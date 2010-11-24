Ranking the NBA’s 30 Go-To Guys (#8: Steve Nash)

Who do you want your offense to run through with the game on the line? Counting down from 30th to 1st (one per team), I’ve ranked the League’s go-to guys…

STEVE NASH, Phoenix Suns

He could have been MVP last year. Well, amend that, because anybody could have been MVP. Ian Mahinmi could have been MVP given the right circumstances. More clearly: Steve Nash arguably did more for the Suns last year than he did in his two MVP campaigns. The two-time MVP was perhaps more valuable than he’s ever been.

Top to bottom, the 2010 Suns were not as talented as the ’05 or ’06 squads. They had an improved Amar’e Stoudemire, true, but otherwise there was no perimeter player as talented as Joe Johnson, no two-way brilliance in the form of Shawn Marion, no hybrid forward with the offensive skill set of Boris Diaw. On paper, if you remember, the 2010 Suns looked an awful lot like a Lottery team. And yet they went all the way to the Western Conference Finals — sweeping their longtime nemesis San Antonio Spurs along the way — with Nash (16.5 ppg, 11.0 apg) as the headliner.

This year, Nash carries an even heavier load. Amar’e is gone, as well as Leandro Barbosa. Grant Hill is 38 instead of 37. Robin Lopez, when he can stay on the court, has to be spoon-fed offensively. The Suns have to rely heavily on contributions from career journeyman Hakim Warrick and likely-finished Hedo Turkoglu, they have to use guys like Garret Siler in the rotation, and Jason Richardson will have to start playing like Reggie Miller on HGH in order for Phoenix to truly be taken seriously as a contender.

And yet there they are, still in the playoff mix, still capable of knocking off the Lakers and Spurs and Jazz on any given night, thanks to Nash and his 19.7 points and 8.9 assists per game.

Nash has built his Hall of Fame resume on passing, which often overshadows the fact that he is one of the best shooters the NBA has ever seen. He’s a legit 50-45-90 guy (FG%, 3P%, FT%), who still finds the angles to release his unique scoops and floaters, still hits threes either pulling up or on the catch, still is one of the last guys the oppositions wants to put on the free-throw line when they need misses. For Nash to simply get open in those situations — when everybody knows the Suns want to get him the ball, and everybody on the other team is trying to prevent it — shows a precision under pressure and steady hands you need from a go-to guy.

Last season he ranked fifth in the NBA in “clutch time” scoring (43.6 points per 48 minutes) and led the League in clutch time assists (13.4 per 48) by more than two whole dimes over his closest competitor. This year, as the Suns have managed a 7-7 record, Nash hit daggers and clutch shots in notable wins over the Lakers and Hawks.

The Suns might make the playoffs in 2011. They might not. But whether they are playing spoiler or first-round underdog, no team (not even the Spurs) will feel comfortable with that draw. Credit that to the most valuable player in the League who has no shot at winning a third MVP.

*** *** ***

9. Chris Paul (Hornets)

10. Tim Duncan (Spurs)

11. Brandon Roy (Trail Blazers)

12. Joe Johnson (Hawks)

13. Derrick Rose (Bulls)

14. Tyreke Evans (Kings)

15. Vince Carter (Magic)

16. Gilbert Arenas (Wizards)

17. Amar’e Stoudemire (Knicks)

18. Monta Ellis (Warriors)

19. Danny Granger (Pacers)

20. John Salmons (Bucks)

21. Rudy Gay (Grizzlies)

22. Stephen Jackson (Bobcats)

23. Baron Davis (Clippers)

24. Ben Gordon (Pistons)

25. Andre Iguodala (76ers)

26. Yao Ming (Rockets)

27. Mo Williams (Cavaliers)

28. Brook Lopez (Nets)

29. Andrea Bargnani (Raptors)

30. Michael Beasley (Timberwolves)

-Follow Austin on Twitter at @AustinBurton206

-Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag

-Become a fan of Dime on Facebook HERE