP.
there are WAY better choices than my pick..
but im a dajuan wagner fan.. and i kno hes not a real pg.. i just wanna see him play somewhere.. he played for memphis in college… MIGHT put some fans in the seats. hed just be a backup anyway.
memphis doesnt need him cuz there are better out there… i just wanna see him succeed. thats all.
@14–im a brevin knight fan, but mainly because what he does in nba live. anyway he’s by far the best pure point guard in that list and plays defense well for his size and gets plenty steals… i like Mike Taylor, he’s a high energy scoring-point and pressure defender, i hope he gets a shot somewhere…
They should sign that Davari dude from Iran. ‘Superstar’ Hamed Haddadi needs to have his own personal point guard so he won’t have any excuses.
they should definitely sign brevin knight
Hamed Haddai looks and plays like Frankenstein. He looks like he’s just going to freeze on the court and stay there. He’s worse than Olowakandi and Kwame Brown put together. He’s really really bad. He can’t move his feet. Jason Collins would work him out. LOL.