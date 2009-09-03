Ranking The Grizzlies Point Guard Options

While they can sit and wait to hear from Allen Iverson, the Memphis Grizzlies need to start looking for a backup point guard. I would like to think that the Marcus Williams experiment will pan out, but he may not be able to find his way to training camp. Realizing this, GM Chris Wallace is starting to arrange workouts with free agent point guards this week.

Below is a list of PGs that the Grizzlies have either already worked out, or are trying to get in for a workout, in the order that they should be pursued:

1. Brevin Knight: The workout the other day was supposed to be centered around Knight, but unfortunately the former Grizz point guard was a no-show. And with a career average of 6.2 assists per game, I can understand why Wallace wants him so bad. If they can convince him to come back for a 13th NBA season, he’d be a great veteran pickup.

2. Luther Head: I’m actually surprised to see Head still available on the free agent market. While he didn’t do much after being traded to the Heat at the deadline last season, just three years ago he was averaging 10.9 points per game in 27 minutes a night for the Rockets. If the Grizzlies don’t pick him up, some team will before training camp starts.

3. Jason Hart: I always get angry to see rookies not get a shot in the League because a team goes out and signs a guy like Hart. But there’s a reason why they do just that. While you can always hope for potential to pan out, Hart will come in and just get the job done.

4. Jacque Vaughn: Having spent the last three seasons with the Spurs, Vaughn is the type of guy that coaches know is dependable. Whether it was in Utah under John Stockton, New Jersey under Jason Kidd or San Antonio under Tony Parker, Vaughn has learned from some of the best.

5. Mike Taylor: I would love to see Taylor end up on the Grizzlies. After being the odd man out in Los Angeles once Bassy arrived, Taylor has been searching for a new gig. And with 51 games of NBA experience under his belt as a rookie, along with a D-League championship, he just need to be given another chance.

6. Bo McCalebb: Most people have never heard of him, but McCalebb can score with the best of them. At the University of New Orleans, he became the Sun Belt’s all-time leading scorer and finished his career ranked 21st on NCAA career list with 2,679 points. Would love to see him get a shot in the League.

7. Tyronn Lue: Just like Knight and Vaughn, Lue is a guy that has been around for a minute. Having played for seven different teams, he’s been in every type of situation possible. If the Grizzlies want to go the veteran route and can’t get Knight or Vaughn, he’s the next best option.

8. Juan Dixon: In 50 games for the Wizards last year, Dixon showed that he can still play. While he did average a career high 2.4 assists per game last season, the Grizzlies definitely need a pass-first point guard to dish the rock to O.J. and Rudy.

Who do you think they should sign?

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.