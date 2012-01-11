Ranking The NBA’s 6 Divisions From Worst To Best

In the East, you have: Chicago, Miami, Philly, Atlanta, Indiana, Orlando, New York and Boston.
In the West, you have: Oklahoma City, Portland, Utah, the Lakers, Clippers, Denver, San Antonio and Dallas.
The owners talked all summer about “competitive balance” and while the chances of Miami not winning a title are like the chances of Lindsay Lohan getting sober, in a season of back-to-back-to-backs, forgive the clichÃ©, but anyone can win. Ask Golden State.
So after a phenomenal night of basketball, I figured I’d try to rate the divisions from best to worst…
6. SOUTHWEST
I never thought it’d come to this. What was once the strongest division in the league is now undoubtedly the worst. San Antonio’s best players are older than Yoda, and they’ll be missing their very best player and his Force powers for the next two months. Dallas, just a few months after winning the whole thing, are now chugging along at 5-5, already complaining about the scheduling and the league’s desire to make money off them. Even Hayden Christensen didn’t whine this much.
The rest of the division is a cluster of unwanted garbage. New Orleans could pass for a D-League team. The Rockets play hard every night, but look at where that got Qui-Gon: With no friends, a bad Jedi reputation and a lightsaber sticking out through his stomach. Memphis may be able to turn it around, but their striking resemblance to the 2006-07 Los Angeles Clippers is scary. They have injuries to two frontcourt players, guards who either took a step back (Mike Conley) or seem to go through the motions (O.J. Mayo) and now there’s a target there. One of my favorite teams in the league is shaping up to be a Phantom Menace-sized disappointment.
5. PACIFIC
Phoenix is one of the worst 4-5 teams I’ve ever seen, and if I didn’t love my man Steve Nash so much, I’d call them one of the worst teams in the league. Get past Nashty and the Polish Hammer, and you’re left with a decaying-before-our-eyes Grant Hill, Jared Dudley (who’s probably a better analyst than he is a player right now) and a couple of Twizzlers in Hakim Warrick and Channing Frye. Sacramento is a mess with players running off coaches. At least Golden State is competitive at home; As we said in Smack, they’ve now beaten Miami, Chicago and New York out in the Bay.
That leaves the two L.A. teams, and in the long run for this season, I’m not all that impressed with either one. Relying on Kobe to average damn near 30 won’t get the Lakers past the second round again (especially if Derek Fisher, and then MWP and the rest of the Peace Corps continue to shoot ugly bombs from the perimeter). The Clippers could be good. They SHOULD be good. But defensively, they’re worse than every playoff team in the league outside of San Antonio. And y’all know we love Chris Paul, but his numbers (14.6 & 8.7) are down even more from last year.
4. CENTRAL
Take away who I think is the best defensive team in the league and this division leaves you with virtually nothing. Even the largest Pacer fans have to admit: Your team can’t beat anyone decent. Indiana was taken apart in Miami, and then lost easily the other night in Philly. They’ve feasted on the talent-challenged teams this year, somehow playing Detroit twice, Toronto, Cleveland, New Jersey AND Charlotte. They can thank David Stern and the scheduling gods on that one.
As for the rest of the division, Cleveland will be happy as long as they aren’t one of the two or three worst teams in the league. The Bucks are perennial underachievers. And Detroit went from being interesting â€“ because everyone there wanted to start a mutiny to kill the coach â€“ to now just plain boring because there’s no reason to watch them anymore outside of Will Bynum.
Will Bynum….. the black hole?
Please watch Pistons games before saying something like this. Bynum isn’t worth a watch.
Someone who doesn’t like Will Bynum? I’m out
“A couple of Twizzlers.” Amazing.
Southwest division the worst???
smh c’mon man.
Last year the Spurs had the best record after the bulls…who won ONE more game.
Mavs were the champs.
Grizzlies were 2 games away from the conference finals and barely got outlasted by OKC.
I know these 3 teams haven’t had the best start this year but its MUCH too early to call it the worst division in the NBA. You over reacting to 3 weeks of bad basketball with guys who are out of shape and still gettin accustomed to the new members of the team.
SLOW DOWN MONEY
@ LeRoy;
With that being said, the Southwest does truly look bad. Memphis lost a cornerstone of their foundation for most of the season when they lost Z-Bo, Manu is gone for two months for the Spurs, NOLA is two years or so away from winning in the playoffs and needs a superstar, Dirk is old, Kidd is older, and they’ve won a title, so naturally they are a little more complacent this year.
My only argument for this ranking is that the Northwest should be #2, and the Southeast #1; I say this because Utah is nowhere near as good as their record indicates, and they will crash down to earth eventually, but otherwise, there will be 3 playoff teams from the NW Division, and depending on Howard’s trade situation, 3 playoff teams from the SE Division.
Wow, southwest the worst division? This is boggles my mind. Just look at how the Grizzlies schedule has been, games are played against mostly division leaders while Gay is still getting used to be back. Dallas is still tryin to figure out playing together. This list sucks.
IMO Atlantic is probably by far the weakest. Philadelphia just been on a roll with easier opponents, watch for them to slow down to .500. Boston is the only team in that division that has a chance of passing first round.
Awful Ranking. Southwest the worst? They have one awful team (New Orleans).
Compared to Southeast (Washington, Charlotte),
Atlantic (Toronto, New Jersey),
Central (Detroit, Milwaukee, Cleveland) and
Pacific (Sacto, Phoenix, Golden State)
thats much less scrubs.
That list sucks. I’d take the Southwest every time over the Atlantic division. You can’t really make an argument for all this, after merely a handful of games played. Slow your roll son. Let’s talk about this come Allstar Weekend.